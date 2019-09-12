Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Heavy drama to madcap comedy arriving on region’s stages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Below is more information on “Disgraced” in Green Bay, “Escanaba in Da Moonlight” in Abrams, “Tomfoolery” in Sturgeon Bay, “The Last Five Years” in Menominee, Mich., “Little Women” in De Pere, “Legally Blonde The Musical JR.” in De Pere, “Red Velvet” in Egg Harbor, “To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday” in Green Bay, “George Washington’s Teeth” in Fish Creek, “Dad’s Season Tickets” in Fish Creek… performances involving Feed the Dog, The Everly Set, Janet Planet, Jamie Waroff, Trampled by Turtles, Eric Church, Arch Allies, Jodie DeSalvo and Nicholas Towns, Cathy Grier and the Troublemakers, Stayin’ Alive, Violent Femmes, Pro Arte Quartet, Allouez Village Band, Michael Glabicki, Yesterday & Today, Bill Carrothers, “Absolutely Country Definitely Gospel!” “Ralph Alessi… news about UWGB’s Lawton Gallery.

ARRIVING

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay will present a reading of the Ayad Akhtar play “Disgraced” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 in Fort Howard Hall of the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts as part of the “Think Theatre” series. Admission is free. Info: weidnercenter.com. The series features UWGB faculty and guests. Directing is Kaiser Ahmed. “Disgraced” is the 2013 Pulitzer Prize winning drama that asks, What is the nature and purpose of faith? How do we account for racial relations in contemporary America? The story focuses on a dinner party between four people with very different backgrounds. As discussion turns to politics and religion, the mood quickly becomes heated. The play depicts racial and ethnic prejudices and the challenge for upwardly mobile Muslim-Americans in post-9/11 America.

– In Abrams, Abrams Spotlight Productions will host the Jeff Daniels comedy “Escanaba in Da Moonlight” in Nancy Byng Community Auditorium at 7 p.m. Sept. 12-13, 2 and 7 p.m. Sept. 14, 2 p.m. Sept. 15, 7 p.m. Sept. 19-20, 2 and 7 p.m. Sept. 21, 2 p.m. Sept. 22. Info: abramspotlightproductions.com. The production is part of the troupe’s adult offerings, called “After Dark.” Snapshot: When the Soady clan reunites for the opening day of deer season at the family’s Upper Michigan camp, 35-year-old Reuben Soady brings with him the infamous reputation of being the oldest Soady in the history of the Soadys never to bag a buck. Reuben goes to any and all lengths to remove himself from the wrong end of the family record book. Directing is Tim Rutten-Kempees. The cast consists of Jim Klein, Bobby Buffingten, William Church, Tyler Otto, Chris Weis and Hope Reines. Rutten-Kempees says the story brings Yooper ways to life. “This show has so much in it, from bucks and guns to alien abductions and magic potions. It’s a crazy story populated by crazy characters,” he says. “What’s really exciting is half the cast (of six) is appearing on the Abrams stage for the first time, and the other half are returning veterans.”

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse will present “Tomfoolery,” the words and music of Tom Lehrer, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-tom-lehrer-inspired-tomfoolery-opening-in-sturgeon-bay/.

– In Menominee, Mich., the new local theater troupe Coastal Players will present the Jason Robert Brown musical “The Last Five Years” as its inaugural production in Menominee Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-14 and 2 p.m. Sept. 15. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-the-last-five-years-to-launch-theater-troupe-in-menominee-opera-house/.

– In De Pere, Evergreen Productions will present the Peter Clapham adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women” at 7 p.m. Sept. 13, 2 and 7 p.m. Sept. 14, 2 p.m. Sept 15 and 7 p.m. Sept. 19-21 in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-play-version-of-louisa-may-alcotts-famed-little-women-set-in-de-pere/.

– In De Pere, Birder Studio will present a student production the musical “Legally Blonde The Musical JR.” in Broadway Theatre at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13, 3 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 and 3 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21. Info: birderonbroadway.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Door Shakespeare will present a staged reading of Lolita Chakrabarti’s “Red Velvet” at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 in Woodwalk Gallery. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-readings-of-shakespeare-related-plays-scheduled-in-egg-harbor/.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater will present the Michael Brady drama “To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday” in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19-20, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25-27, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and 4 p.m. Sept. 29. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com. Snapshot: David has a hard time letting go of the loss of his wife in time of need for his teenage daughter.

ONGOING

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre is presenting the Midwest premiere of the Mark St. Germain comedy “George Washington’s Teeth” in the company’s Theatre in a Garden. Performances to Oct. 20 are at 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays except 3 p.m. Sept. Sept. 29 and Oct. 20. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-george-washingtons-teeth-played-for-grins-in-door-county/.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater is presenting the world premiere of the Matt Zembrowski musical comedy “Dad’s Season Tickets” Mondays-Saturdays to Oct. 26 in the new Barbara and Spencer Gould Theater. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-dads-season-tickets-is-a-winner-plus-in-fish-creek/.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host Feed the Dog, a Backstage Pass event, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In Fond du Lac, the Fond du Lac Concert Association 2019-2020 season will open with The Everly Set, a tribute to the Everly Brothers, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, in the Performing Arts Center at Fond du Lac High School. Info: concertassociation.net/fonddulacwi/concerts1920.cfm.

– In Appleton, Trout Museum of Art will open its 10th season of Jazz at the Trout Thursday, Sept. 12, with an outdoor concert in Houdini Plaza starring Janet Planet. Info: troutmuseum.org. Opening at 6:30 p.m. will be a Lawrence University jazz trio. The series is curated by pianist/composer John Harmon and hosted by Chris Kuborn of Wisconsin Public Radio. Preview of series: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-janet-planet-will-open-jazz-at-the-trout-10th-season-in-appleton/.

– In De Pere, the St. Norbert College music department will present a faculty trumpet recital featuring Jamie Waroff, assistant professor of music, at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, in Dudley Birder Hall on campus. According to a press release: The event is free and open to the public. Waroff is an active performer and has been featured as a soloist with the Portland Columbia Symphony and the Portland Wind Symphony. She served as principal trumpet with the Portland Columbia Symphony and has performed with a variety of orchestras and operas, including the Siletz Bay Music Festival Orchestra, Mock’s Crest Opera, Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and Portland Choir and Orchestra. As a member of the renowned University of North Texas Wind Symphony, Waroff can be heard on numerous recordings produced by GIA Publications and Klavier Music Productions.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host Trampled by Turtles with opening act Actual Wolf at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host “Eric Church: Double Down Tour” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13-14. Info: reschcenter.com.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden will host Arch Allies from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in the Billie Kress Amphitheatre. Info: gbbg.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will continue its fall concert series featuring faculty at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, with “Double Keyboard Piano Concert” featuring Jodie DeSalvo and Nicholas Towns. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host “Door County Blues Blowout” with Cathy Grier and the Troublemakers as part of its Blues, Roots and American Stories Fest at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host Stayin’ Alive tribute band to the Bee Gees at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host Violent Femmes at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Green Bay, The Pro Arte Quartet, one of the world’s foremost string quartets, kicks off the first featured event of the 2019-2020 University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music “6:30 Concert Series” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, in Fort Howard Hall of the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on campus. Donations accepted. The quartet will perform works by Ernest von Dohnányi, Mieczyslaw Weinberg and Ludwig van Beethoven. Founded by conservatory students in Brussels in 1912, Pro Arte Quartet became one of the most celebrated ensembles in Europe in the first half of the 20th century. The quartet was performing in Madison, Wisconsin, in May 1940 when Nazi forces invaded Belgium. The University of Wisconsin responded to the emergency by offering the quartet a permanent campus home, the first such arrangement at a major American university. Current Pro Arte Quartet members, together since 1995, are David Perry and Suzanne Beia, violin; Sally Chisholm, viola; and Parry Karp, cello. The “6:30 Concert Series” is an exploration of music featuring composers, performers and special guests. All performances start at 6:30 p.m. and last between 60 to 90 minutes. Events are free (accept the December swing concert) and are open to public. Also on the season: Oct. 28, “Edges of Romanticism,”Michael Rector, piano; Nov. 5, “Juxtatonal,” with Nick Zoulek, voice, cello, saxophone; Dec. 12, “Swing for the Holidays – Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite,” tickets $18, Cofrin Family Hall of Weidner Center’s Cofrin Family Hall; Feb. 11, “Words & Music – A Program of Monologues,” a special event in collaboration with the Think Theatre Series; Feb. 29, “a very small consortium,” an international array of miniature compositions; March, 10, “Future Primitive: Percussion & Technology,” Bill Sallak, percussion; April 29, “Pierrot lunaire,” Courtney Sherman, soprano.

