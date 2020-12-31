GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 880 public productions and at least 2,890 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations are canceling or postponing performances through the end of the year at least. In a normal year, last year, the week ahead saw live, in-person performances at or by Northern Sky Theater in Fish Creek, Harlem Globetrotters at Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Daddy D Productions at Riverside Ballroom in Green Bay, Let Me be Frank Productions at Meyer Theatre in Green Bay, Weill Center Ring in the New Year in Sheboygan, among ongoing professional and community theater productions. The tallies above have become mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– In Green Bay, Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present “New Year’s Eve!” Dec. 31 at the Riverside Ballroom. Info: daddydproductions.com. The setup: 6:30 p.m. cash bar, 7:30 p.m. tenderloin and shrimp dinner, dessert and champagne toast, 8:45-11 p.m. songs and comedy show with Darren Johnson, Shelley Johnson and their band. Notes from the group: Twenty-five percent capacity. Each order will have its own table (tables are at least six feet apart). “We ask that you wear masks – unless there is a medical issue – as you are escorted to table and if you need to leave your table.” Hand sanitizer and masks available. Staff available for seating.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will open its winter online season with “The New Year with Northern Sky” at 7 p.m. Dec. 31. Info: northernskytheater.com. Featured will be original songs from artists associated with the company. According to the website the concert compilation is in the style of “Trunk Songs,” with playwrights, composers and songwriters setting to the task of bidding farewell to a tough year and welcoming a new one. Featured will be appearances by Richard Castle & Matthew Levine, Katie Dahl, Doc Heide, Dave Hudson & Paul Libman, Craig Konowalski, Joel Kopischke, Karen Mal, Willy Porter, Claudia Russell & Bruce Kaplan, Robin Share, Clay Zambo and Matt Zembrowski.

IS ENDING

– In De Pere, The Green Room Players troupe made up of local talent is presenting the radio play version of the classic “It’s a Wonderful Life”(my review). The video is posted on Facebook pages (Green Room and ComedyCity), the website (www.thegreenroomonline.com) and Twitter (@GreenRoomDePere). It will be up at least through Dec. 31.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse will offer a virtual reading of “Gifts of the Magi”(my review) to Dec. 31. Info: thirdavenueplayhouse.com. The production is based on the short story by O. Henry, adapted and directed by James Valcq, co-artistic director of Third Avenue Playhouse. Featuring Doug Mancheski and Lori Wier, with Kole Mallien as Jim and Lanja Andriamihaja as Della. Included are special music performances by Karen Mal, Katie Dahl, Adam Qutaishat and Ryan Cappleman.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre is hosting an audio production of the original “It Sounds Like a Christmas Carol”(my review)written by and featuring Cassandra Bissell and Neil Brookshire of the company to Dec. 31 at peninsulaplayers.com.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst in Arts Collective is hosting a virtual showing of its “Mistletoe Musings”(my review) to Jan. 2. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium is presenting “Play It Forward Benefit Concert & Benefit Show”(my review) to an unspecified date. Info: dcauditorium.org.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “Let Me Be Frank Productions: New Year’s Eve Show,” Dec. 31, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay.