Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Originality part of Northeastern Wisconsin theater scene

Richard Kalinoski is participating in talkbacks following performances of his globe-trotting play “Beast on the Moon” at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. (Warren Gerds)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Below is more information on “The Marriage of Figaro” in Appleton, “Big Fish: The Musical” in Manitowoc, “The Knights and Daddy D’s Broadway Hits” in Green Bay, “Built for Battle: Sturgeon Bay Ships in World War II” in Brussels, “Girls on Thin Ice” in Green Bay, “This Random World (The Myth of Serendipity)” in Green Bay, “Someplace Different” in Oshkosh, “Beast on the Moon” in Oshkosh, “The Sound of Music” in Green Bay… announcements about “Monty’s Comedy, Magic, and Illusion Show” and Door Shakespeare… performances involving Lawrence Jazz Ensemble, The Wisconsin Singers, Big Band Snowball, UWGB Concert Choir, UW-Oshkosh Jazz Ensemble, “Deuces Wild! Dueling Pianos,” UW-Oshkosh Percussion Ensemble, ABBA Mania, Lakeshore Wind Ensemble, Lawrence Symphonic Band, Vic Ferrari, Yamamoto, UWGB Jazz Ensembles, Bill Carrothers, Joe Bonamassa, Lanco… news of Green Bay Film Festival 2020.

ARRIVING

– In Appleton, Lawrence University Opera will present Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro” or One Crazy Day” at 7:30 p.m. March 5-7 and 3 p.m. March 8 in Stansbury Theatre. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-classic-opera-the-marriage-of-figaro-scheduled-in-appleton/.

– In Manitowoc, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Manitowoc Campus Theatre will present four performances of “Big Fish: The Musical” in University Theatre of Lakeside Hall on campus. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. March 5-7 and 2 p.m. March 8. Info: uwgb/edu/Manitowoc/fine-performing-arts/theatre/. According to a press release: Based on the celebrated 1998 novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed 2003 film directed by Tim Burton, “Big Fish” tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest… and then some. Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him – most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. But their son, Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales. The show is known for its heart and humor. The music and lyrics are by Andrew Lippa, and book is by John August.

– In Green Bay, Daddy D Productions will present “The Knights and Daddy D’s Broadway Hits” at Riverside Ballroom with 5 p.m. dinner, 6 p.m. show March 7 and noon meal, 1 p.m. show March 8. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-the-knights-and-daddy-ds-broadway-hits-scheduled-in-green-bay/.

– In Brussels, Southern Door Community Auditorium will host “Built for Battle: Sturgeon Bay Ships in World War II” at 7 p.m. March 7. Info: southerndoorauditorium.org. Collaborating in the multi-dimensional presentation are Door County Maritime Museum and Southern Door School District. Included are songs, images and stories from the 1940s in a presentation related to the new museum exhibit “Built for Battle: Sturgeon Bay Ships in World War Two.” Included are film footage from the war, songs from 1940s-era “V (for Victory)” discs, images from the exhibit, letters to and from those serving on the front and historic news features about Door County’s important role in the Allied war effort. Southern Door High School music department will perform three songs from the musical “Loose Lips Sink Ships,” with lyrics by Jacinda Duffin and Laurie Flanigan Hegge and music by James Kaplan. The musical is set in Sturgeon Bay’s wartime shipyards.

– In Green Bay, Frank’s Dinner Theatre at Backstage will present the original “Girls on Thin Ice” March 12-15 (6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show) at Meyer Theatre. Info: meyertheatre.org. The story visits to the 1988-1989 auditions for the esteemed performing troupe The Swinging Knights at St. Norbert College.

ENDING

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre will present its final performances of Steven Dietz’ “This Random World (The Myth of Serendipity)” in Jean Weidner Theatre at 7:30 p.m. March 4-7. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-steven-dietz-play-this-random-world-opening-in-green-bay/.

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Community Players will present its final performances local writer Bradley Dokken’s new comedy “Someplace Different” in The Grand Oshkosh at 7:30 p.m. March 5-7. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-someplace-different-eavesdrops-for-fun-in-oshkosh/.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre will present its final performances of Richard Kalinoski’s “Beast on the Moon” in Experimental Theatre at 7:30 p.m. March 5-7 and 2 p.m. March 8. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-beast-on-the-moon-a-powerful-experience-in-oshkosh/. More about the journey of the play: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-extra-a-tale-of-a-uw-oshkosh-professors-play-that-keeps-on-giving/.

– In Green Bay, Calvary Players will present its final performances of “The Sound of Music” in Calvary Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. March 5-7 and 2 p.m. March 8. Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/401254850792101/. It’s the Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein II classic musical with “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favor Things” and “Climb E’vry Mountain.”

ANNOUNCEMENTS

– In Tisch Mills, “Monty’s Comedy, Magic, and Illusion Show” will start at 7 p.m. March 25 in The Forst Inn. Info: forstinn.com. According to magician Monty Witt, the shows will run every Wednesday night. “The show will feature comedy magic,” Witt says. “We will rotate both the magic and some of the performers about every four to six weeks.”

– In Door County, Door Shakespeare announced dates for the three productions on its 25th anniversary summer season. Info: doorshakespeare.com. According to a press release: “Twenty-five years is a big milestone for Door Shakespeare. To celebrate, we decided to bring back an audience favorite from seasons past, ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],’ as well as share a piece that our audiences haven’t seen before, ‘Hamlet,’” said Michael Stebbins, producing artistic director. “We are also adding to the mix a third production, David Davalos’ ‘Wittenberg,’ first produced in 2008 at the Arden Theatre Company in Philadelphia… The character of Hamlet figures prominently in all three of our summer productions.” Stebbins added, “The programming of these three plays, with one character traversing all three worlds and times, was intentional. It gives us a chance to see how William Shakespeare made and left his mark for those playwrights who have come after him.”

In 2011, Door Shakespeare produced “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, in Ephraim Village Hall. The 25th anniversary season will kick off with this production, also in Ephraim Village Hall.

Three actors share Shakespeare’s 37 plays in 97 minutes. Performances at Ephraim Village Hall start May 20. Outdoor performances (at Björklunden, Baileys Harbor) are June 17-Aug. 24. “Wittenberg” finds the character of Hamlet attending the University of Wittenberg in 1517 (prior to the start of Shakespeare’s play “Hamlet”). Hamlet’s two primary teachers are Professor Doctor Reverend Father Martin Luther, professor of theology, and Dr. John Faustus, professor of philosophy. In the play, the professors enter into a battle for Hamlet’s soul. With the aid of the character of Eternal Feminine, they encounter the Virgin Mary, Helen of Troy, Gretchen, a working girl and Lady Voltemand. “This is a high-brow meets low-brow comedy, and will appeal to those looking and longing for heady, philosophical content,” said Stebbins. “At the same time, it is completely accessible to those who may not be familiar with the backstory of Faust or Luther or Hamlet. In this world, nothing is sacred, which is ironic, given the characters involved. And, in the hands of director, Marcella Kearns (2019’s ‘The Merry Wives of Windsor’), this show is sure to provide thrills galore on its roller coaster journey from ‘word one’ to the final bow.” “Wittenberg” runs July 1-Aug. 17 in the garden at Björklunden. The third production is “Hamlet,” which is the company’s first undertaking of the classic play. “This production will be steeped in the period in which it was written,” said Stebbins, who is directing. “This lends itself to scenery, props and costumes, as well as music. I think it will bring us all closer to what it may have been like – and felt like – to be in the audience for the earliest of the public performances of ‘Hamlet.’” “Hamlet” runs July 8-Aug. 16 in the garden at Björklunden.

