Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Aliens, pirates, a black swan, crazy love among the fare

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Below is more information on “War of the Worlds” in Kaukauna, “The Greatest Pirate Story (N)ever Told!” (two versions) in Sheboygan, “Swan Lake” in Sheboygan, “It’s True, It’s True, It’s True” in Green Bay, “The Cure for Love” in Menasha… performances involving Matt Buchman Marty Robinson Quintet, Steve March-Tormé, Gatlin Brothers, The Sweet Remains, Genevieve Heyward & The North, “Doctors in Recital,” Lakeshore Wind Ensemble and Lakeshore Big Band, Fifth House Ensemble, Bruce Bengtson, “Rave On: The Buddy Holly Experience,” Christopher Titus.

ARRIVING

– In Kaukauna, Kaukauna Community Players Readers Theatre will present the radio play “War of the Worlds” this week in the library of Kaukauna High School, at 7 p.m. Jan. 17-18 and 2 p.m. Jan. 19. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-war-of-the-worlds-radio-play-scheduled-in-kaukauna/.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host “The Greatest Pirate Story (N)ever Told! (Rated Arrr!)” at 8 p.m. Jan. 17 and a family version, “The Greatest Pirate Story (N)ever Told!” at 1 p.m. Jan. 18. Info: weillcenter.com. According to the website: The show is an improvised, interactive, musical pirate adventure with (for the evening performance) R-rated moments “for adults to enjoy while the kids stay home.” The daytime performance is family friendly. The setup: Flung into the future by a musical-loving Sea Witch, a crew of misfit pirates-turned-actors must now perform their pirate epic on stage. But when their script is partially obscured by a tragic squid ink accident, the crew must turn to the audience to fill in the missing bits of the plot. Cast members improvise their musical adventure, weaving the audience suggestions into scenes, songs and more.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, Ukraine with “Swan Lake” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22. Info: weillcenter.com. With music by Peter Illyich Tchaikovsky, “Swan Lake” tells of Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer’s curse. According to the website: The ballet in four acts with one intermission is choreographed after Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov and staged by Yuri Vasyuchenko. The ballet company is located within the Opera Theater, where such great divas of classical ballet as Anna Pavlova, Galina Ulanova and Maya Plisetskaya performed. Since 2009, Yuri Vasyuchenko, a principal dancer and exclusive soloist for Bolshoy Theatre, has served as the ballet manager of the company, which consists of graduates of the prestigious Ukrainian choreography schools.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theatre will host Theatre Z in a reading of the Ellice Stevens and Billy Barrett drama “It’s True, It’s True, It’s True” at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 in Robert Lee Brault Playhouse. Directed by Liz Jolly. The play dramatizes the 1612 trial of Agostino Tassi for the rape of painter Artemisia Gentileschi, who took revenge through her art to become one of the most successful painters of her generation.

ENDING

– In Menasha, Attic Chamber Theatre, Inc. will present its final performances of the Jay Berkow farce “The Cure for Love” at 7 p.m. Jan. 16-18 and 2 p.m. Jan. 19 in Lucia Baehman Theatre of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus Communications Arts Center. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-the-cure-for-love-bounds-along-on-risque-byplay-in-menasha/.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Appleton, Trout Museum of Art will continue its 10th season of Jazz at the Trout Thursday, Jan. 16, with Matt Buchman Marty Robinson Quintet. Info: troutmuseum.org. Opening at 6:30 p.m. will be a Lawrence University jazz trio. The series is curated by pianist/composer John Harmon and hosted by Chris Kuborn of Wisconsin Public Radio.

– In Weyauwega, Gerold Opera House will host “Steve March-Tormé: Uncovered” with STEEM and Pegasis at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, as part of the “Fix the Bricks” fundraising campaign. Info: wegaarts.org.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “An Evening with Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. Info: meyertheatre.org.

In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host The Sweet Remains at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host a Fireside Coffeehouse Concert with Genevieve Heyward & The North at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host “Doctors in Recital” of Brown County at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Info: weidnercenter.com and doctorsinrecital.org.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host classical and big band music when the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Manitowoc Campus’ Lakeshore Wind Ensemble present “Vienna by the Lake” and the Lakeshore Big Band will present “Anything Goes” with tunes from the big band era with movie music and everything in-between at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Info: cccshows.org. The wind ensemble portion is conducted by Marc Sackman, professor of music and director of bands at UW-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus and conductor and music director of the wind ensemble. The big band portion is conducted by Chris Woller, guest music director and conductor. Joining the wind ensemble will be Manitowoc native and Broadway singer/Hollywood actress Emily Kosloski. The Manitowoc Lincoln High School graduate and holds bachelor degrees in music and mathematics from Northwestern University. She performed in the Broadway company and with national touring company of “Les Misérables.” Other theater credits include performing on London’s West End and at the Geffen Playhouse with Joan Rivers in “Joan Rivers: A Work in Progress” and in regional theaters. Her television credits include recurring roles in “Weird City,” “The Fosters,” “Dallas” and as guest star on “Shameless,” “Southland” and “I Feel Bad.” Kosloski will sing selections the operas “Die Fledermaus” and “La Bohème.” Sackman’s inspiration for the program is the New Year’s Eve concert in Vienna with music by Johann Strauss, II. Woller and the big band will include “Anything Goes” and Roy Eldridge’s “Rockin’ Chair.” The band will dedicate Chuck Mangione’s “Feels So Good” to late Lakeshore Wind Ensemble founder and conductor emeritus Michael J. Arendt and late big band trumpeter Glen Harcus. This song was chosen because it was played at Arendt’s final Lakeshore Big Band concert. Also joining the big band portion are vocalists David Bourgeois and Kim Hofmann.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present a New Music Series program, “Inspect the Unexpected” with Fifth House Ensemble, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in Harper Hall. The flute, cello and piano trio is participating in a two-day residency.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present a faculty recital with Bruce Bengtson, organ, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, in Memorial Chapel.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “Rave On: The Buddy Holly Experience” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in Kimberly-Clark Theater of the center. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host Christopher Titus at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. Info: meyertheatre.org.