GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 882 public productions and at least 2,892 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations are canceling or postponing performances into February at least. In a normal year, 2019, the normally quiet week ahead saw live, in-person performances at or by the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra in Appleton, Weill Center in Sheboygan and Attic Chamber Theatre in Menasha, among performances in other venues. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater is hosting “self-compassion with Doc,”(preview story) a class with one of its founders, performing professor Fred “Doc” Heide. Info: northernskytheater.com.

+ CANCELED: Encore Cabaret featuring Cornerstone Jazz Orchestra and Center Stage Vocalists, Jan. 8-9, a Spotlight Series event in Kimberly-Clark Theater of Fox Cities PAC, Appleton. Established in 2017 by Shawn Postell, group performs Broadway and jazz standards, and it was to perform for area students in the Center Stage program.