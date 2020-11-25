GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 790 public productions and at least 2,635 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations are canceling or postponing performances through the end of the year at least. In a normal year, last year, the week ahead saw performances at or by the Birder Studio of Performing Arts in De Pere, Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc, Ashwaubenon PAC and The Forst Inn Arts Collective in Tisch Mills, Meyer Theatre in Green Bay, Fox Valley Symphony and UW-Green Bay Jazz Ensemble, among ongoing professional and community theater productions. The tallies above have become mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– In De Pere, The Dance Company of greater Green Bay this weekend will present four livestream performances of “The Magic of the Holidays” in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College. Performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 27, 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 28 and 2 p.m. Nov. 29. Info: snc.edu/tickets. Because of complications of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the company of artistic director Shirley Van will not present “The Nutcracker Ballet” as has been its tradition for 42 years. Instead, the company will present such dances from “The Nutcracker” as “Snow” and “Waltz of the Flowers” with a number of dancers – along with some of the suites. Directing the production is Carrie Wielgus. Choreography is by Carrie Wielgus, Jami Goodman and Bryanna Gauger, except for duets by Milwaukee Ballet dancers Davit Hovahannisyan and Luz San Miguel. Holiday songs will include “Frosty the Snowman,” “Carol of the Bells” and “White Christmas.” Seniors in the company will perform “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe will present “A Frank’s Christmas” in 20 performances starting Nov. 27 at Meyer Theatre. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27, 28; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4, 5, 9; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 12; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19; and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20, 21, 22 and 23. Info: meyertheatre.org. The story: “With so much change and adjustment around us, Mrs. Claus thinks it’s time for a new normal. Santa and the North Pole operation could use an upgrade. The jolly aspect should stay, but work could be done to make a healthier Santa, a more socially-conscience Santa, and maybe even a team of Santas with a female Santa in charge! Mrs. Claus brings in a diversity trainer, Frank Frost, in an attempt to modernize Santa and his crew. Frank Frost begins consultations with Santa’s employees, and thus starts Santa School sessions. Will Frank Frost’s sessions help invigorate the staff, teach valuable lessons, and create a new normal? Or will it prove to add more controversy than diversity?” The company: Frank Hermans (Frank Frost, diversity trainer), Pat Hibbard (Santa), Amy Riemer (Santa’s helper), Lisa Borley (Santa’s helper), Tom Verbrick (Santa’s helper), Sarah Galati (Mrs. Claus), Dennis Panneck (guitars), Tony Pilz (keyboards) and Andrew Klaus (drums). A sample of the songs and originating artists are “Step into Christmas” (Elton John), “Let There Be Peace on Earth” (Vince Gill), “Winter’s Dream” (Kelly Clarkson), “O Holy Night” (Lea Michele) and “Love Came Down at Christmas” (Shawn Colvi).

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Theatre and Radio TV Film will present virtual productions of Christopher Durang’s “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” and Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie” Nov. 28 through Dec. 6. A pay-to-view ticket allows access anytime during the week via computer, tablet, cell phone or smart TV. Info: uwosh.edu/theatre/. Directing “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” is Merlaine Angwall of the faculty. Snapshot: Middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia share a home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where they bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives. Suddenly, their movie-star sister, Masha, swoops in with her new boy toy, Spike. Old resentments flare up, eventually leading to threats to sell the house. Also on the scene are sassy maid, Cassandra, who can predict the future, and a lovely young aspiring actress named Nina, whose prettiness somewhat worries the imperious Masha. Directing “The Glass Menagerie” is Richard Kalinoski of the faculty. Snapshot: From her cramped St. Louis apartment, Amanda Wingfield dreams of her days as a Southern debutante while worrying about the future of her aimless son Tom and unmarried daughter Laura. With their father absent and the Great Depression in motion, the siblings find comfort in their foibles – alcohol, movies and writing for Tom and a collection of glass animals for Laura – which only heightens Amanda’s anxiety. When a gentleman caller arrives for dinner, the Wingfields are flooded with hope. But it’s unclear if his presence will change things for the better or shatter their fragile illusions.

WAS ENDING

+ POSTPONED: “A Life in the Theatre,” to Nov. 29, a presentation of Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay, to dates to be determined; originally postponed from March 2020.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ CANCELED: Joanne Shenandoah, Nov. 28, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek.