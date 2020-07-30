Barb Bazaldua will perform as part of a series at Broadway Theatre in De Pere. (Publicity photo)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 493 public productions and at least 1813 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

IS ARRIVING

– In De Pere, Broadway Theatre will host Drama QUEENS, at 7:30 p.m. July 30, performing for “Local Artists Series Supporting Broadway Theatre,” De Pere. Reservations: (920) 445-5669. Info on series: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/coronavirus/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-coronavirus-de-pere-theater-company-sets-nine-fundraiser-shows/.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host the Let Me Be Frank Productions presentation of “The Frankstones” at 7:30 p.m. July 31, Aug. 6-8 and 13-15, plus 1 p.m. Aug, 8, 13 and 15.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Rogue Theater will present Charlotte Higgins’ five-woman “Alabama Bound” at 6 p.m. Aug. 1-2 in the back parking lot of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1756 Michigan St.

– In De Pere, Broadway Theatre will host Barb Bazaldua, at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6, performing for “Local Artists Series Supporting Broadway Theatre,” De Pere. Reservations: (920) 445-5669. Info on series: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/coronavirus/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-coronavirus-de-pere-theater-company-sets-nine-fundraiser-shows/.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “Anyone Can Whistle,” 20 performances, July 30-Sept. 5, a presentation of Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay.

+ CANCELED: Music in the Attic, Aug. 6-9, at James Perry Theatre, a presentation of Attic Chamber Theatre, Inc., at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus.

WAS ENDING

+ CANCELED: “Jesus Christ Superstar,” to Aug. 2, a presentation of Riverside Players, at Riverside Park pavilion, Neenah.

+ POSTPONED: “The Little Mermaid,” to Aug. 2, a presentation of Waupaca Community Theater, at Waupaca High School Performing Arts Center, to July 2021.

WAS ONGOING

+ POSTPONED: “The Dixie Swim Club,” from Aug. 1-2, a presentation of The Forst Inn Arts Collective, Tisch Mills, to Aug. 7-8, 14-15, 21-23.

+ CANCELED: “The Mountains Call My Name,” to Aug. 15, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Hamlet,” to Aug. 16, a Door Shakespeare presentation, at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor.

+ CANCELED: “Agatha Christie’s The Unexpected Guest,” to Aug. 16, a presentation of Peninsula Players Theatre, at the company’s Theatre in a Garden, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Wittenberg,” to Aug. 17, a Door Shakespeare presentation, at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor.

+ CANCELED: “The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” to Aug. 24, a Door Shakespeare production, at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor.

+ CANCELED: “Sky Writing!” to Aug. 27, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Belgians in Heaven,” to Aug. 27, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Fishing for the Moon,” to Aug. 28, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Love Stings,” to Aug. 29, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Dad’s Season Tickets,” to Sept. 5, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ CANCELED: Mile of Music, July 30-Aug. 2, with 200 artists performing 700 sets at 70 venues in Appleton.

+ CANCELED: Big Band Jazz Series II, multiple concerts July 30-Aug. 8, at Birch Creek Music Performance Center, Egg Harbor.

+ POSTPONED: Reba McEntire, July 31, at Resch Center, Ashwaubenon, originally scheduled April 25, postponed to July 15, 2021.

+ CANCELED: Knights on the Fox concert, Aug. 4, on shore of Fox River, St. Norbert College, De Pere.

+ CANCELED: Appleton City Band, Aug. 4, at Pierce Park, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: Peninsula Music Festival: Masterworks I: “Celebrate Beethoven,” Aug. 4, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: Green Bay City Band, Aug. 5, at St. James Park, Green Bay.

+ CANCELED: Peninsula Music Festival: Masterworks II: “A Debut of Distinction,” Aug. 6, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek.