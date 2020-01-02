Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Celebrations over, it’s a quiet time on the region’s stages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Below is more information on Fox Valley Symphony chamber concert, Joshua Davis.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Appleton, Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra will present a program in its Chamber Music Series at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, in the ballroom of Riverview Gardens. Info: foxvalleysymphony.com. According to the website: The series presents musicians from the orchestra performing complex chamber pieces in a relaxed setting where listeners can get closer to the music. The Jan. 6 program will be of brass quintet music performed by Bruce Atwell, Kyle Samuelson, Michael Henckel, Marty Robinson and Marty Erickson. The program: “Dance” by Wilke Renwick, “Quintet No. 3” by Victor Ewald and “Three Pieces” by Ludwig Mauer. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served.

– In Fish Creek, White Gull Inn will host singer-songwriter Joshua Davis in the inn’s ongoing winter folk music series at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8. Info: whitegullinn.com. According to a press release: Davis is a prolific songwriter who was already a heavily touring/recording artist both as a single and with his previous band Steppin’ In It, (featured in the White Gull Inn concert series in 2007 and 2010) when he got a call from TV’s “The Voice” in 2015. Unfamiliar with the show, he initially rejected the inquiry, but the producers were persistent. After being convinced by his wife and allowed to skip the auditions, Davis signed up for six months in the national TV spotlight. A Top 3 finalist that season, Davis went on to sing high-profile duets with Sheryl Crow and Adam Levine and became the first artist to sing an original on the show. Davis has shared the stage with a “Who’s Who” of American folk music icons including Pete Seeger, Arlo Guthrie, Greg Brown and Abigail Washburn. His most recent full-length album is “The Way Back Home.”