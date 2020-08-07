The youth-driven Peter Quince Performing Company postponed performances of the Elvis Presley-related musical “All Shook Up” for a year.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 504 public productions and at least 1842 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

IS ARRIVING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present the Jones Hope Wooten comedy “The Dixie Swim Club,” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7-8 (previews) 14-15 and 21-22 and 2 p.m. Aug. 23.

IS ONGOING

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host the Let Me Be Frank Productions presentation of “The Frankstones” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7-8 and 13-15, plus 1 p.m. Aug, 8, 13 and 15.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “High School Performers,” Aug. 8-9, a presentation of Rogue Theater, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Sturgeon Bay.

+ CANCELED: “The Who’s Tommy,” five performances Aug. 13-15, a presentation of St. Norbert College Music Theatre-Next Stage, at Walter Theatre, St. Norbert College, De Pere.

+ CANCELED: “All Shook Up,” Aug. 13-16, a presentation of Peter Quince Performing Company, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc.

WAS ENDING

+ CANCELED: Music in the Attic, Aug. 7-9, at James Perry Theatre, a presentation of Attic Chamber Theatre, Inc., at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus.

WAS ONGOING

+ CANCELED: “The Mountains Call My Name,” to Aug. 15, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Hamlet,” to Aug. 16, a Door Shakespeare presentation, at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor.

+ CANCELED: “Agatha Christie’s The Unexpected Guest,” to Aug. 16, a presentation of Peninsula Players Theatre, at the company’s Theatre in a Garden, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Wittenberg,” to Aug. 17, a Door Shakespeare presentation, at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor.

+ CANCELED: “The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” to Aug. 24, a Door Shakespeare production, at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor.

+ CANCELED: “Sky Writing!” to Aug. 27, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Belgians in Heaven,” to Aug. 27, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Fishing for the Moon,” to Aug. 28, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Love Stings,” to Aug. 29, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Dad’s Season Tickets,” to Sept. 5, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Anyone Can Whistle,” to Sept. 5, a presentation of Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ CANCELED: Peninsula Music Festival: Masterworks III: “Bold and Brilliant,” Aug. 8, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: Big Band Jazz Series II, multiple concerts to Aug. 8, at Birch Creek Music Performance Center, Egg Harbor.

+ POSTPONED: Kathleen Madigan, Aug. 9 (original date March 19, 2020), at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to March 26, 2021.

+ CANCELED: Shawano Folk Music Festival, multiple events, Aug. 7-9, at Mielke Arts Center and Mielke Park, Shawano.

+ POSTPONED: Gaelic Storm, Aug. 11 (original date March 18, 2020), at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to March 10, 2021.

+ CANCELED: Appleton City Band, Aug. 11, at Pierce Park, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: Peninsula Music Festival: Masterworks IV: “Virtuosity,” Aug. 11, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: The Presidents, Aug. 12, at Heritage Hill State Historical Park, Allouez.

+ CANCELED: Green Bay City Band, Aug. 13, at St. James Park, Green Bay.

+ CANCELED: Peninsula Music Festival: Masterworks V: “Goodyear Goes Gershwin,” Aug. 13, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED, Country Fest USA, Aug. 13-15 (originally scheduled June 25-27), at Ford Festival Park, Oshkosh.

ETCETERA

– In Green Bay, Neville Public Museum has opened its Generations Gallery presenting a multitude of items newly on permanent display. Info: nevillepublicmuseum.org.

A PASSING

– In Green Bay, multitalented Betty Brown died July 27 at age 95. On the public arts scene, she was associated with the Green Bay Symphony Orchestra, Civic Symphony of Green Bay and Pamiro Opera Company as a violinist, and with Brown County Civic Music Association as a board member. Betty Brown was director of news and publications at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, and was active in many other roles across a wide array, including mother of five.