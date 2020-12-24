GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 873 public productions and at least 2,879 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations are canceling or postponing performances through the end of the year at least. In a normal year, last year, the week ahead saw live, in-person performances at or by Daddy D Productions at Riverside Ballroom, Endries Performing Arts Center in Brillion, Rogue Theater in Sturgeon Bay, Ashwaubenon PAC, Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College at the Weidner Center in Green Bay, The Grand Oshkosh, newVoices at Lawrence University in Appleton, Fox Cities PAC, Lorie Line in Appleton, Hagen Family Christmas in Sturgeon Bay, among ongoing professional and community theater productions. The tallies above have become mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– In De Pere, The Green Room Players troupe made up of local talent is presenting the radio play version of the classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The video is posted on Facebook pages (Green Room and ComedyCity), the website (www.thegreenroomonline.com) and Twitter (@GreenRoomDePere). It will be up at least through the end of the month. According to the website: The virtual performance was recorded live and posted online for people to watch at their convenience. “This version of the fan favorite is adapted from the 1947 Lux Radio Theatre broadcast. George and Mary Bailey, Mr. Gower, Zuzu’s Petals, a wingless angel name Clarence, and all the other memories of one of the most beloved holiday stories will come to life with our actors, music, and sound effects.” Viewing is free, with donations appreciated. The crew and cast: Sound effects – Maggie Dernehl; piano – Mike Eserkaln; technical producer – Nick Wallander; George Bailey – Joey Prestley; Mary Hatch/Mary Bailey – Carolyn Silverberg; Clarence Oddbody – Parker Drew; Josephine – Carrie Liebhauser; Announcer, Mr. Potter, Pete, Mr. Welch, Nick – Eric Westphal; Eustace, Mrs. Thompson, Janie – Erica Larsen; Mr. Gower, Old Man, Ernie, Bridgekeeper – Gary Radke; Pop Bailey, Dr. Campbell, Sam Wainwright, Ed, Bert – Jon Bruinhooge; Mrs. Bailey, Randall, Helen the Teller, Zuzu – Kait Wilson; Tilly, Mrs. Hatch, Charlie, Carter – Katie Schroeder; Harry Bailey, Uncle Billy, Martini, Sheriff – Tom Harter.

– In Green Bay, Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present “New Year’s Eve!” Dec. 31 at the Riverside Ballroom. Info: daddydproductions.com. The setup: 6:30 p.m. cash bar, 7:30 p.m. tenderloin and shrimp dinner, dessert and champagne toast, 8:45-11 p.m. songs and comedy show with Darren Johnson, Shelley Johnson and their band. Notes from the group: Twenty-five percent capacity. Each order will have its own table (tables are at least six feet apart). “We ask that you wear masks – unless there is a medical issue – as you are escorted to table and if you need to leave your table.” Hand sanitizer and masks available. Staff available for seating.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will open its winter online season with “The New Year with Northern Sky” at 7 p.m. Dec. 31. Info: northernskytheater.com. Featured will be original songs from artists associated with the company. According to the website the concert compilation is in the style of “Trunk Songs,” with playwrights, composers and songwriters setting to the task of bidding farewell to a tough year and welcoming a new one. Featured will be appearances by Richard Castle & Matthew Levine, Katie Dahl, Doc Heide, Dave Hudson & Paul Libman, Craig Konowalski, Joel Kopischke, Karen Mal, Willy Porter, Claudia Russell & Bruce Kaplan, Robin Share, Clay Zambo and Matt Zembrowski.

IS ENDING

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Community Players will present one more broadcast of “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Radio Play”(preview story) at 5 p.m. Dec. 25 on WOCT, Oshkosh Radio 101.9 FM.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse is hosting a virtual showing of “#ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence”(preview story) to Dec. 28 at https://youtu.be/UJt77UjOhew. Info: thirdavenueplayhouse.com.

IS ONGOING

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse will offer a virtual reading of “Gifts of the Magi”(my review) to Dec. 31. Info: thirdavenueplayhouse.com. The production is based on the short story by O. Henry, adapted and directed by James Valcq, co-artistic director of Third Avenue Playhouse. Featuring Doug Mancheski and Lori Wier, with Kole Mallien as Jim and Lanja Andriamihaja as Della. Included are special music performances by Karen Mal, Katie Dahl, Adam Qutaishat and Ryan Cappleman.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre is hosting an audio production of the original “It Sounds Like a Christmas Carol”(my review) written by and featuring Cassandra Bissell and Neil Brookshire of the company to Dec. 31 at peninsulaplayers.com.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst in Arts Collective is hosting a virtual showing of its “Mistletoe Musings”(my review) to Jan. 2. Info: forstinn.org.

ANNOUNCEMENT

– In Green Bay, Brown County Civic Music Association announced to patrons that it is postponing all spring 2021 concerts including the annual Green Bay appearance of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra due to continuing concerns over the coronavirus COVID-19. Three concerts from the association’s 2019-20 series were cancelled last spring. The makeup dates planned for spring 2021 have now also been put off with new dates to be announced. Scratched from the calendar are the Washington Saxophone Quartet, March 14; Maxwell Street Klezmer Band, April 17; and Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, April 23. Christopher Sampson, board president, says Civic Music intends to honor its commitment to local classical music concertgoers by again rescheduling each of the performing groups as either stand-alone “make-good” concerts or folded into future season series. Announcement of the new five-concert season and launch of the subscription sales campaign are expected in April.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “Let Me Be Frank Productions: New Year’s Eve Show,” Dec. 31, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay.