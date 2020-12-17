GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 862 public productions and at least 2,864 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations are canceling or postponing performances through the end of the year at least. In a normal year, last year, the week ahead saw live, in-person performances at or by UW-Green Bay Music, Daddy D Productions in Ashwaubenon, Knights on Broadway in De Pere, Weill Center in Sheboygan, Timber Mill Theatre in Oshkosh, Capitol Civic Centre Chorale in Manitowoc, Sheboygan Theatre Company Studio Players, Third Avenue Playhouse in Sturgeon Bay, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe in New London, Theatre on the Bay in Marinette, Jean Wolfmeyer Dance Company in Manitowoc, newVoices of Appleton, Meyer Theatre in Green Bay, Makaroff Youth Ballet in Appleton, Clipper City Chordsmen in Manitowoc, Door Shakespeare in Baileys Harbor, Allouez Village Band in Green Bay, among ongoing professional and community theater productions. The tallies above have become mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– In Marinette, Theatre on the Bay will present virtual performances of “Christmas by the Bay” Dec. 17-20. Info: uwgb.edu/theatre-on-the-bay/. Directed by Brittany Welch, the cast includes Buddy Beyer, Hannah Fields, Andrew Halfmann, Emily Halfmann, Lauren Halfmann, Brittney Koerner, Addison Light, Kelly Mathey, Marie Newton, Malachi Schmiege, Seamus Schwaba, Bethany Welch and Brittany Welch.

– In Plymouth, The Plymouth Arts Center will present Celtic Folk in the live, in-person concert “Celtic Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 20. Advance tickets only with seating limited due to social distancing. Info: plymoutharts.org. Celtic Folk includes vocalists and musicians Tom Armstrong, Tom Clegg, Julie Henze, Neil Horneck, Kerrylynn Kraemer, Roy Schwab, Rachel Stoyke, Ramona Tritz and Ken Wilhite. The group originated with a Christmas show in 2013 at the Plymouth Arts Center under the direction of co-creators/directors, Kraemer and Clegg. The success of the show encouraged the directors to design additional shows: “Celtic Christmas” in 2014, 2017 and 2019; “Memories” in 2017 and “History” in 2019. Celtic Folk’s “Sentimental Journey in Song” concert will be held at the center in March 2021.

– In Sister Bay, The Griffon String Quartet will perform its annual holiday concert at 3 p.m. Dec. 20, streaming simultaneously on the Griffon’s YouTube channel and the Midsummer’s Music Facebook page. According to a press release, the group’s violist, Blakeley Menghini, said, “We will perform several variations from Bach’s gorgeous ‘Goldberg Variations’ arranged for string trio as well as some festive holiday favorites.” In addition to performing virtual concerts during the COVID-19 pandemic, Griffon members continue online instruction with string students in Door County and Green Bay, and they provide weekly educational videos for children at the Boys & Girls Club of Door County. The Griffon String Quartet was formed in fall 2018 as a collaboration between Midsummer’s Music, the Fine Arts Institute at East High in Green Bay and St. Norbert College in De Pere. Each member of the quartet has advanced degrees and significant professional experience as educators and performers. Midsummer’s Music was co-founded in 1990 by Jim and Jean Berkenstock, long-time Door County summer residents and principal orchestral players with the Lyric Opera of Chicago. What began as two concerts among friends has become a well-established chamber music series for enthusiasts in and around Door County: Info: midsummermusic.com.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse will offer a virtual reading of “Gifts of the Magi” Dec. 21-31. Info: thirdavenueplayhouse.com. The production is based on the short story by O. Henry, adapted and directed by James Valcq, co-artistic director of Third Avenue Playhouse. Featuring Doug Mancheski and Lori Wier, with Kole Mallien as Jim and Lanja Andriamihaja as Della. Included are special music performances by Karen Mal, Katie Dahl, Adam Qutaishat and Ryan Cappleman.

IS RETURNING

– In Baileys Harbor, Door Shakespeare will present livestream readings of essays from David Sedaris’ “Holidays on Ice”(my review) at 7 p.m. Dec. 18-19 and 5 p.m. Dec. 20 at doorshakespeare.com. The Door Shakespeare Reading Series is free, and donations are accepted. Adult content and language. Parental discretion is advised. Performing is Michael Stebbins, producing artistic director of Door Shakespeare.

IS ENDING

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music Jazz Ensemble with conductors Adam Gaines and John Salerno may be seen in a virtual concert featuring UW-Green Bay Music students through Dec. 19 via https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KDB5oeP09Sk. The concert took place on the Cofrin Hall stage of the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on campus. The hall is seen in the background. Selections include “Love for Sale” by Cole Porter, arranged by Alan Blaylock; “Cocoanut Champagne” by Denis DeBlasio, adapted by Bob Lowden; “I Should Have Known” by Bob Washut; “Para Ti Latino” by Oscar Cartaya; “Nou’s Blues” by Myles Collins; “Soul Man” by Isaac Hayes, arranged by Mike Barnes; “Cantaloupe Girl” by Mike Barone; “Eleanor Rigby” by The Beatles, arranged by Mike Barone; “Corner Pocket” by Freddie Green; “Cute” by Neil Hefti; “My Shining Hour” by Johnny Mercer and Harold Arlen, arranged by Mark Buselli.” Jazz Ensemble I: Allison Mengel (alto sax 1), Rachel Kircher (alto sax 2), Jessica Crist (tenor sax), Carissa Salter (baritone sax), Mark Lawrence (trumpet 1), Kammeron Jennings (trumpet 2), Sophia Lehr (trumpet 3), Aliya Hammer (trumpet 4), Riannon LeCaptain, (trumpet 5), Rachel Rabas (trombone 1), Bill Hill (trombone 2), Alex Noble (piano), Jeremy Raduenz, guitar; Jordan Jones, bass; Anthony Fenner, (drums). Jazz Ensemble II: Elizabeth Horner (saxophone), Rachel May (saxophone), Eavin Lewis (saxophone), Katarina Meyer (saxophone), Dylan Fulgione (trumpet), Sky Hunt (trumpet), Emily Edson (trumpet), Caitlyn Rupnow (trumpet), Austin Schroeder (trombone), Adam Budzinski (trombone), Erin Mader (trombone), Cory Aldrich (bass), Kyle Seidl (percussion), Marcus Kazianka (percussion). Viewing is free, with donations accepted.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Knights on Broadway show troupe will present the final performance of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”(my review) as a streamed event 7 p.m. Dec. 17. Info: snc.edu/tickets

– SOLD OUT: In Green Bay, Daddy D Productions will present its final performances of the live, in-person “Daddy D’s Christmas 2020” Dec. 18 (evening) and Dec. 19 (matinee) at Riverside Ballroom. The evening Dec. 19 show was canceled with the Green Bay Packers game was moved from Sunday to Saturday evening.

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Theatre Company’s experimental Studio Players may be seen it its “Naughty and Nice: A Holiday Cabaret”(my review) to Dec. 18. The presentation was recorded live with an in-person audience at the Weill Center for the Performing Arts. Info: stcshows.org.

IS ONGOING

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe will continue the live, in-person “A Frank’s Christmas”(my review) to Dec. 23 at the Meyer Theatre. Info: letmebefranks.com.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst in Arts Collective is hosting a virtual showing of its “Mistletoe Musings”(my review) to Jan. 2. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Community Players will present “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Radio Play”(preview story) at 2 p.m. Dec. 19 and 5 p.m. Dec. 25 on WOCT, Oshkosh Radio 101.9 FM.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse is hosting a virtual showing of “#ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence”(preview story) to Dec. 28 at https://youtu.be/UJt77UjOhew. Info: thirdavenueplayhouse.com.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: Makaroff Youth Ballet “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 19-20, with music by Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra, in Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.

WAS ENDING

+ CANCELED: Birder Players: “Christmas Cabaret,” Dec. 17, at Broadway Theatre, De Pere.

WAS ON GOING

+ CANCELED: “Holiday Show (TBA),” to Dec. 31, a Third Avenue Playhouse presentation that was in consideration for its traditional spot at this time of year.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ CANCELED: Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra: “Holiday Concert” Dec. 18, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc.

+ POSTPONED: “Christmas with the Four Phantoms,” Dec. 18-20, The Grand Oshkosh, to December 2021.

+ CANCELED: “Lisa Rock in A Carpenters Christmas,” Dec. 18-19, The Grand Oshkosh.

+ POSTPONED: Jesse Aron: Elvis Presley Tribute Show, Dec. 19, for Wolf River Theatrical Troupe, New London, to date to be determined.

+ CANCELED: “Christmas is a Time for Singing!” Dec. 21, a presentation of Green Bay Baylander Barbershop Chorus, at The Kroc Center, Green Bay.

ETCETERA

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater offer an “Off-Stage Season” presentation at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 consisting of a talkback for its recent virtual showing of its recorded 2017 production of Kathy Campshure’s “Thanksgiving on Serendipity Lane.” To register go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4KyORBZgRASs6JU5CpJ-xQ. Meet with the actors, author and director to hear remembrances of the production.