Door Shakespeare was founded in 1995 under the umbrella of the then-named American Folklore Theatre. Since becoming its own nonprofit in 1999, the organization has produced 40 striking productions of classical theater by playwrights including Shakespeare, Moliere and Oscar Wilde in Björklunden’s 405-acre estate on Lake Michigan in Baileys Harbor.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present its Jazz Ensemble at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, in Memorial Chapel.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “The Wisconsin Singers: Hold on to Your Dreams!” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College music department will present its annual Big Band Snowball Concert & Dance at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, in Michels Commons Ballroom on campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets. According to a press release: The event will feature live music from the St. Norbert College Jazz Ensemble, directed by Eric High, assistant professor of music and low brass at St. Norbert. A local dance instructor will provide dance lessons. The event includes a cash bar, gourmet desserts and door prizes.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present its Concert Choir and University Singers at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, in Cofrin Family Hall of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on campus. Info: weidnercenter.com. Conducted by Randall Meder, Concert Choir is the premiere choral ensemble of UWGB. The University Singers, conducted by Sarah Meredith Livingston, includes singers from all over campus. Both choirs perform repertoire drawn from a variety of periods and styles, from Johann Sebastoam Bach to traditional folk tunes.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will present its Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Lab Band at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, in Music Hall in the Arts & Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Deuces Wild! Dueling Pianos” with Michael Shynes at 8 p.m. Friday, March 6. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will present its Percussion Ensemble at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in Music Hall in the Arts & Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/.

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host “ABBA Mania: The World’s #1 Tribute to ABBA” with Angela Seeger and Agnetha, Monica Tietz and Anni-Frid, Matthew Whale as Benny and John Stevens as Bjorn at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org.

– In Manitowoc, the Lakeshore Wind Ensemble will feature music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in its “Winds of March” concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in Capitol Civic Centre. Info: cccshows.org. According to a press release: Conducting is Marc Sackman of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Manitowoc Campus. The concert will include performances by the first and second place winners of the Lakeshore Wind Ensemble Association 28th Young Artist Competition. First prize recipient is saxophonist Becky Swanson, a senior at Lawrence University in Appleton. Swanson will be perform the first movement of “Saxophoonconcert” by Henk Badings. She will receive a scholarship check for $1,500. Adam Nelson was awarded second place. He is a senior at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee working towards degrees in French horn performance and mathematical sciences. Nelson will receive a scholarship check for $1,000. He will perform the first movement of “Concerto for Horn No. 1” by Richard Strauss. Pulaski High School junior William Murphy is the third-place winner. He received a scholarship check for $750.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present its Symphonic Band at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in Memorial Chapel.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Vic Ferrari: Symphony on the Rocks” at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music’s 6:30 Concert Series continues at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, with “Future/Primitive: Percussion & Technology” in Cofrin Family Hall of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on campus. Admission is free and open to the public. According to a press release: UWGB Music assistant professor Bill Sallak will explore the intersection of percussion historical roots with today’s modern technology. Sallak says, “I’ve been wanting to give a concert like this ever since coming to UW-Green Bay in 2016. It not only combines my two main musical interests, it’s a program that’s both really experimental and really fun to listen to.” Among the pieces to be performed is Pulitzer-Prize-winner John Luther Adams’ “wail” from “Mathematics of Resonant Bodies” that will be presented with video by London-based video artist Natalia Jaeger. Also on the program are Eric Richards’ immersive “Finalbells” and Alvin Lucier’s “Nothing is Real,” which is described as a visionary deconstruction of The Beatles for piano and a normal, everyday teapot – amplified.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host Yamamoto: The Drummers of Japan at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. Info: foxcitiespac.com

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present its Jazz Ensembles at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in University Theatre of Theatre Hall on campus. Info: weidnercenter.com. Groups are led by directors Adam Gaines and John Salerno of the faculty. Jazz Ensembles I and II will be joined by the UWGB Jazz Combo and the Vocal Jazz Ensemble to perform traditional swing, original arrangements and other contemporary styles.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present a faculty recital, “Ballads: Bill Carrothers, piano, with Jose Encarnacion, saxophone,” at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in Harper Hall.

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host Joe Bonamassa at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12. Info: weidnercenter.com.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Lanco: What I See Tour” with special guest Tyler Rich at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. Info: meyertheatre.org.

ETCETERA

– In De Pere, Green Bay Film Festival 2020 is this weekend at St. Norbert College. The festival takes place in Abbot Penning Hall of Fine Arts on campus. An opening-night film starts at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6. Events start at 9 a.m. and showings at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, with a final showing at 8 p.m. Info: gbfilmfest.org/schedule.