Stacy Keach (“Mike Hammer”/Theatre Hall of Fame, etc.) will have a presence in the region this weekend with Stacy Keach Zoom Theatre – see SOMETHING DIFFERENT below. (CBS)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 977 public productions and at least 3,135 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations are canceling or postponing performances into February at least. In a normal year, the week ahead often would see live, in-person performances at or by UW-Green Bay Music, Theatre on the Bay in Marinette, the Calvary Players in Green Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse in Sturgeon Bay, Ashwaubenon PAC, Sheboygan Theatre Company, Fond du Lac Music Series, Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, The Grand Oshkosh, Timber Mill Theatre in Neenah, Lawrence University Opera in Appleton, Door Community Auditorium in Fish Creek, Weidner Center in Green Bay, Sheboygan Symphony, Allouez Village Band, Evergreen Productions of greater Green Bay, The Machickanee Players of Oconto, Fox Cities PAC in Appleton, among performances in other venues. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater will present an online production of “With This Ring”(preview story) Feb. 11-14. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com. The play by Joe Simonelli is about a wedding band that travels over five generations.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host “Disney on Ice: Dream Big” in 13 big, live, in-person performances Feb. 11 to 21 with special seating arrangements. Info: reschcenter.com.

– In Baileys Harbor, Door Shakespeare(preview story)will present a virtual presentation of readings from three William Shakespeare plays at 7 p.m. CST Feb. 12. Info: doorshakespeare.com.

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will host the live, in-person, socially distanced “The Legendary Ladies of Music” at 7 p.m. in Wolf River Theatre. Info: wrtt.org. Along with such tribute artists as Molly Brown from MJB Productions, the show will include the comedy routine “Who’s on First?” presented by Andrew Schmidt and Brad Dokken.

– SOLD OUT(in-person): In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host the versatile act Sundae + Mr. Goessl live on stage at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 (in-person tickets SOLD OUT) and as a livestream event from 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 to 11:59 p.m. Feb. 14. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra will present a livestream concert, “Love,” (preview story) with vocalists Amanda Majeski and Sam Handley at 7:30 p.m. CST Feb. 13 from Weill Center for the Performing Arts. Info: sheboygansymphony.org.

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Community Players will present the Sean Grennan play “Couples” (preview story) online Feb. 13-20. Info: oshkoshcommunityplayers.com.

– SOLD OUT: In Egg Harbor, the live, in-person “February Fest” of Peninsula Music Festival will continue at 1 p.m. Feb. 14 in the Kress Pavilion. Info: musicfestival.com. Performing are Linda Minke, a 37-year member of the festival orchestra’s cello section, and her son, Victor Minke Huls, who also has performed in the orchestra’s cello section. The two will perform works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Charles Gounod, Hugo Wolf, Robert Schumann, Samuel Barber, Johann Herman Schein, Paul Tortelier, Florence Beatrice Price, Cole Porter and Ludwig van Beethoven.

– In Sister Bay, Midsummer’s Music will offer access to a private virtual performance by bassist Drew Banzhaf Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. CST. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Banzhaf’s program for the 88 Key Society includes works by Ludwig van Beethoven and George Frideric Handel.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present an online production of “Love: It’s Not Just for Lumberjacks”(preview story) at 7 p.m. CST Feb. 14. Info: northernskytheater.com.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present an online production of “Jeff’s Presidential Palooza” at 7 p.m. CST Feb. 15. Info: northernskytheater.com.

IS ONGOING

– In De Pere, The Green Room has reopened for live shows. ComedyCity De Pere will present family shows at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Friday nights and grown-up shows at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays. Open Mic returns Feb. 18. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Green Bay, Play-by Play Theatre professional company is continuing an online series “Inspecting Shakespeare” that is running for 10 weeks. Info: playbyplaytheater.org. Actors, directors, educators and theater professionals from Wisconsin to New York City and the United Kingdom present and inspect a different Shakespearean monologue each week. The current episode includes a monologue by Teresa Aportela Sergott as Cleopatra in Act V, Scene 2 of “Antony and Cleopatra” with Kerry Harrison of the United Kingdom as the inspector.

– In Green Bay and Marinette, Let Me Be Frank Productions will present “Menoma Mia”(my review)to Feb. 20 at Meyer Theatre, with an additional performance Feb. 27 in Marinette.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “Death of a Salesman” seven performances in February, a presentation of Sheboygan Theatre Company, at Horace Mann Middle School.

+ POSTPONED: “The Charitable Sisterhood of the Second Trinity Victory Church,” Feb. 12-14, 19-21, a presentation of The Machickanee Players, Park Avenue Playhouse, Oconto, to March 19-28 or, likely, dates to be determined.

+ POSTPONED: “It Gets Better,” Feb. 13, touring production at Fox Cities PAC, to date to be determined.

+ CANCELED: Lakeshore Chorale, Feb. 13, at Plymouth Arts Center.

WAS ENDING

+ POSTPONED: “Something Rotten!” to Feb. 21, a Birder Players presentation, in Broadway Theatre, De Pere, to May 20-June 13.

DATE CHANGES

– In Ashwaubenon, dates have been changed for two acts at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center: Bill Engvall from March 13, 2021, to April 9, 2022, 3 and 8 p.m., and Daddy D Productions’ “Celebrate Sinatra” from Oct. 21, 2021, to Oct. 7, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

ANNOUNCEMENT

– In Menasha, Attic Chamber Theatre reports it will announce a summer season on March 1.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present to its season subscribers a live world premiere performance of Lanie Robertson’s “The Gardner” at 7 p.m. CST Feb. 14. According to an email to season subscribers: The production of Stacy Keach Zoom Theater will be streamed through Feb. 18. The backstory: The parents of award-winning actor Stacy Keach were members of Peninsula Players Theatre’s acting company in the late 1930s. The Keachs spoke so frequently and fondly of their time in Door County that Stacy Keach visited the theater during his tour of “Frost/Nixon” and named a bench in honor of his parents. Because of Stacy Keach’s connection to the theater through his parents and as a member of Peninsula Players Theatre’s National Advisory Council, “he has cordially extended an exclusive invitation to our loyal season subscribers to a special live performance of the Stacy Keach Zoom Theater this coming Sunday.” The production, directed by Stacy Keach, features Ed Harris, Stacy Keach and Amy Madigan. The descriptive blurb: “The Gardener” is about passion in different forms. From love to despair, from anger to loss, from laughter to happiness. Award-winning playwright Lanie Robertson created this magnificent play about the world-famous impressionist, Claude Monet (Ed Harris) and his relationship with Prime Minister of France, Clemenceau (Stacy Keach) and Monet’s stepdaughter, Blanche (Amy Madigan). Admission is free with donations benefitting The Actors Fund of America.