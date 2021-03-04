GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,031 public productions and at least 3,291 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations are canceling or postponing performances into April at least. In a normal year, the week ahead often would see live, in-person performances at or by Peninsula Players Theatre in Baileys Harbor, Fox Cities PAC in Appleton, UW-Green Bay Music, Meyer Theatre in Green Bay, The Forst Inn Arts Collective in Tisch Mills, The Grand Oshkosh, Daddy D Productions and Knights on Broadway in Green Bay, Brown County Civic Music Association in Green Bay, Resch Center in Ashwaubenon and Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc, among performances in other venues. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater will continue its “Off-Stage Season” with “The Ins & Outs of Play Selection” online live at 7 p.m. March 4. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com. The troupe’s play selection committee discusses its process and takes questions.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “STEEM: Michael Bailey & Steve March Tormé” live and in person at 7:30 p.m. March 4. Info: meyertheatre.org. Michael Bailey, founding member Vic Ferrari, joins jazz/pop singer Steve March-Tormé with a three-piece horn section and a rhythm section to take on the music of Stevie Wonder, Elton John, The Beatles, Chicago, Hall & Oates, Steely Dan, Crosby, Stills & Nash and more.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse will continue its online reading series “PlayWorks 2021” with Dominique Morisseau’s “Sunset Baby” streamed live at 7 p.m. CST March 5. Admission free with registration required to receive a link; donations accepted. Info: thirdavenueplayhouse.com. The play is directed by Malkia Stampley. According to a press release: In the story, Kenyatta Shakur is alone. His wife has died, and this former Black Revolutionary and political prisoner is desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, Nina. If Kenyatta truly wants to reconcile his past, he must first conquer his most challenging revolution of all – fatherhood. The play “is an energized, vibrant and witty look at the point where the personal and political collide.” Dominique Morisseau is the author of “The Detroit Project,” a three-play cycle) that includes “Skeleton Crew” (Atlantic Theater Company), “Paradise Blue” (Signature Theatre) and “Detroit ’67” (Public Theater, Classical Theatre of Harlem and NBT). Additional plays include “Pipeline” (Lincoln Center Theatre), “Sunset Baby” (LAByrinth Theatre); “Blood at the Root” (National Black Theatre) and “Follow Me to Nellie’s” (Premiere Stages). Morisseau is the Tony-nominated book writer on the Broadway musical “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations” (Imperial Theatre). Malkia Stampley is a director and actor born and raised in Milwaukee. She received her training at Marquette University, Skylight Music Theater and Milwaukee Rep. Stampley is one of the founders of the Milwaukee Black Theater Festival and co-founded Bronzeville Arts Ensemble in Milwaukee in 2013, serving as artistic director for three years. Stampley has worked as a performer in Chicago, New York and Wisconsin. She began directing in 2016 for Black Arts MKE and Marcus Center for the Performing Arts’ annual production, “Black Nativity.” Stampley most recently directed a virtual reading of “The Mountaintop” for American Players Theatre. Chike Johnson (Kenyatta) is a native of Milwaukee. He is a graduate of the Professional Theatre Training Program at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Johnson has been acting for more than 20 years. He has been seen on the Broadway stage and appeared in numerous television programs and motion pictures. DiMonte Henning (Damon) serves as artistic director of performing arts organization, Lights! Camera! Soul! and received his formal theater training from UW-Milwaukee. His theater credits include “Stick Fly” (Writers Theatre) “A Christmas Carol” (Milwaukee Rep) and “Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” among many others. Lachrisa Grandberry (Nina) is a Milwaukee-born actress, singer and writer who has made Chicago her home. Prior to the pandemic, she was performing “She the People” at The Second City. Her theatrical credits include work with The Milwaukee Rep, Northern Sky Theater, First Stage. Grandberry is an alumna of Wisconsin Lutheran College.

– In De Pere, Broadway Theatre Local Artist Series will host Jamie Lynn Fletcher live and in person at 7:30 p.m. March 6. Info: birderonbroadway.org.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theatre will present a virtual concert by Texas folk/jazz duo Karen Mal and Will Taylor at 7 p.m. March 6 as part of its ongoing winter season. Info: northernskytheater.com. After the premiere, the show will be available on demand through May 31. According to a press release: Touring singer, mandolinist and songwriter Mal lives in Austin, Texas, with jazz string player and arranger Taylor. Taylor has collaborated with artists from Shawn Colvin to Pearl Jam. Performing a duo show live from their home, the two will feature Celtic music for St. Patrick’s Day season and to promote their coming Celtic album release. Mal first appeared on the Northern Sky Theater stage in 1992, and since then she has remained one of the troupe’s most beloved singers and instrumentalists. Mal appeared in dozens of Northern Sky shows, including as the original Kid in “Lumberjacks in Love” and the original Angelique in “Belgians in Heaven,” and in more recent incarnations of “Home for the Holidays” and “And If Elected.” “Karen was an integral part of our intrepid little corps of performers back in the ’90s,” said artistic director Jeff Herbst. “Her musical abilities really elevated all of us. It’s been wonderful to watch what she’s accomplished as an independent singer-songwriter, and wonderful to see her team up with Will, who’s such a musical force.” Northern Sky’s Winter Season supports the theater’s ongoing “Rekindle Campaign,” an effort to safeguard the company financially against an uncertain 2021 performance season.

– SOLD OUT: In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host a live, in-person return appearance of “Vic Ferrari: Symphony on the Rocks”(review of 2019 show) at 7:30 p.m. March 6. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present a “6:30 Concert Series” program, “Sustainable Voices – A Musical Exploration of Ecological Sustainability,” March 8 in collaboration with Common CAHSS (College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences). According to a press release: The virtual concert will stream live from Fort Howard Hall in the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts at 6:30 p.m. on UWGB Music’s YouTubeChannel. Out of concern for public health and in keeping the university’s current policy on public performances due to COVID-19, there will be no in-person attendance. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations may be made at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/uowgb/restriction/630ConcertSeries. This concert engages with this year’s Common CAHSS theme, “Beyond Sustainability.” The program is selected in response to these questions: What do we want to sustain given that it’s neither possible nor desirable to sustain the status quo? How can we simultaneously address ecological and social justice issues? These questions will be addressed through an inclusive programming of an array of compositional voices and styles. This program will include works by Evan Williams, Michelle McQuade Dewhirst, Daniel Crawford, John Luther Adams and John Salerno, and features performances by cellist Michael Dewhirst, the UWGB New Music Ensemble and the UWGB Faculty Jazz Combo. The series is designed to connect the campus with the community through the exploration of music. Performances feature insightful presentations by performers, composers and special guests. The series offers new perspectives on diverse styles, often exploring the music from multiple angles. Performances last between 60 and 90 minutes.

IS ONGOING

– In De Pere, The Green Room has reopened for live shows. ComedyCity De Pere will present family shows at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Friday nights and grown-up shows at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays. Open Mic has returned. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Green Bay, Play-by Play Theatre professional company is continuing an online series “Inspecting Shakespeare”(feature story) that is running for 10 weeks, premiering at noon Wednesdays. Info: facebook.com/play.by.play.theatre/. Actors, directors, educators and theater professionals from Wisconsin to New York City and the United Kingdom present and inspect a different Shakespearean monologue each week. The current episode is features Catherine Goulding as Juliet in Act III, Scene 2 of “Romeo and Juliet” inspected by Carolyn Silverberg.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

– In Green Bay, Play-by-Play Theatre announced it will present a full-length play, Mark Dunn’s “Belles,” in April. With Mary Ehlinger as director and Elizabeth Jolly as stage manager six sisters in the play will be portrayed by Sarah Doyle, Alicia Skrivanie, Rachel Ziolkowski, Carolyn Silverberg, Molly Maher Lucareli and Haley Ebinal.

­– In Green Bay, Civic Symphony of Green Bay announced it will continue its virtual series with these themes: March: “Member Spotlights,” April: “Basic Skills” and May: “Soloists & Ensembles.” Starting dates are not mentioned.

– In Sister Bay, Midsummer’s Music summer chamber music series named Michelle Meacham to the position of associate director. According to a press release: A graduate of Carroll University, Meacham has worked in communications and business administration for more than 20 years. Her experience includes coordinating local festivals, hosting musicians from around the country and running a business focused on artisan ice for beverages. Her responsibilities include managing office operations, staff, budgets and vendor relations; coordinating concert and event logistics and support; ensuring accuracy in financial and patron management systems; providing customer support for inquiries and ticket sales; and preparing operational reports for the board of directors. A Door County native, Meacham has lived in Milwaukee and Phoenix. Midsummer’s Music celebrates 31 years in 2021. The summer season of concerts will include live, socially spaced events and virtual events. The next concert is by Griffon String Quartet at 3 p.m. March 14 streaming free on the Griffon String Quartet YouTube channel and the Midsummer’s Music YouTube channel. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Midsummer’s Music was co-founded in 1990 by Jim and Jean Berkenstock, long-time Door County summer residents and principal orchestral players with the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: “The Fabulous Wonderettes,” March 5-7, 11-13, a presentation of The Masquers, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to May 15-17, 21-23.

+ CANCELED: “Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets,” March 6, at Ashwaubenon PAC.

+ POSTPONED: “James Garner’s Tribute to Johnny Cash,” March 6-7, at The Grand Oshkosh, to dates to be determined.

+ CANCELED: Gaelic Storm, March 10, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay.

WAS ENDING

+ POSTPONED: “Frozen,” March 4-7, touring production at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Appleton, to May 18-29, 2022.