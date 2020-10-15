The sold-out show of the Foo Fighters at the Resch Center is one of this week’s casualties of COVID-19. (Publicity photo)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 614 public productions and at least 2,226 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations canceling or postponing performances through the end of the year at least. In a normal year, last year, the week ahead saw performances at or by UW-Marinette Children’s Theater in Marinette, The Forst Inn Arts Collective in Tisch Mills, Weill Center in Sheboygan, The Grand Oshkosh, Ashwaubenon PAC, Rogue Theater in Sturgeon Bay, Weidner Center in Green Bay, Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra, Door Community Auditorium, UW-Green Bay Music, UW-Oshkosh Music, Blesch Auditorium in Menominee, Mich., Meyer Theatre in Green Bay, UW-Green Bay Theatre and Oshkosh Community Players, among ongoing professional and community theater productions. The tallies above have become mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– In De Pere, Birder Studio of Performing Arts will present a live presentation of the musical “Disney’s The Lion King Jr.” starting this week in the center’s Broadway Theatre. Performances are at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16, 1 and 3 p.m. Oct. 17, 1 p.m. Oct. 18, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23 and 1 and 3:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Info: birderonbroadway.org.

IS ONGOING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “Wednesday Magic at the Forst” featuring Monty Witt and other comedy magic acts at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Info: forstinn.org.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: Water Street Dance Milwaukee, Oct. 16, at Weill Center, Sheboygan, to date to be determined.

+ POSTPONED: “Wanda’s Wizardry,” Oct. 16-18, 23-25, a presentation of The Machickanee Players, in Park Avenue Playhouse, Oconto, to Jan. 15-17, 22-24, 2021.

+ POSTPONED: Production TBA, Oct. 16-17, a presentation of Crossroads Community Theatre had yet to be announced, in Walls of Wittenberg, Wittenberg, to dates to be announced.

WAS ENDING

+ CANCELED: “Sputnik Manitowoc,” Oct. 15 and 17, a presentation of Let Me Be Frank Productions, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc.

+ CANCELED: “War of the Worlds: Radio Show,” Oct. 15-17, a presentation of Wolf River Theatrical Troupe, New London.

+ CANCELED: “Rounding Third,” Oct. 15-18, a presentation of Peninsula Players Theatre, at the company’s Theatre in a Garden, Fish Creek. Was to substitute “The Gentleman Thief.”

+ CANCELED: “Mean Girls,” Oct. 15-18, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: “And Then There Were None,” Oct. 16-18, a presentation of Box in the Wood Theatre Guild, at Mielke Arts Center, Shawano.

WAS ONGOING

+ CANCELED: “A Streetcar Named Desire” Oct. 16-17, 23-24, a presentation of The Forst Inn Arts Collective, at Forst Inn, Tisch Mills.

+ CANCELED: “Moonlight and Magnolias,” to Oct. 25, a presentation of Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay.

+ CANCELED: “And If Elected,” to Oct. 29, a presentation of Northern Sky Theater, in Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Naked Radio,” to Oct. 31, a presentation of Northern Sky Theater, at Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ CANCELED: Eagle Mania, Oct. 15, at The Grand Oshkosh.

+ CANCELED: Foo Fighters, Oct. 15, Resch Center, Ashwaubenon.

+ POSTPONED: TUSK, Oct. 16, Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to May 1, 2021.

+ POSTPONED: “Vic Ferrari: Symphony on the Rocks,” Oct. 17, The Grand Oshkosh, to May 14, 2021.

+ CANCELED: Damin Spritzer, Oct. 17, part of Canon John O. Bruce Memorial Organ Concert Series, St. Norbert Abbey, De Pere.

+ POSTPONED: Charlie Berens, Oct. 18, Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek, to date to be determined.

+ POSTPONED: “Daddy D Productions: Celebrate Sinatra,” Oct. 22, Ashwaubenon PAC, to Oct. 21, 2021.

ETCETERA

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater will continue its virtual “Off-Stage Season” series with the webinar April Beiswenger, “Lighting Design for the Stage,” from 7-8 p.m. Oct. 15. Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1716024414066/WN_GmS7B9lfQpiOyj477YJdfQ. Space is limited: Beiswenger is a departmental sceneographer/design professor at St. Norbert College.