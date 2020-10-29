“Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live!” was a show scheduled to arrive at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center but canceled. (Publicity photo)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 710 public productions and at least 2,444 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations canceling or postponing performances through the end of the year at least. In a normal year, last year, the week ahead saw performances at or by UW-Green Bay Music, UW-Oshkosh Music, UW-Green Bay Theatre and Dance, Fox Cities PAC in Appleton, Fond du Lac Community Theatre, Lawrence University Theatre Arts in Appleton, St. Norbert College Theatre Studies in De Pere, The Forst Inn Arts Collective in Tisch Mills, Lakeshore Big Band in Manitowoc, Meyer Theatre in Green Bay, Weill Center in Sheboygan, The Grand Oshkosh, Ashwaubenon PAC and Weidner Center in Green Bay, among ongoing professional and community theater productions. The tallies above have become mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– In Oshkosh, Menominee Nation Arena will host Pop Evil Acoustic, a drive-in concert, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Info: menomineenationarena.com.

IS ONGOING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “Wednesday Magic at the Forst” featuring Monty Witt and other comedy magic acts at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4. Info: forstinn.org.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “The Rocky Horror Show,” Oct. 29-31, a presentation of Theatre on the Bay, at Herbert L. Williams Theatre, Marinette.

+ POSTPONED: “A Life in the Theatre,” 20 performances Oct. 29-Nov. 29, a presentation of Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay, to dates to be determined; originally postponed from March 2020.

+ CANCELED: “Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live!” Oct. 30, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.

+ POSTPONED: Daddy D Productions: “Salute Our Veterans,” Nov. 5-6, 11, at Riverside Ballroom, Green Bay, to Nov. 4, 11-12, 2021.

WAS ENDING

+ CANCELED: “And If Elected,” to Oct. 29, a presentation of Northern Sky Theater, in Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Naked Radio,” to Oct. 31, a presentation of Northern Sky Theater, at Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ CANCELED: The Cactus Blossoms, Oct. 29, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek.

+ POSTPONED: Dueling Pianos, Oct. 29-30, at Weill Center, Sheboygan, to Jan. 28-29, 2021.

+ POSTPONED: Jo Dee Messina, Oct. 30, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to May 8, 2021.

+ POSTPONED: Megadeth and Lamb of God, Oct. 31, at Resch Center, Ashwaubenon, to Aug. 3. 2021.

+ CANCELED: Jimmy Eat World, Nov. 2, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay; originally scheduled May 7, 2020.

+ CANCELED: “Live in Central Park: Simon and Garfunkel Revisited,” Nov. 5, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.

ETCETERA

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater will continue its virtual “Off-Stage Season” series with the webinar “Beauty and Death,” from 7-8 p.m. Oct. 29. Limited space available. To register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZDGv3BAMSmu69JnhjICyow.

April Beiswenger, director of Theatre Studies and Interdisciplinary Arts at St. Norbert College, discusses the lengths people have gone to throughout history to be “beautiful” and the consequences of those choices. Beiswenger is a departmental scenographer/design professor at St. Norbert.