GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 758 public productions and at least 2,567 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations canceling or postponing performances through the end of the year at least. In a normal year, last year, the week ahead saw performances at or by the Weidner Center in Green Bay, Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra, Brown County Civic Music Association in Green Bay, Lawrence University, The Grand Oshkosh, Isadoora Theatre Company in Sturgeon Bay, St. Norbert Community Band in De Pere, Meyer Theatre in Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater, UWFox Theatre in Menasha, Frank’s Backstage show in Green Bay, Weill Center in Sheboygan, Oshkosh Playin’ Round Theatre, Civic Symphony of Green Bay, Evergreen Productions in De Pere, Cardboard Theatre in De Pere and Theatre on the Bay in Marinette, among ongoing professional and community theater productions. The tallies above have become mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

– In Plymouth, Plymouth Arts Center will present Celtic Folk in the live concert “Celtic Christmas” over the next two weekends. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13-14, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 22. Advance tickets only with seating very limited due to social distancing. Celtic Folk includes vocalists and musicians Tom Armstrong, Tom Clegg, Julie Henze, Neil Horneck, Kerrylynn Kraemer, Roy Schwab, Rachel Stoyke, Ramona Tritz and Ken Wilhite. The group originated with a Christmas show in 2013 at the Plymouth Arts Center under the direction of co-creators/directors, Kraemer and Clegg. The success of the show encouraged the directors to design additional shows: “Celtic Christmas” in 2014, 2017 and 2019; “Memories” in 2017 and “History” in 2019. Celtic Folk’s “Sentimental Journey in Song” concert will be held at the center in March 2021.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “Wednesday Magic at the Forst” featuring Monty Witt and other comedy magic acts at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Weyauwega, the Weyauwega International Film Festival of 70 films is now a virtual event through Nov. 21. Info: wegaarts.org.