Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Giving thanks, and then a full plate of attractions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

ARRIVING

– In Green Bay, Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization will present its 14th annual production of “Green Bay Nutcracker Ballet” in Meyer Theatre at 1 and 7 p.m. Nov. 29-30 and 1 p.m. Dec. 1. Info: meyertheatre.org or newdo.org. The production includes professional dancers Randi Osetek as Sugar Plum Fairy and Yevgeny Shlapko as The Prince.

– In De Pere, The Dance Company will present its 41st annual production of “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Nov. 29, 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 30 and 2 p.m. Dec. 1 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College. Info: snc.edu/tickets or gbdanceco.org. The production includes professional dancers from the Milwaukee Ballet, Marize Fumero as Clara and Davit Hovhannisyan as Nutcracker Prince.

– In Menasha, Manitowoc and Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions of Green Bay will present its 20th annual “A Frank’s Christmas” starting Nov. 30. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-20th-a-franks-christmas-set-in-menasha-manitowoc-green-bay/.

– In Oshkosh, Menominee Nation Arena will host “Cirque Muisica Presents Holiday Wishes” at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2. Info: menomineenationarena.com. The theatrical event includes acrobats, aerialists and comedy acts in scenes set to music of a symphony orchestra. In short, “the circus meets music.”

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center the touring production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera”in 16 performances Dec. 4-15. Info: foxcitiespac.com. The production features Derrick Davis as The Phantom and Emma Grimsley as Christine Daaé.

– In Green Bay, Play-by-Play Theatre will present the James DeVita and Josh Schmidt adaptation of O. Henry’s “The Gift of the Magi”at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-6, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-famed-the-gift-of-the-magi-with-music-scheduled-in-green-bay/.

– In Oshkosh, Acts of Peace Players will present the Brad Dokken adaptation of “A Christmas Carol(?)” at 7 p.m. Dec. 5-6 and 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 7, in Peace Lutheran Church. Info: (920) 231-4730.

– In Manitowoc, Treehouse Theatre will present the Disney musical “Frozen Jr.” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5-6, 2 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 2 p.m. Dec. 8 in University Theatre of Lakeside Hall of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Manitowoc Campus. Info: treehousetheater.com. Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, the show includes all the songs from the 2013 animated film plus five new songs. The story of Princesses Elsa and Anna in the magical land of Arendelle expands on the emotional relationship and journey between the sisters. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. Producer is Karen Rohrer, with direction by Lisa Heili, music direction by Claire La Liberte and choreography by Madde Gilmore.

– In De Pere, Birder Players will present Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” in Broadway Theatre at 7 p.m. Dec. 5-6; 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 7; 7 p.m. Dec. 11-13 and 1 p.m. Dec. 14. Info: birderonbroadway.org. Directed by Alicia Birder, the production with a cast of 60 features Chad Lemerande as Ebenezer Scrooge.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present another edition of its “Mistletoe Musings” cabaret show starting this week with area performers offering new songs. Info: forstinn.com. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29-30, Dec. 6; 2 p.m. Dec. 8; and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12-13.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host “Giving Thanks with Capitol Sun Rays and Katie Dahl” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host “Leonid & Friends – A Chicago Tribute” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host “Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Info: weidnercenter.com.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present its Chamber Ensembles at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, in Fort Howard Hall of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. Info: weidnercenter.com. Led by Bill Sallak of the faculty, the Hand Drumming, Percussion and New Music Ensembles are joined by other UWGB small ensembles for an intimate performance.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present its Concert Choir and University Singers at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in Cofrin Family Hall of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. Info: weidnercenter.com. Conducted by Randall Meder, Concert Choir is the top UWGB choral ensemble. The University Singers, conducted by Tomás Dominguez, includes quality singers from all over campus. Both choirs perform repertoire drawn from a wide variety of periods and styles, from Johann Sebastian Bach to traditional folk tunes.

– In Fish Creek, White Gull Inn will host Special Consensus to continue its 36th season of the inn’s winter folk concerts at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3. Info: whitegullinn.com.

Sold Out – In Appleton, Fox Valleyaires men’s barbershop chorus will present “Barbershop Bistro Christmas Dinner Show” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Grand Meridian. Info: foxvalleyaires.com.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present a holiday concert by its Jazz Ensemble at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in Music Hall in the Arts & Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host the Capitol Civic Centre Community Chorale in “Coolest Coast Chorale Concert” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. Info: cccshows.org. According to the website: Directing are Susie and Jim Miller. Guest narrators are Tina and Jason Prigge. Sixteen soloists will be featured throughout the concert. Johann Pachelbel’s “Canon in A Swingle Singer” jazzy arrangement will open the concert followed by Gabriel Faure’s “Cantique de Jean Racine” featuring harpist Izabella Sand. Next is a gospel song, “Order My Steps.” The chorale will feature King’s Singers arrangements of “You Are the New Day” and “Shenandoah.” A medley from the movie “Oh Brother Where Art Thou” will end the first half. “Shepherd’s Joy, A Celtic Christmas Celebration,” with bodhrán player Julie Woodcock, will open the Christmas-themed part of the concert. Next is a bluesy-gospel arrangement combining “Amen” and “Go Tell It on The Mountain.” Next is the gospel song “Glory Is A-Coming Our Way.” “Can You See the Light in Bethlehem?” includes the familiar “Rise Up Shepherd and Follow.” Gustav Holst’s “Christmas Day,” a carol fantasy on old carols, leads into the finale, the jazzy-rock song “Text Me Merry Christmas.”

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host “Martina McBride: The Joy of Christmas Tour” at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. Info: reschcenter.com.