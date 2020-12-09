Richard Thomas of TV’s “The Waltons” and many stage and screen productions was to star as Atticus Finch in the touring “To Kill a Mockingbird” that was to appear this week at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton. (Joseph Marzullo/WENN)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 839 public productions and at least 2,793 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations are canceling or postponing performances through the end of the year at least. In a normal year, last year, the week ahead saw performances at or by Play-by-Play Theatre in Green Bay, Acts of Peace Players in Oshkosh, Treehouse Theater in Manitowoc, Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Capitol Civic Centre Community Chorale in Manitowoc, Birder Players in De Pere, Evergreen Productions of greater Green Bay, UWGB Wind Ensemble, Orchestra and Symphonic Band, Abrams Spotlight Productions, Sheboygan Theatre Company, Box in the Wood Theatre Guild in Shawano, Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Rogue Theater in Sturgeon Bay, Weill Center in Sheboygan, Oshkosh Symphony, Lakeshore Wind Ensemble in Manitowoc, The Forst Inn Arts Collective in Tisch Mills, Lakeshore Chorale in Sheboygan, Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh, Green Room Players in De Pere and Dudley Birder Chorale, among ongoing professional and community theater productions. The tallies above have become mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– In Ashwaubenon, Daddy D Productions will present the live, in-person “Daddy D’s Christmas 2020”(preview story)at Stadium Bar and Grille as dinner shows Dec. 10-12, with others set next week at Riverside Ballroom in Green Bay.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre will present a virtual presentation of the revue “Only for Now” which will have its world premiere at 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Showings through Dec. 15 are on the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts’ YouTube site (see weidnercenter.com) free of charge with donations accepted. “Only for Now” features an ensemble of theater and dance students. Directing is Laura Riddle, with musical direction by Courtney Sherman and choreography by Denise Carlson-Gardner. The title, “Only for Now,” also the closing song of the revue, is from the Broadway musical “Avenue Q.” According to Riddle, the title is also a nod to the current nature of education and theater during a global pandemic. In addition, the revue will feature songs from such Broadway shows as “Guys and Dolls,” “A Chorus Line,” “Hairspray” and “Les Misérables.” The selections in the revue were chosen to highlight what it means to be a performing artist and inspire hope for the future. Cast members include Mason Amidon, Connor Anderson, Isabelle Austgen, Jasmine Christyne, Hayley Eastman, Alyssa Hannam, Faith Klick, Grace Kolb, Rhean Krueger, Cory J. O’Donnell, Autumn Rettke, Aisa Rogers, Liesl Sigourney, Annie Skorupa, Olivia Smith, Audrey Soberg, Aubrey Stein, and Ally Stokes. Out of concern for the health and well-being of the audience, actors and production crew, theater and dance performances for the semester are being filmed and presented for viewing rather than livestreamed or presented as traditional live performances. “Only for Now” contains strong language and adult content. The production is recommended for mature audiences.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Knights on Broadway show troupe will present its annual Christmas show, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,”(preview story) as a streamed event 7 p.m. Dec. 11-17. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst in Arts Collective will present “Mistletoe Musings”(preview story) Dec. 11-Jan. 2. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Baileys Harbor, Door Shakespeare will present Wisconsin playwright John Kishline’s “Dream Upon Avon” online this weekend as the third offering in the theater’s reading series. Shows are at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12 and 5 p.m. Dec. 13. Info: doorshakespeare.com. The reading is free, with donations encouraged. According to a press release: It is Christmas Eve at the Windmill Inn, Shakespeare’s favorite pub in Stratford-u﻿pon-Avon, England. While the Bard quaffs his favorite beverage at his usual table, he encounters a series of visitors, each with an unrealized dream and unanswered questions. As things turn out, the Bard has some questions, too, for his visitors, as both playwright and guests discover the true meaning of Christmas. The cast: Cassandra Bissell, making her Door Shakespeare debut. Bissell has performed at Peninsula Players Theatre off and on for many years and has participated in readings with Third Avenue Playhouse in Sturgeon Bay. Other Wisconsin credits include work with Next Act Theatre, Renaissance Theaterworks and Milwaukee Rep. Bissell has a degree in gender studies from the University of Chicago and was based in Chicago for 16, working at a number of theaters, followed by two years of working regionally. She and her partner, Neil Brookshire, make their home in Egg Harbor, Wisconsin. Duane Boutté returns to Door Shakespeare after appearing in “The Comedy of Errors,” the organization’s second virtual offering of 2020. He is a New York-based actor known for his roles in the films “Stonewall” (1996) and “Brother to Brother.” Boutté was in the original Broadway companies of “Carousel” (1994 revival) and “Parade” and has originated roles in works by many of the leading playwrights in the United States. His regional appearances include Goodman Theatre, Berkeley Rep, La Jolla Playhouse, Alliance, Long Wharf, Dallas and Denver Theatre Centers and Penumbra Theatre. Film and television credits include “You Belong to Me,’ “Sex and the City” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” Boutté directed the world premiere of Neil LaBute’s “Appomattox” for 2019s Summer Shorts Series in New York City. Neil Brookshire is an actor, visual artist and filmmaker. Previously with Door Shakespeare he played Nick Bottom in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and Andrew Aguecheek in “Twelfth Night,” among others. He most recently took on the role of editor for the virtual production of “The Comedy of Errors.” Brookshire is the founder of Dirt Hills Productions, which produces short films and audio theater. He has a BA in interdisciplinary studies from Boise State and an MFA in acting from Northern Illinois University. Deborah Clifton is making her Door Shakespeare debut and is revisiting a role she created for the reading’s 2017 premiere at the Chicago Shakespeare Project. Most recently, Clifton played Helecanus with Milwaukee’s Optimist Theatre in its upcoming YouTube series of “Pericles.” Clifton was a member of Milwaukee’s Theatre X for decades and later formed MXT along with John Kishline and Edward Morgan. She has also performed regionally at Theatre Gigante, Milwaukee Shakespeare, First Stage, Milwaukee Rep, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Next Act Theatre, Madison Rep and the Goodman Theatre in Chicago. John Kishline has been making and performing plays in Milwaukee since 1972. He has also performed throughout the United States and in Holland, England, Wales, Ireland, Sweden, Germany, India (U.S. State Dept. tour) and Japan. He has acted, directed, designed and written for more than 200 productions and has 14 produced plays and helped create 50 more from scratch. He was a founding member of Milwaukee’s Theatre X for 30 years and his work has been nominated for national and regional awards and won an OBIE from the Village Voice. He has been in many films and on network television. He is married to Deborah Clifton, lives in Wisconsin and continues to learn the art of catch and release out on both the water and the stage. In 2020, Michael Stebbins, Door Shakespeare’s producing artistic director since autumn 2017, has directed Door Shakespeare’s two virtual productions, J.M. Barrie’s “Rosalind” and William Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors.” For the Door Shakespeare Reading Series, in addition to “Dream Upon Avon,” he directed J. M. Barrie’s “Shakespeare’s Legacy,” which featured Door Shakespeare managing director, Amy Ensign, and is also appearing in “Holidays on Ice,” by David Sedaris, which will close out the Door Shakespeare Reading Series (Dec. 18-20).

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Theatre Company will present its Studio Players experimental arm in “Naughty and Nice: A Holiday Cabaret.” A live presentation will be presented at the Weill Center for the Performing Arts for one night only at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and be streamed through Dec. 18. Info: stcshows.org. Producing is Paul Sucherman. The cast includes Kevin James Sievert, Shawn Holmes, Raven Dockery, Bee Rudell, Isaiah Garcia, Rachel Brooks, Ava Childs, Lindsay Rick, Vicki Lossen, Auti Schultz, Duncan Doherty, Grace Heine, Michelle Bestul, David Quinn, Steve Myers and Becky Sue Marcus. Emcee is Genesee Spridco, executive director of Sheboygan Theatre Company.

– In Brussels, Southern Door Community Auditorium will host “Eli Mattson: Home for the Holidays” in a livestream performance at 7 p.m. Dec. 12. Viewing is free at http://southerndoorauditorium.org/stream.html. In the third season of “America’s Got Talent” TV show, Eli Mattson placed second. A vocalist and pianist, he will perform Christmas songs along with his originals and some covers.

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra will present a concert by The Sheboygan Symphony Holiday Brass at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 livestreamed from the stage of the Weill Center for the Performing Arts. Info: sheboygansymphony.com. The online program: http://sheboygansymphony.org/assets/d4f3f48f1b/Holiday-Brass-Program.pdf.

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Community Players will present “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Radio Play”(preview story)at 7 p.m. Dec. 12, 2 p.m. Dec. 19 and 5 p.m. Dec. 25 on WOCT, Oshkosh Radio 101.9 FM.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse is participating in the “#ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence” project(preview story) at 7 p.m. Dec. 14.

IS ENDING

– In De Pere, Birder Studio of Performing Arts will present the final performances of “Frozen Kids” live, in-person at Broadway Theatre at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 5 and 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 12. Info: birderonbroadway.com.

IS ONGOING

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe will continue the live, in-person “A Frank’s Christmas”(my review) to Dec. 23 at the Meyer Theatre.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: Mark Cordes, “The Spouse Whisperer,” Dec. 11, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to June 26, 2021.

+ CANCELED: “Holiday Show,” perhaps 12 performances Dec. 12-31, a Third Avenue Playhouse presentation that was in consideration for its traditional spot at this time of year.

WAS ENDING

+ CANCELED: “Dad’s Christmas Miracle,” Dec. 10-12, a presentation of Wolf River Theatrical Troupe, at Real Opportunities Outreach, New London.

+ CANCELED: “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Dec. 10-13, a touring production, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: “Elf the Musical, Jr.,” Dec. 11-13, a presentation of Abrams Spotlight Productions, at The Nancy Byng Community Theater, Abrams.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ CANCELED: “For Kids from One to 92!” Dec. 10-11, a presentation by Steve March Tormé, Michael Bailey and Mark Wood, at The Grand Oshkosh.

+ REPLACED: “Christmas by the Bay Presents A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 10-13, an in-person Theatre on the Bay event, with virtual performances of Christmas selections Dec. 17-20.

+ CANCELED: Glenn Miller Orchestra, Dec. 11, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: Washington Saxophone Quartet, Dec. 12, postponed from April 18, a Brown County Civic Music Association event, at Green Bay West High School.

+ CANCELED: University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Jazz Ensemble, Dec. 14, at University Theatre on campus.

+ CANCELED: “Swing for the Holidays” Dec. 16, a University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music virtual concert. Notice: “Due to the evolving circumstances surrounding the pandemic, we are unable to safely gather the musicians for our upcoming streaming concert. We have made the difficult decision to cancel ‘Swing for the Holidays.’ The event will return in 2021.”

+ CANCELED: Birder Players: “Christmas Cabaret,” Dec. 16-17, at Broadway Theatre, De Pere.

ETCETERA

– In Fond du Lac, Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts announced Eva Thelen-Dunphy is the new artistic director for the center’s resident ensemble, the Fond du Lac Children’s Chorale. According to a press release: Thelen-Dunphy is a Fond du Lac native, a soprano, violinist and choral conductor. She replaces David Hein, who was director for 11 years and stepped down when the chorale went on hiatus due to the coronavirus COVID-19. Thelen-Dunphy holds a degree in music from Marian University, having studied under the direction of David Hein. Thelen-Dunphy is choir director for Holy Family Parish in Fond du Lac and is a regularly featured soloist for the Lighthouse Big Band, the Fond du Lac Symphonic Band and the nationally televised Heart of the Nation Masses. She is lead singer of Eva and the Swizzle Sticks, a jazz combo that performs regularly at the center. She has also served for several years as assistant director and costumer for the On Stage @ THELMA children’s theatrical summer camp.