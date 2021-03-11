Dr. Christopher Williams, who plays violin, is among healthcare workers who perform in the Civic Symphony of Green Bay. Four are featured in a new online series noted below. (Orchestra photo)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,058 public productions and at least 3,414 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations are canceling or postponing performances into April at least. In a normal year, the week ahead often would see live, in-person performances at or by UW-Green Bay Music, UW-Fond du Lac Theatre, Meyer Theatre in Green Bay, Backstage at the Meyer in Green Bay, Abrams Spotlight Productions, UW-Manitowoc Theatre, Fox Cities PAC in Appleton, The Forst Inn Arts Collective in Tisch Mills, Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Sheboygan Symphony, The Grand Oshkosh and Allouez Village Band, among performances in other venues. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music students will present a String Ensemble Concert at 5:30 p.m. March 11. Info: uwgb.edu/music. According to a press release: The concert will be streamed live from Fort Howard Hall in the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. Due to public health restrictions on public gatherings, the concert will be held virtually and can be viewed on UWGB Music’s YouTube channel. There is no charge to log in and watch the concert, which is available to the public. The ensemble will perform works by Joseph Bologne Chevalier de Saint-Georges and Gustav Holst. The ensemble includes concertmaster Shoua Xiong from Sheboygan, principal violinist Victor Tec Cob of Green Bay, principal violist Jenna Leigh Schemenauer of Chippewa Falls and principal cellist Kaitlyn Brooke Tinberg from Jim Falls, Wis.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present its Percussion Ensemble in an online concert at 8 p.m. March 11. Info: https://livestream.com/lawrenceuniversity.

– In De Pere, Broadway Theatre Local Artist Series will host Kyle Megna and Ross Catterton live and in-person at 7:30 p.m. March 13. Info: birderonbroadway.org.

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra will present an online concert, “Strings & Winds,”(preview story) at 7:30 p.m. March 13 from the Weill Center for the Performing Arts. Info: sheboygansymphony.org.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “Hardbean and McHonzik,” a St. Patrick’s show with Dan Hildebrand, Pete Honzik and Jim VanLaanen, from 2-5 p.m. March 14 in the pub. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will present its Choirs in a livestream concert at 3 p.m. March 14. Info: oshkosh.edu/music/.

– In Sister Bay, Griffon String Quartet will present its spring concert starting at 3 p.m. CDT March 14, streaming simultaneously on the quartet’s YouTube channel and Midsummer’s Music YouTube channel. According to a press release: The repertoire includes Zoltan Kodály’s “Intermezzo for String Trio,” which dates to circa 1905, about the time Kodály began his travels to collect folk melody. The work abounds with the sounds of Hungarian folk tunes. Also featured is Brazilian composer Heitor Villa-Lobos’ “Andante” movement from his 1945 “String Trio,” Argentinian composer, violinist and University of North Dakota instructor Alejandro Drago’s LaBuda’s “Tantric Tango” and legendary Argentinian Astor Piazzolla’s haunting “Oblivion.” In addition to performing virtual concerts during the COVID-19 pandemic, Griffon members continue online instruction with string students in Door County and Green Bay, and they provide weekly educational videos for children at the Boys & Girls Club of Door County. During the 2020/2021 Griffon season, the UW-Madison-based, world-renowned Pro Arte Quartet is providing mentoring services to the Griffon members to enhance personal and professional development. Griffon String Quartet was formed in the fall of 2018 as a collaboration between Midsummer’s Music, the Fine Arts Institute at East High in Green Bay and St. Norbert College in De Pere. The quartet is a groundbreaking project to enrich the lives of children and adults throughout northeast Wisconsin through concerts, workshops and music education outreach. Members have performed with orchestras and ensembles around the globe in venues from Carnegie Hall and Brazil’s Teatro Municipal de São Paulo to Japan’s Suntory Hall. Each member has advanced degrees and significant professional experience as educators and performers. Midsummer’s Music was co-founded in 1990 by Jim and Jean Berkenstock, long-time Door County summer residents and principal orchestral players with the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Info: midsummersmusic.com.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will present its Jazz Lab Band livestream at 7:30 p.m. March 16. Info: oshkosh.edu/music/.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present the full video of its 1993 production of “Malarkey!” a collection of Irish songs, stories and humor, at 7 p.m. March 17 CDT. Info: northernskytheater.com.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will present its Bands livestream at 7:30 p.m. March 17. Info: oshkosh.edu/music/.

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host an online concert by Green Bay-based Pegasis at 7 p.m. March 18 on the center’s YouTube Channel. Info: weidnercenter.com.

– In Plymouth, Plymouth Arts Center will host the rescheduled “Sentimental Journey in Song” with Celtic Folk at 7:30 p.m. March 18-20 and 2:30 p.m. March 21. Info: plymoutharts.org.

IS ONGOING

– In De Pere, The Green Room has reopened for live shows. ComedyCity De Pere will present family shows at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Friday nights and grown-up shows at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays. Open Mic has returned. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Green Bay, Play-by Play Theatre professional company is continuing an online series “Inspecting Shakespeare”(feature story) that is running for 10 weeks, premiering at noon Wednesdays. Info: facebook.com/play.by.play.theatre/. Actors, directors, educators and theater professionals from Wisconsin to New York City and the United Kingdom present and inspect a different Shakespearean monologue each week. The current episode features Emily Holland doing double duty, analyzing and portraying Katherine in “The Taming of the Shrew,” Act V, Scene 2.

ETCETERA

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host an online speaker series presentation of “STEAM Engine XIV: Resilience,” at 7 p.m. March 11 on the center’s and STEAM Engine’s YouTube channels. Info: weidnercenter.com. The series involves science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.

– In Green Bay, Civic Symphony of Green Bay has started a three-part virtual series, starting with “Member Spotlights: Our Healthcare Providers.” Info: gbcivic.org, click on “Events & Concerts.” The episode features behind-the-scenes introductions to Dr. Christopher Williams, internal medicine physician, violin; Dr. Amy Jakubovsky, chiropractor, cello; Dr. William Kasper, pediatrician, cello; and Amanda Barnes, physician’s assistant, violin.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “VocalEssence: The Times They Are A-Changin’: The Words & Music of Bob Dylan,” March 12, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.

+ RESCHEDULED: “Sentimental Journey in Song,” March 12-14, 20-21, presented by Celtic Folk, at Plymouth Arts Center, rescheduled to March 18-21, 2021; info: plymoutharts.org.

+ POSTPONED: Bill Engvall, two shows March 13, at Ashwaubenon PAC, to April 9, 2022.

+ POSTPONED: “Vic Ferrari: Symphony on the Rocks,” March 13, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to Oct. 2, 2021.

+ CANCELED: Vision Dance Theatre, March 13, at The Grand Oshkosh.

+ CANCELED: VocalEssence, March 13, a Brown County Civic Music Event, at Green Bay West High School.

+ CANCELED: Washington Saxophone Quartet, March 14, a Brown County Civic Music Event, at Green Bay West High School.

+ POSTPONED: Gaelic Storm, March 15, at The Grand Oshkosh, to March 16, 2022.

+ POSTPONED: “Jane Lynch & Kate Flanner: Two Lost Souls,” March 18, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to Oct. 14, 2021.

WAS ENDING

+ POSTPONED: “The Fabulous Wonderettes,” March 5-7, 11-13, a presentation of The Masquers, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to May 15-17, 21-23.