– In Green Bay, Allouez Village Band will open its 38th season at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the Meyer Theatre. According to a press release: Admission is free, with donations accepted following the concert. Info: allouezband.org. The season’s theme is “Hooked on a Feeling,” and this first concert theme is “Amazed & Inspired.” Selections include “The Sound of Music,” “Andrew Lloyd Weber: A Concert Celebration,” “Tribute to Irving Berlin,” “Come Fly with Me,” “Amazing Grace,” “Funiculi Funicula,” “Fantasy on American Sailing Songs” and “Fus. Bat. 23.” Vocalists for the evening are Emily Terrell Paulsen and Kent Paulsen. Emily’s resume includes Play-by-Play Theatre, Pamiro Opera Company, Let Me Be Frank Productions, Daddy D Productions, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre, Calvary Players and Ultimate Legends Band-Patsy Cline Tribute. Kent is the director and founder of the Knights on Broadway of St. Norbert College, music director and producer for St. Norbert College Music Theatre and artistic director of the Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College. Kent is also a keyboard player for touring Broadway productions at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton. “Music has always been about expressing feelings. So much so, that we often get ‘hooked’ by music. The selections for each of our concerts are based on those ‘feelings,’” said Mike Ajango, who has directed the band for 19 years. “Also, I’ve been after Kent Paulsen for several years to be our featured vocalist alongside his lovely wife, Emily, but he always had some conflict. So, finally, we have both of them back on stage together. A finer combination is hard to find.” He added, “We consider our audiences part of our extended family. We work hard each month to prepare a special treat for our audience, and we delight in being able to bring them happiness each time our families get together.” This year, the band is 82 members strong. Concerts are held September through December and February through May on the third Monday of the month. The Christmas concert will again be held at the Weidner Center at UWGB on Monday, Dec. 16.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root – Backstage” with Dirk Miller at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In De Pere, the Cassandra Voss Center at St. Norbert College will feature Yesterday & Today in its ninth annual anniversary concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets. According to a press release: Yesterday & Today is an interactive Beatles experience focused on recreating the music, energy and spirit of the band. Anchored by brothers Billy and Matthew McGuigan, the players do away with the format of wigs and accents and perform as themselves. Song choices are up to the audience. Prior to the show, audience members write down their names, favorite Beatles songs and the reasons for their song choices request cards. Minutes before the show, the band forms a set list based on the cards. The evening’s narrative includes audience members’ reasons for choosing songs to add depth, meaning, humor and fun to the entire experience. Proceeds from the concert and additional donations will support the center’s programming efforts and scholarships. The center was built in 2013 to honor the life of Cassandra J. Voss, who died in a car accident in 2007, at age 21, during her senior year at St. Norbert College. Voss was on track to be the first St. Norbert student to complete an individualized major in women’s and gender studies. The center provides a collaborative learning environment for the study of women and gender using an integrated educational approach connecting theory, research, experiential learning and co-curricular development.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present a faculty recital with Bill Carrothers, jazz piano, at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, in Harper Hall.

– In Cecil, Daddy D Productions of Green Bay will host the “Absolutely Country Definitely Gospel!” dinner show from Branson, Missouri, at The Main Event at noon (sold out) and 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Info: daddydproductions.com.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present a guest recital, trumpeter “Ralph Alessi’s This Against That” at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, in Harper Hall.

ETCETERA

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Lawton Gallery will hold a Discussion Panel from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the Christie Theatre for the current exhibition “Museum of Natural Inspiration: Artist’s Explore the Richter Collection.” The discussion panel will focus on the topics of art and science and how they can collaborate. The panelists include select artists from the “Museum of Natural Inspiration” exhibition. Admission is free. Info: uwgb.edu/lawton.