Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Holiday season performances winding down

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Below is more information on “Snowed In” in Manitowoc, “A Rogue Family Christmas” in Sturgeon Bay, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” in New London, “Daddy D’s Christmas” in Green Bay and Ashwaubenon, “A Frank’s Christmas” in Green Bay, “A Tuna Christmas” in Sturgeon Bay… performances involving Milwaukee Symphony, John Kelley & the Fusion Xpress Orchestra-FXO, Steve March-Tormé, Boogie & the Yo-Yo’z, “Christmas by the Bay,” Dudley Birder Chorale, Steve March-Tormé and Michael Bailey, newVoices, Big Mouth & the Power Tool Horns, Baylanders barbershop chorus, “A Motown Christmas,” Lorie Line, Hagen Family.

ARRIVING

– In Manitowoc, MantyDance will present the “Snowed In” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. Info: cccshows.org. Dances are set to winter holiday movie songs. Santa will be in the lobby.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Rogue Theater will present “A Rogue Family Christmas” as dinner theater Dec. 19 (The White Birch Inn), 20 (Union Supper Pub) and 21 (show only; Prince of Peace Church). Info: (920) 818-0816. The performance includes comedy skits, seasonal music, “a little Lambeau fun” and improvisational comedy.

ENDING

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will present its final performances of the Joseph Robinette adaptation of the C.S. Lewis story “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” at 7 p.m. 7 p.m. Dec. 18 and 20-21 in Real Opportunities Outreach. Info: wrtt.org. Snapshot: Four young English siblings are sent to live in the country with eccentric Professor Kirke to escape the bombings during World War II. Bored, the children explore a huge house. Lucy, the youngest, finds a huge wardrobe. Lucy steps inside and discovers the wardrobe to be a gateway to a magical land called Narnia. Directing are Chris Renner and John Zhang. Cast members include Jenna Beckman as Peter, Trae Young-Procknow as Edmond, Thressa Voight as Lucy, Anastasia Miles as Susan, Carolyn Brent as Elf and adult Lucy, Travis Voight as Ulf and adult Peter, Dorie Attoe as the White Witch, Trevor Bohringer as Father Christmas and adult Edmond, Marisol Hernandez as Queen’s minion, Mia McCartney as Tumnus, Ruby McCartney as Dwarf, Mauricio Hernandez as Centaur, Halle Peterson as the White Stage, Cougar, Kathryn Tiegs as Unicorn, Shelby Ice as adult Susan, Wood Nymph, Cindy Bohringer as Mrs. Beaver, Jim Sexton as Aslan and Darrien Renner as Mr. Beaver.

– In Green Bay and Ashwaubenon, Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present variations of “Daddy D’s Christmas” in various venues. Info: daddydproductions.com. Places and dates: Green Bay (Riverside Ballroom, Dec. 18-21), Ashwaubenon (PAC, Dec. 22).

ONGOING

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions of continue its performances of its 20th annual “A Frank’s Christmas” in Meyer Theatre to Dec. 28. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-year-20-for-a-franks-christmas-in-green-bay-a-keeper-too/.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse will present the Ed Howard, Joe Sears and Jaston Williams comedy “A Tuna Christmas” Dec. 12-31 (7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays) in the playhouse’s Studio Theatre. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-a-tuna-christmas-set-for-14-performances-in-sturgeon-bay/.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Chilton, Endries Performing Arts Center will host the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra presenting “Hometown Holiday Pops” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. Info: endriespac.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host “John Kelley & the Fusion Xpress Orchestra-FXO: A Not So Silent Night” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. Info: ashwaubeonpac.org. FXO is an 11-piece ensemble, based in Green Bay, that will deliver a holiday hybrid of classical, rock, jazz, musical theater and Christmas-season favorites.

– In Appleton, Trout Museum of Art will continue its 10th season of Jazz at the Trout Thursday, Dec. 19, with vocalist “Steve March-Tormé’s Snazzy, Jazzy Christmas.” Info: troutmuseum.org. Opening at 6:30 p.m. will be a Lawrence University jazz trio. The series is curated by pianist/composer John Harmon and hosted by Chris Kuborn of Wisconsin Public Radio.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “Boogie & the Yo-Yo’z Christmas with You” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Marinette, UW-Marinette Children’s Theatre will present the third annual “Christmas by the Bay”concert featuring local singing talent and First Street Academy of Dance at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 13-14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus. Info: bit.ly/Christmas-by-the-bay-2019. Direction is by Brittany Welch with choreography by Heather Olsen.

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host The Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College in “Holiday Pops: Celebrate Together” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. With Kent Paulsen as artistic director, the performance includes the 150-voice chorale, an orchestra, youth from Birder Studio for the Performing Arts and ballet dancers from Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization. Vocal selections include “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” the opening of Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Magnificat” and a jazz rendition of “Rudolph, Frosty and Suzy,” while the dancer will perform to excerpts of “Greensleeves” and “Skater’s Waltz.”

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “For Kids from One to Ninety Two!” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 20-21. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. The show includes vocalist Steve March-Tormé, Michael Bailey of Vic Ferrari, Mark Wood of Trans Siberian Orchestra fame and Neenah’s Touch of Class strings.

– In Appleton, newVoices choir will present “Christmas at the Chapel: Let There Be Light” at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Info: newvoiceschoir.org. The concert includes carols, hymns and songs of the nativity including sing-alongs.

– In Algoma, Algoma Performing Arts Center will host Big Mouth & the Power Tool Horns at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Joining will be the Algoma High School band. Info: algomapac.com.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Baylanders Barbershop Chorus will present “Christmas is the Time for Singing!” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, in the Kroc Center. Info: baylanders.org. Performing are the Baylanders, The Chantelles women’s pop chorus, The Brunner Family guest group and chapter quartets Something Old Something New and Revised Edition. Admission is by donation of non-perishable food items or money to benefit the Salvation Army.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “A Motown Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “Lorie Line – The 30th Anniversary – Celebrating Christmas” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse will host the annual “Hagen Family Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. Info: thirdavenueplayhouse.com.