Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Heat’s on for summer theater season in the region

Rehearsal scene (on stage and in the pit) for Calumet County Community Theatre’s presentation of “Mama Mia!” (Troupe photo)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

ARRIVING

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present “A Murder is Announced” July 10-28 in the company’s Theatre in a Garden. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-miss-marple-a-murder-is-announced-arriving-in-door-county/.

– In Chilton, Calumet County Community Theatre will present the musical “Mama Mia!” at 7 p.m. July 11-13 and 18-20 in Engler Center for the Performing Arts. Info: englercenter.com. Based on songs by ABBA, the start of the story: On a Greek island in the year 2000, 20-year-old Sophie Sheridan is preparing to marry her fiancé, Sky. She wants her father to walk her down the aisle, but doesn’t know who he is.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music Theatre – Summer Stage will present the musical “Singin’ in the Rain” July 11-21 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-singin-in-the-rain-opens-next-week-in-de-pere/.

– In Port Washington, Memories Ballroom will host the Roger Bean musical “Marvelous Wonderettes” July 16-18 and 23-25. Info: memoriesballroom.com. From the website: The show features hits of the 1950s and ’60s. It’s the 1958 Springfield High School prom, and Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy are girls with hopes and dreams. They sing such songs as “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid” and “Lipstick on Your Collar.” In Act II, the Wonderettes reunite to take the stage and perform at their 10-year reunion, revealing the highs and lows the girls have experienced in the past decade.

– In Menasha, Attic Chamber Theatre, Inc. will present the musical “She Loves Me” July 17-26 in Lucia Baehman Theatre of UWFox Valley. Performances are at 7 p.m. July 17-20; 2 p.m. July 21; and 7 p.m. July 23-26. According to the website: In a 1930s European perfumery, shop clerks Amalia and Georg more often than not don’t see eye to eye. After both respond to a “lonely hearts advertisement” in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange, but the identity of their admirers remains unknown. Amalia and Georg discover the identity of their true loves and of all the twists and turns along the way. The show blends music by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick (“Fiddler on the Roof”) and book by Joe Masteroff (“Cabaret”) as it showcases a small ensemble cast playing a range of characters of many ages.

ENDING

– In De Pere, Birder Players will present its final performances of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”in Broadway Theatre at 7:30 p.m. July 10, 11, 12, 13; and 2 p.m. July 14. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/news/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-joseph-dreamcoat-eye-popping-in-color-and-action-in-de-pere/.

ONGOING

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse will present Marie Kohler’s “The Dig” through July 20 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, with an added performance July 16. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-the-dig-explores-archaeology-and-the-mind-in-sturgeon-bay/.

– In Fish Creek, the Northern Sky Theater outdoor season to Aug. 24 in Peninsula State Park includes the new “We Like It Where?” and the returning “Dairy Heirs” and “Windjammers.” Info: northernskytheater.com. My review of “We Like it Where?” is at https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-review-we-like-it-where-taps-wisconsins-rich-humor-in-fish-creek/2080096945. My review of “Dairy Heirs” is at https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-joys-cleverness-of-dairy-heirs-return-to-door-county-amphitheater/.

– In Baileys Harbor, Door Shakespeare is continuing its season in Bjorklunden garden, offering William Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor” in rotation with “Henry V.” Performances by the professional company continue to Aug. 24. Info: doorshakespeare.com. My review of “The Merry Wives of Windsor”: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-mirth-crackles-in-the-merry-wives-of-windsor-in-baileys-harbor/. My review of “Henry V” is at https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-henry-v-stirs-the-imagination-in-baileys-harbor/

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Green Bay, the Green Bay City Band continues its summer series with “Broadway Tonight” in St. James Park at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10. Director Greg Sauve conducts. Tunes from musicals from “The Phantom of the Opera” and “The Music Man” to “Man of La Mancha.” Also performing are students recognized at this year’s Center Stage High School Musical Theater Awards at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.

– In Sheboygan, Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series will host The Mammals as headliner for the Thursday, July 11, concert on the Sheboygan City Green at 7th Street and New York Avenue. According to a press release: The music starts at 6 p.m. with singer/songwriter Caley Conway. Presented by the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, admission to the concert is free. Hailing from New York’s Hudson Valley, The Mammals members joke that they are “too folk for the rock show” and “too rock for the folk show.” The title track of their 2018 album, “Sunshiner,” was nominated for Song of the Year at the International Folk Music Awards.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host Kids from Wisconsin in “The Beat Goes On” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11. Info: cccshows.org. The cast includes Anastasia Barstow, Suamico, from Bay Port High School; Sarah Kurowski, Sobieski, a graduate of Pulaski High School; and Alex Turicik, a graduate of Plymouth High School.

– In De Pere, De Pere City Band will present “For Kids of All Ages” at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, in Voyageur Park. Admission is free. Director Ken Petersen will lead the band.

– In Oshkosh, Waterfest34 will host Joan Jett & the Blackhearts Thursday, July 11, in Leach Amphitheater. Info: waterfest.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center presents the final concerts in its Symphony series July 11-13 in its Dutton Concert Barn. The Big Band Jazz series opens July 17-20. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host I’m with Her at 8 p.m. Friday, July 12. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Greenville, Greenville Lions will host 3 Doors Down, Collective Soul and Loverboy in Greenville Lions Park, with doors opening at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Info: greenvillelions.com.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “A Night of Jimspiration” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Amos Lee at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Appleton, the Appleton City Band will present its weekly summer concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, in Pierce Park.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Rosanne Cash at 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Knights on the Fox will host Listening Party Tuesday, July 16. Info: snc.edu/go/koft.

– In Green Bay, Levitt AMP Green Bay Music Series will host Dos Santos at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Leicht Memorial Park. Opening at 5:30 p.m. is Cullah. Info: onbroadway.inc.

– In Green Bay, the Green Bay City Band continues its summer series with “The ’50s” in St. James Park at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17. Director Greg Sauve conducts. Everything ’50s, from “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Oklahoma,” to rock classics. Special guest Bobby Rivers sings the “Elvis Trilogy.”

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host Peter Mulvey at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18. Info: forstinn.com.

– In Oshkosh, Waterfest34 will host Phillip Phillips Thursday, July 18, in Leach Amphitheater. Info: waterfest.org.

In De Pere and Sturgeon Bay, Birder on Broadway will host “Summer Soiree: Journey to the Tonys with Mary Bridget Davies” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Broadway Theatre (De Pere) and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at Sturgeon Bay Yacht Club. Info: birderonbroadway.org.

– In Pulaski, the 41st annual Pulaski Polka Days is July 18-21 with multiple bands and events. Info: pulaskipolkadays.com.