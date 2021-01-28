GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 935 public productions and at least 2,976 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations are canceling or postponing performances into February at least. In a normal year, the week ahead often would see live, in-person performances at or by Door Community Auditorium in Fish Creek and Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Knight Theatre in De Pere, John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan, Weidner Center in Green Bay, Ashwaubenon PAC, Meyer Theatre in Green Bay, The Grand Oshkosh, Phoenix Players in Clintonville, Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc and UWFox Theatre in Menasha, among performances in other venues. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions will present “Menoma Mia”(preview story)Jan. 29-Feb. 20 at Meyer Theatre, with an additional show Feb. 27 in Marinette.

– In De Pere, Birder Studio of Performing Arts will present youth performances of “The Lion King, Jr.” in Broadway Theatre at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29, 1 and 4 p.m. Jan. 30, 1 p.m. Jan. 31, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4-5 and 1 and 4 p.m. Feb. 6. Info: birderonbroadway.org.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present a play reading online for the world premiere of “The Dust of Death” at 7 p.m. Feb. 1. Admission is limited to 300 households. Listening is free; donations are welcome. Info: peninsulaplayers.com. The work is the world premiere of an audio play commissioned by Peninsula Players. “The Dust of Death” is an adaptation by Neil Brookshire of Fred Merrick White’s science-fiction short story, “The Dust of Death: The Story of the Great Plague of the Twentieth Century.” In it, death comes to London in the form of a horrific plague that inevitably spreads from person to person, causing great turmoil and havoc throughout the city. It is a race against time as Dr. Label and Dr. Hubert reveal the source of the plague and offer their treatment before all of London is wiped out. “The Dust of Death” is produced in coordination with “NEA Big Read: Door County” and its exploration of Emily St. John Mandel’s “Station Eleven,” a futuristic post-apocalyptic novel. Directing is Kevin Christopher Fox. The cast includes Peninsula Players veterans Cassandra Bissell, Erica Elam, Sean Fortunato, Neil Friedman and Greg Vinkler, the company’s artistic director.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Knight Theatre will present a live, in-person and livestreamed production of “Knight Theatre Through the Years” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4-5 and 2 p.m. Feb. 6, in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: “Something Rotten!” (13 performances) Jan. 28-Feb. 21, a Birder Players presentation, in Broadway Theatre, De Pere, to May 20-June 13.

+ POSTPONED: “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom,” Feb. 2, a touring production, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to a date to be determined.

WAS ENDING

+ POSTPONED: “Country Legends,” Jan. 28, a presentation of Daddy D Productions, at Riverside Ballroom, Green Bay, to Aug. 5-6, 2021.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ CANCELED: Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College: “Mozart Masterworks,” Jan. 29, at Weidner Center, Green Bay.

+ CANCELED: “Oshkosh on Broadway,” Jan. 29-30, at The Grand Oshkosh.

ETCETERA

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announced the center leadership will join that of Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee and Madison’s Overture Center in an Overture Forum on Feb. 11 “to discuss how they are working together to address issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and extended closures, coordinate digital programming and promote the value of the arts statewide,” according to a news release. “As the extended intermission of the live performing arts continues, our partnerships in the industry remain critical in planning for the future, including preparing to welcome audiences back safely in the fall,” said Maria Van Laanen, Fox Cities PAC president. “The pandemic has brought our organizations together to protect and promote the arts in Wisconsin,” said Tim Sauers, Overture’s vice president of programming and community engagement. “We are strategizing and collaborating on programming, reopening plans, health and safety, advocacy for our industry and more as we plan for our futures.” Kendra Whitlock Ingram, Marcus president and CEO, said, “Working collaboratively with our colleagues at similar venues in the state is more necessary than ever. Our partnership ensures that our combined efforts will facilitate the best ideas and solutions as we work towards a safe and speedy return to live performance and large assembly.”

– In Sturgeon Bay, Miller Art Museum is opening a pop-up exhibition in conjunction with Door County Library’s 2021 “NEA Big Read: Door County” activities. According to a press release: In the exhibition, invited artists to interpret through visual art the novel “Station 11” by Emily St. John Mandel.” The installation offers a selection of interpretations of the futuristic novel and a local rendition of the Museum of Civilization featured in the book. The exhibition opens Jan. 30 on the Ruth Morton Miller Mezzanine and runs through Feb. 15, 2021. St. J ohn Mandel’s novel places its emphasis on the imaginary and utopian possibilities that could accompany disaster. In the novel, a Museum of Civilization serves as a fun collection of items for the young and nostalgic reminders of the past for the old. It is unofficially founded at the Severn City Airport when stranded airline passengers collect passports, electronics (cellphones, laptops), credit cards, newspapers and other items rendered obsolete by civilization’s collapse after the Georgia flu outbreak. Survivors travel to the airport to trade or add items to the museum, reflect on the past and educate children who were born after the pandemic. At one point, the curator observes, “There seemed to be a limitless number of objects in the world that had no practical use but that people wanted to preserve.” (258) Thus, the museum serves its purpose by paying tribute to the pre-pandemic world, teaching children about humankind’s achievements and history, and offering survivors a haven for their nostalgia. What remains, not surprisingly in the wake of the flu devastating the world’s population, is art. It will endure as long as humanity does, and humanity will endure so long as art does. Because “survival is insufficient.” A desire for art and culture endures even among the direst of circumstances. A virtual Museum of Civilization will also be developed by the community in the coming weeks. Individuals interested in learning how to participate in the virtual museum or how to add to the collection may join in a virtual Facebook Live session with Door County Library Director Tina Kakuske at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. A series of virtual lectures, play readings, games, book discussions and more will continue through mid-February as a part of the community-wide celebration of the novel through the “NEA Big Read.” An interview and Q&A with the author will be held via Zoom and Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Feb. 11. A complete list of events is at doorcountyreads.org.

A PASSING

– Former St. Norbert College theater professor Kelly Collum died Jan. 20 at age 82 in a rest home in Kaukauna. During his time at St. Norbert from 1967 to 2015 (not continuous), he directed scores of productions. Born in Fort Benning, Georgia, Collum grew up in Auburn, Alabama. He served in the U.S. Army and worked for the FBI before moving to New York City, where he trained to be an actor. Among his roles was James in “The Miracle Worker” opposite multi-award-winning Frances Sternhagen. In 1982, fresh from a Tony nomination for “On Golden Pond,” Sternhagen paid a visit to St. Norbert to view and critique Collum’s latest production. Collum once said, “I have never done a production here that I was ashamed of or embarrassed by. I have done some productions that my buttons pop off because I’m so proud of them, where everything came together.” Of the 72 plays Collum direct at St. Norbert, 25 are classics by Moliere and Shakespeare. In an interview, he said, “Look at the play as if it were written yesterday… (Look at it as ‘classic’), and you’re doomed to turning it into some kind of boring museum piece, which it was never meant to be.”