GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 996 public productions and at least 3,212 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations are canceling or postponing performances into April at least. In a normal year, the week ahead often would see live, in-person performances at or by Fox Cities PAC in Appleton, Allouez Village Band in Green Bay, Door Community Auditorium in Fish Creek, Fond du Lac Community Theatre, The Masquers, Inc. in Manitowoc, UW-Oshkosh Theatre, Trout Art Museum in Appleton, Hysterical Productions in Oshkosh, Evergreen Productions Young Actors of greater Green Bay, Weidner Center in Green Bay, The Forst Inn Arts Cooperative in Tisch Mills, Southern Door Community Auditorium in Brussels, Doctors in Recital of Fox Valley in Menasha and Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc, among performances in other venues. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse will continue its “PlayWorks 2021” online live play reading series with Lanford Wilson’s “Fifth of July” at 7 p.m. Feb. 19. Info: thirdavenueplayhouse.com. Michael Wright directs the cast: Michael Cotey, Sam Douglas, Krystal Drake, Karen Estrada, April Paul, Syd Robbie, Marcus Truschinski and Tami Workentin. Alternately comical and moving, the play deals with a group of former student activists and the changes that have been wrought in their lives and attitudes in the years since leaving college. This is the third part of the Talley Family Trilogy beginning with “Talley’s Folly,” presented in Third Avenue Playhouse’s 2014 season.

– In Clintonville, Phoenix Players community theater will present the Brianna Dehn comedy “Objection! Disorder in the Court” as a livestreamed production Feb. 19-21. Info: phoenixplayers.com. The play was created for split-screen action. Snapshot: Casey Licit is on a cross-country road trip when she’s apprehended and held for trial in a town named Berserksville. Charged with an outrageous triple crime, Casey maintains her innocence. But as the trial begins, the level-headed defendant realizes her hapless defense attorney is an ineffective dolt, and the prosecution effectively uses silly, childish distractions to win the case, including bribing Judge Falter and witnesses with candy and leading the courtroom in the Macarena. Direction is by Brandon Byng. In the cast are Marie Newton, Brittany Welch, Michael Brown, Jacob Newton, Brandon Byng, Keneisha Richards, Terry Minor, Mary-Beth Kuester, Amy Steenbock, Dennis Federwitz, Heather Strong and Maria Miller. The play is rated PG.

– In Egg Harbor, the live, in-person “February Fest” of Peninsula Music Festival will conclude at 1 p.m. Feb. 21 in the Kress Pavilion. Info: musicfestival.com. The concert features the Festival Orchestra’s concertmaster and principal keyboardist, Amy Sims and Christi Zuniga, respectively. The program includes works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Igor Stravinsky, William Grant Still, Frederic Chopin and Johannes Brahms.

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will present the audio play “Bent Compass” online at 7 p.m. Feb. 24. Info: weidnercenter.com. Written by Neil Brookshire and Colin Sesek and performed by Brookshire, the play explores the transformation of an Army medic (Sesek) during deployment in Iraq.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Jazz Ensemble in a livestream program at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Info: uwosh.edu/music.

IS ENDING

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host the final live, in-person performances of “Disney on Ice: Dream Big” Feb. 18-21 with special seating arrangements. Info: reschcenter.com.

IS ONGOING

– In De Pere, The Green Room has reopened for live shows. ComedyCity De Pere will present family shows at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Friday nights and grown-up shows at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays. Open Mic returns Feb. 18. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Green Bay, Play-by Play Theatre professional company is continuing an online series “Inspecting Shakespeare” that is running for 10 weeks. Info: facebook.com/play.by.play.theatre/. Actors, directors, educators and theater professionals from Wisconsin to New York City and the United Kingdom present and inspect a different Shakespearean monologue each week. The current episode includes a monologue by Brandon Ponschock as Bottom in Act IV, Scene 1 of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Inspecting is Carolyn Silverberg.

– In Green Bay and Marinette, Let Me Be Frank Productions will present “Menoma Mia”(my review) to Feb. 20 at Meyer Theatre, with an additional performance Feb. 27 in Marinette.

WAS ARRIVING

+ PRESENTED EARLIER: “The Glass Menagerie,” Feb. 18-21, a University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh production that was presented in a recorded version that ended Dec. 6, 2020.

+ POSTPONED: “Peter Pan and Wendy,” Feb. 19-21, 23-25, a presentation of Theatre on the Bay of Marinette, to dates to be determined.

+ POSTPONED: “Frozen,” (15 performances), Feb. 24-March 7, touring production at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Appleton, to May 18-29, 2022.