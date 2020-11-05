Alice Cooper’s show with Lita Ford at Fox Cities PAC was put off. (Publicity photo)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 736 public productions and at least 2,501 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations canceling or postponing performances through the end of the year at least. In a normal year, last year, the week ahead saw performances at or by Fox Cities PAC in Appleton, Door Community Auditorium in Fish Creek, Daddy D Productions in Green Bay, The Masquers, Inc. in Manitowoc, Papermaker Players in Kaukauna, Isadoora Theatre Company in Sturgeon Bay, Meyer Theatre in Green Bay, Weidner Center in Green Bay, Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra, Brown County Civic Music Association in Green Bay, Lawrence University in Appleton and The Grand Oshkosh, among ongoing professional and community theater productions. The tallies above have become mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ANNOUNCEMENT

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Theatre Company has pulled the plug on the rest of its 2020-2021 mainstage season. An email Wednesday to patrons says, “We support the SASD (Sheboygan Area School District) as they navigate the safest path for our area youth, and we look forward to crafting a celebratory season for our return in 2021-2022. We hope that a solution for the COVID situation will be found and we can all gather to share space and laughter again in our beloved space in Horace Mann (Middle School, performance home of the troupe). Previously halted were fall 2020 performances of “Kinky Boots” (October) and “Elf the Musical” (December). The latest decision affects “Death of a Salesman” (February 2021) and “Seussical” (May 2021).

IS ONGOING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “Wednesday Magic at the Forst” featuring Monty Witt and other comedy magic acts at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11. Info: forstinn.org.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: Daddy D Productions: “Salute Our Veterans,” Nov. 5-6, 11, at Riverside Ballroom, Green Bay, to Nov. 4, 11-12, 2021.

+ CANCELED: “Broadway Princess Party,” Nov. 6, at Weidner Center, Green Bay.

+ POSTPONED: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” 12 performances Nov. 6 to 21, a presentation of Birder Players, at Broadway Theatre, De Pere, to dates to be announced.

+ POSTPONED: “Escanaba in Da Moonlight,” Nov. 6-8, at The Grand Oshkosh, to November 2021.

+ CANCELED: “In the Wake of Johnny Blood,” Nov. 12-15, a presentation of Let Me Be Frank Productions, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay.

WAS ONGOING

+ POSTPONED: “A Life in the Theatre,” to Nov. 29, a presentation of Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay, to dates to be determined; originally postponed from March 2020.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ CANCELED: “Live in Central Park: Simon and Garfunkel Revisited,” Nov. 5, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.

+ POSTPONED: STEEM: Michael Bailey, Steve March Tormé and Band, Nov. 6, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to March 4, 2021.

+ CANCELED: Terry Lee Goffee, Nov. 7, at Weidner Center, Green Bay.

+ POSTPONED: Bill Engvall, two shows, Nov. 7, at Ashwaubenon PAC, to March 13, 2021.

+ CANCELED: “Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles,” Nov. 10, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: Alice Cooper and Lita Ford, Nov. 11, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton; was originally postponed from April 5.

+ POSTPONED: Greg Hahn, Nov. 12, at Meyer Theatre, to June 5, 2021.

ETCETERA

– In Weyauwega, the Weyauwega International Film Festival of 70 films is now a virtual event Nov. 11-21. Info: wegaarts.org.