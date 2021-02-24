The nationally touring production of the musical “Frozen” that was scheduled to start this week at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton is put off until May of 2022. (Publicity photo)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,009 public productions and at least 3,255 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations are canceling or postponing performances into April at least. In a normal year, the week ahead often would see live, in-person performances at or by Weidner Center in Green Bay, Lawrence University Theatre Arts in Appleton, Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College, Door Community Auditorium in Fish Creek, Lakeshore Wind Ensemble in Manitowoc, The Forst Inn Arts Collective in Tisch Mills, Meyer Theatre in Green Bay and Fox Cities PAC in Appleton, among performances in other venues. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will present the audio play “Bent Compass”(preview story) online at 7 p.m. Feb. 24. Info: weidnercenter.com.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Jazz Ensemble in a livestream program at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Info: uwosh.edu/music.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present a video recording of its annual Honors Recital online on YouTube at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26, with on-demand access continuing until March 2. Info: uwgb.edu/music. Recorded in Fort Howard Hall of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on the campus, the recital will feature seven music students. Several students will be accompanied by pianist Emily Sculliuffo. Performing are: Ethan Christiansen, percussion, an instrumental performance major and graduate of Roncalli High School. Aygul Garryyeva, soprano, a vocal performance major from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. Kameron Jennings, trumpet, a music education major and graduate of Poynette High School. Riannon LeCaptain, trumpet, a music composition major and graduate of De Pere High School. Jeremy Raduenz, piano, a music performance major and graduate of Green Bay West High School. Shoua Xiong, violin, a humanities major and graduate of North High School. Eloise Williamson, soprano, a vocal performance major and graduate of North Crawford High School. The recitalists were chosen by faculty members during a juried selection process.

– In De Pere, Broadway Theatre Local Artist Series will host Joe Sly in “Songs from the Heart” live and in person at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27. Info: birderonbroadway.org.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present a faculty recital by Michael Mizrahi, piano, livestream at 1 p.m. Feb. 28.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present “New Music Series: Lawrence University New Music Ensemble Concert” online at 7 p.m. Feb. 28. To be performed are “Shadowgraph 5” by George Lewis and “Coming Together” by Frederic Rzewski. Working over two terms, the students and faculty who collaborate in the New Music Ensemble recorded both pieces remotely. The concert will feature the recordings set to videos created by Dave Razor, Appleton multi-media artist, and Alex Quade ’20, Lawrence University alum.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present an online audio reading of the John Van Druten whimsical comedy “Bell, Book and Candle” with a professional cast at 7 p.m. March 1. Info: peninsulaplayers.com.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “STEEM: Michael Bailey & Steve March Tormé” live and in person at 7:30 p.m. March 4. Info: meyertheatre.org. Michael Bailey, founding member Vic Ferrari, joins jazz/pop singer Steve March-Tormé with a three-piece horn section and a rhythm section to take on the music of Stevie Wonder, Elton John, The Beatles, Chicago, Hall & Oates, Steely Dan, Crosby, Stills & Nash and more.

IS ONGOING

– In De Pere, The Green Room has reopened for live shows. ComedyCity De Pere will present family shows at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Friday nights and grown-up shows at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays. Open Mic has returned. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Green Bay, Play-by Play Theatre professional company is continuing an online series “Inspecting Shakespeare”(feature story) that is running for 10 weeks. Info: facebook.com/play.by.play.theatre/. Actors, directors, educators and theater professionals from Wisconsin to New York City and the United Kingdom present and inspect a different Shakespearean monologue each week.

IS ENDING

– In Marinette, Let Me Be Frank Productions will present its final performance of “Menoma Mia”(my review) at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Community REC Center. Info: (715) 732-2006.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: “Frozen,” (15 performances), Feb. 24-March 7, touring production at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Appleton, to May 18-29, 2022.

+ CANCELED: Femmes of Rock, Feb. 26, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay.

+ POSTPONED: Duo Baldo, March 2, a presentation of Fond du Lac Concert Association, at Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center, to date to be determined.

WAS ENDING

+ POSTPONED: “Peter Pan and Wendy,” Feb. 26-28, a presentation of Theatre on the Bay of Marinette, to dates to be determined.