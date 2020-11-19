GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 780 public productions and at least 2,616 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations canceling or postponing performances through the end of the year at least. In a normal year, last year, the week ahead saw performances at or by the Civic Symphony of Green Bay, Evergreen Productions in De Pere, Cardboard Theatre in De Pere, Theatre on the Bay in Marinette, Weill Center in Sheboygan, Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra, The Grand Oshkosh, Meyer Theatre in Green Bay, Weidner Center in Green Bay, UWFox Theatre in Menasha, Baylanders Barbershop Chorus in Green Bay, Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, Fond du Lac Concert Association, UW-Oshkosh Theatre, UW-Green Bay Theatre and Dance, Birder Studio of Performing Arts in De Pere, Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc, Ashwaubenon PAC and The Forst Inn Arts Collective in Tisch Mills, among ongoing professional and community theater productions. The tallies above have become mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Barracuda: The Ultimate Tribute to Heart” in-person at 8 p.m. Nov. 20. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host a livestream performance of “Yesterday & Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience” at 7 p.m. Nov. 20. This is an all-request show. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. The show originally was planned as an in-person and livestream event, but the change was made because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

– In Green Bay, Play-by-Play Theatre will present virtual performances Nov. 21 of David Ives’ “Words, Words, Words” and Mike Eserkaln’s “Last Two on Earth on Earth” as part of its “One-Act Weekend.” Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-virtual-one-act-weekend-of-four-plays-set-by-green-bay-company/.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host a livestream performance of “Rave On! The Buddy Holly Experience” at 3 p.m. Nov. 21. Performing is Billy McGuigan as Buddy Holly with the Rave On Band. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. The show originally was planned as an in-person and livestream event, but the change was made because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

– In Green Bay, Play-by-Play Theatre will present virtual performances Nov. 21 of David Ives’ “Sure Thing” and Eddie Antar’s “Identity Theft” as part of its “One-Act Weekend.” Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-virtual-one-act-weekend-of-four-plays-set-by-green-bay-company/.

IS ENDING

– In Plymouth, The Plymouth Arts Center will present its final performances by Celtic Folk in the live concert “Celtic Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 22. Advance tickets only with seating very limited due to social distancing. Info: plymoutharts.org.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “Little Shop of Horrors,” Nov. 19-22, a presentation of UW-Oshkosh Theatre, in Theatre Arts Center on campus.

+ POSTPONED: “The Smell of the Kill,” four performances, Nov. 20-22, a presentation of The Forst Inn Arts Collective, Tisch Mills, to dates to be determined.

WAS ENDING

+ POSTPONED: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” to Nov. 21, a presentation of Birder Players, at Broadway Theatre, De Pere, to dates to be announced.

WAS ONGOING

+ POSTPONED: “A Life in the Theatre,” to Nov. 29, a presentation of Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay, to dates to be determined; originally postponed from March 2020.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ CANCELED: “Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Show,” Nov. 20, at The Grand Oshkosh.

+ CANCELED: Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra: Fall, Nov. 21, at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Appleton.

ETCETERA

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater will continue its virtual “Off-Stage Season” series with the webinar “Talk Back with GBCT’s Post-Its” at 7 p.m. Nov. 19. Limited space available. To register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_daYeHM2JSGy6KS630j9rdA. Meet with the actors and director to hear the experience of rehearsing and performing during a pandemic.

– In Weyauwega, the Weyauwega International Film Festival of 70 films is now a virtual event through Nov. 21. Info: wegaarts.org.

– In Green Bay, Neville Public Museum of Brown County will present “Holiday Memories of Downtown Green Bay” to Jan. 10. Reservations are required. Info: nevillepublicmuseum.org. According to the website: The animated figures that once adorned the H.C. Prange’s department store windows are featured along with the “Enchanted Forest,” the “Snow Babies” and forest animal collections. Bruce the Spruce, the talking Christmas tree, has a separate schedule that is noted on the website. From the museum: “Closing out a tumultuous year, we think it’s safe to say our holiday and family traditions mean more to us than ever. Here at the Neville we are working hard to preserve every bit of that magic so that you and yours can safely embrace that festive spirit. To promote the health and well-being of our guests, volunteers, and staff, this year’s Children’s Only Shop is online featuring on-demand contactless curbside pickup.” Information is at the website.