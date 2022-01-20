GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances have diminished in Northeastern Wisconsin because schedules are usually maintained. However, almost all performances in Northeastern Wisconsin are affected by protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Doublecheck before you go because some recent performances canceled late. Some performances continue to be presented with limited audiences. Masks are recommended or required, depending on protocols at the facilities. A few facilities require proof of vaccination. Some productions have livestream options. Lawrence University continues to present performances, but they are closed to the public.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,787 public productions and at least 5,552 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In De Pere, The Green Room will present the “The Green Room Open Mic Night” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. Note from theater: “Masking is optional for those vaccinated against COVID-19. Please wear a mask if you are not vaccinated or determine that masking applies to your particular situation.”

– In De Pere, The Green Room will present the local ComedyCity improvisational theater in a “Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is for all ages and suitable for the entire family. Note from theater: “Masking is optional for those vaccinated against COVID-19. Please wear a mask if you are not vaccinated or determine that masking applies to your particular situation.”

– In De Pere, The Green Room will present the local ComedyCity improvisational theater in a “Grown-Up Show” at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 22. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is for all ages. Note from theater: “Masking is optional for those vaccinated against COVID-19. Please wear a mask if you are not vaccinated or determine that masking applies to your particular situation.”

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host the musical comedy “Spamilton: An American Parody” at 8 p.m. Jan. 22. Info: weillcenter.com. According to a press release: The show “is a crash course” on the blockbuster musical “Hamilton,” with satire and pop culture zings, accompanied with hip-hop and a piano. After performing in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and London, “Spamilton: An American Parody” will stage a singing, dancing, comedy revolution in Sheboygan. Created by Gerard Alessandrini, who was behind the long-running hit “Forbidden Broadway,” the show features 58 Broadway references, a hand full of “celebrity” guests, more than 30 costume changes, six puppets and more than 50 recognizable songs. From the theater: “Masks are highly encouraged for all patrons, regardless of vaccination status. At this performance, patrons will have the opportunity to relocate to different seats within their tiers to better social distance if desired.”

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Knight Theatre will present “Carrie: The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27-28; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29; and 2 p.m. Jan. 30 in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. Info: snc.edu/tickets. Carrie White is a teenage outcast who longs to fit in. At school, she’s bullied by the popular crowd, and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she’s dominated by her loving but cruelly controlling mother. What none of them know is that Carrie’s just discovered she’s got a special power, and if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it. Set in the present in a small New England town, the musical features a book by Lawrence D. Cohen (screenwriter of the film), music by Michael Gore (“Fame,” “Terms of Endearment”) and lyrics by Dean Pitchford (“Fame,” “Footloose”).

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host “Reba Live in Concert” with Reba McEntire and Hannah Dasher at 7 p.m. Jan 21. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Alive Again: The Chicago Project” at 7 p.m. Jan. 21. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour” at 7 p.m. Jan. 22. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Pop Evil at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: “Mean Girls,” Jan. 18-23 (eight performances), at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to week of Aug. 22, 2022.

+ CANCELED: “Resurrection: A Journey Tribute,” Jan. 20, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay.

+ POSTPONED: Open Mic Night, Jan. 21 (and the entire the series through May 20), at The Art Garage, Studio B, Green Bay, to fall 2022.

+ POSTPONED: Tech N9ne, Jan. 22, at Epic Center, Ashwaubenon, to May 8, 2022.

+ POSTPONED: Doctors in Recital, Jan. 22, at Weidner Center, Green Bay, to January 2023.

+ POSTPONED: “A Frank’s Tribute,” Jan. 22, at Ashwaubenon PAC, to March 4, 2022.

+ POSTPONED: “Door County Talks: Ho-Chunk History” and “John Lewis and Friends,” Jan. 22, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek, to March 12, 2022.

ETCETERA

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College the art exhibitions “Blake Williams: Commonplace” in Baer Gallery and “From the Collection” in Godschalx Gallery of Bush Art Center, both Jan. 24-Feb. 17. Info: snc.edu/tickets.