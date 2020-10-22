GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 686 public productions and at least 2,378 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations canceling or postponing performances through the end of the year at least. In a normal year, last year, the week ahead saw performances at or by St. Norbert Abbey in De Pere, Lawrence University in Appleton, Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc, Fox Cities PAC in Appleton, Meyer Theatre in Green Bay, Door Community Auditorium in Fish Creek, Third Avenue Playhouse in Sturgeon Bay, Walls of Wittenberg in Wittenberg, UW-Green Bay Theatre, UW-Marinette Children’s Theater in Marinette, The Forst Inn Arts Collective in Tisch Mills, Weill Center in Sheboygan, The Grand Oshkosh, Ashwaubenon PAC, Weidner Center in Green Bay, Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra, Door Community Auditorium, UW-Green Bay Music, UW-Oshkosh Music, Blesch Auditorium in Menominee, Mich. and Oshkosh Community Players, among ongoing professional and community theater productions. The tallies above have become mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– In De Pere, Paul Evansen will present “A Night of Neil Diamond” from 7-8 p.m. Oct. 23-24 at De Pere Cinema prior to showing of the movie “The Jazz Singer.” Info: getreelcinemas.com. Selections include “Cracklin’ Rosie, “Solitary Man,” “America” and “Sweet Caroline.” Evansen is a member of Let Me Be Frank Productions and the troupe Frank’s Tribute group.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: “Luci Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom,” Oct 27, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to Feb. 2, 2021.

+ CANCELED: “The Rocky Horror Show,” Oct. 29-31, a presentation of Theatre on the Bay, at Herbert L. Williams Theatre, Marinette.

+ POSTPONED: “A Life in the Theatre,” 20 performances Oct. 29-Nov. 29, a presentation of Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay, to dates to be determined; originally postponed from March 2020.

WAS ENDING

+ CANCELED: “Disney’s The Lion King Jr.,” four performances Oct. 22-24, a presentation of Birder Studio of Performing Arts, in Broadway Theatre, De Pere.

+ CANCELED: “A Streetcar Named Desire” Oct. 23-24, a presentation of The Forst Inn Arts Collective, at Forst Inn, Tisch Mills.

+ POSTPONED: “Wanda’s Wizardry,” Oct. 23-25, a presentation of The Machickanee Players, in Park Avenue Playhouse, Oconto, to Jan. 15-17, 22-24, 2021.

+ CANCELED: “Moonlight and Magnolias,” Oct. 22-25, a presentation of Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay.

WAS ONGOING

+ CANCELED: “And If Elected,” to Oct. 29, a presentation of Northern Sky Theater, in Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Naked Radio,” to Oct. 31, a presentation of Northern Sky Theater, at Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ POSTPONED: “Daddy D Productions: Celebrate Sinatra,” Oct. 22, at Ashwaubenon PAC, to Oct. 21, 2021.

+ CANCELED: Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra: “Opening Night,” Oct. 24, at Fox Cities PAC.

+ CANCELED: The Cactus Blossoms, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek.

+ POSTPONED: Dueling Pianos, Oct. 29-30, at Weill Center, Sheboygan, to Jan. 28-29.

ETCETERA

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater will continue its virtual “Off-Stage Season” series with the webinar “Conversations with Actors,” from 7-8 p.m. Oct. 22. Lyle Becker, Lina Green, Bill Sergott, Jami Thompson and Eric Westphal discuss acting. Space is limited. To register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/3716030439645/WN_GTjf_ulUSb-B0WI87GGJPg. Each actor approaches the job of building his or her character a bit differently. The segment asks these questions: For each character they portray, where do they start? How do they work within the confines of the story? How important are the other portrayals of characters in the play to what they are doing? What input does a director have? Viewers will be able to ask questions.

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Theatre Company will hold a live virtual meet-and-greet for its new executive director, Genesee Spridco from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 24 via Zoom or Facebook. Info: stcshows.org. According to an email: Spridco is a Wisconsin-born and raised producer, actor, designer and educator of theater arts who has worked nationally and internationally. Spridco trained at Viterbo University in La Crosse where she earned degrees in directing and theater education. She earned an MFA in ensemble devised physical theatrer from Dell’Arte International School of Physical Theatre in California. She teaches mask and movement for the BFA and MFA acting programs at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign.