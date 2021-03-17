GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,082 public productions and at least 3,454 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations are canceling or postponing performances into April at least. In a normal year, the week ahead often would see live, in-person performances at or by Allouez Village Band in Green Bay, Fox Cities PAC in Appleton, Sheboygan Symphony, Weidner Center in Green Bay, Meyer Theatre in Green Bay, The Dance Company in De Pere, Trout Art Museum in Appleton, Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization in Green Bay, Ashwaubenon PAC, Timber Mill Theatre in Neenah, Brown County Civic Music Association in Green Bay and Southern Door Community Auditorium in Brussels, among performances in other venues. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center announced the return of programming for spring and early summer by way of virtual performances. According to a press release: Made possible by the support of the George Kress Foundation and Green Bay Packaging, the George Kress Foundation Virtual Series will consist of consecutive virtual performances, each available to view for two weeks at a time. The series consists of seven previously-recorded performances by national and international touring artists with a variety of talents. Stage acts, a cappella and influences of Celtic, Cajun and classic rock are all included in the schedule. Each show can be remotely accessed on a variety of electronic devices and at a time convenient for the viewer. Performances start March 25 and run to June 30, 2021. Each production has its own debut date and will then be available to view for two weeks before the next debut. Each show runs approximately one to two hours in length, and the center is offering viewing access for each free of charge. Donations are welcome and greatly appreciated. “With socially distanced seating still enforced this spring, the PAC is able to serve far more members of our community in this virtual manner than would be possible through traditional means,” said Kate Green, executive director. “This series will also naturally build back momentum and excitement for the forthcoming announcement of our highly-anticipated, live 2021-2022 Performing Arts Season.” The schedule: March 25, The Red Hot Chilli Pipers; April 8, The Music of the Moody Blues; April 22, The Great DuBois: Masters of Variety; May 6, Naturally 7; May 20, The Hit Men; June 3, 2021 – Mojo & The Bayou Gypsies; June 17, Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts announced plans to host socially distanced performances this summer with a capacity held at 25 percent. Katy Glodosky, executive director, said the venue plans to begin a full-capacity season in fall. Masks will be required.

– In Green Bay, Play-by-Play Theatre announced the performance dates of April 15-17 for the virtual presentation of its production of Mark Dunn’s “Belles.” Tickets go on sale March 22. Info: playbyplaytheatre.com.

IS ARRIVING

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present the full video of its 1993 production of “Malarkey”(preview story), a collection of Irish songs, stories and humor, at 7 p.m. March 17 CDT. Info: northernskytheater.com.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will present its Bands livestream at 7:30 p.m. March 17. Info: oshkosh.edu/music.

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host an online concert by Green Bay-based Pegasis at 7 p.m. March 18 on the center’s YouTube Channel. Info: weidnercenter.com.

– In Plymouth, Plymouth Arts Center will host the rescheduled “Sentimental Journey in Song”(preview story)with Celtic Folk at 7:30 p.m. March 18-20 and 2:30 p.m. March 21. Info: plymoutharts.org.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host a livestream performance by Ring of Kerry at 7:30 p.m. March 19. In-person ticket sales closed. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse’s ongoing winter play reading series, “PlayWorks 2021,” continues with a streaming of Lauren Gunderson’s “Natural Shocks” at 7 p.m. March 19. Info: thirdavenueplayhouse.com. According to a press release: Admission to the reading is free, but patrons must register at www.thirdavenueplayhouse.com to receive a link. Donations are accepted. A live talkback with the cast and director and playwright will follow the reading. Directing is Michael Cotey, and the performance is by Jennifer Vosters. In the story, Angela is trapped in her basement, waiting out an approaching tornado. Though a self-proclaimed unreliable narrator, she begins to reflect on a lifetime of trauma, illuminating the truth behind her endangerment. Based on Hamlet’s famous “To be or not to be” soliloquy, the play “is a damning condemnation of violence, abuse and firearms in America.” Lauren Gunderson has been one of the most produced playwrights in America since 2015, topping the list in 2019 and 2020. She is best-known in this region for “Silent Sky,” produced by four Northeastern Wisconsin theaters. She is a two-time winner of the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award for “I and You” and “The Book of Will,” the winner of the Lanford Wilson Award and the Otis Guernsey New Voices Award. She co-authored the Miss Bennet plays with Margot Melcon, and her play “The Half-Life of Marie Curie” is available on Audible. She is currently developing musicals with Ari Afsar, Dave Stewart and Joss Stone. Director Michael Cotey is based in Chicago. He has directed at Illinois Shakespeare Festival, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Next Act, First Stage, Northwestern University, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Illinois Wesleyan University and Youngblood Theatre. Jennifer Vosters (She) is an actor, director and musician from southeastern Wisconsin. She has performed with American Players Theatre, Utah Shakespeare Festival, Forward Theater, Children’s Theater of Madison, Lyric Repertory Company and other companies around the country. Directing credits include productions at Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival and Voices Found Repertory. Michael Cotey is a Chicago-based, Milwaukee-bred theatre-maker. He has directed at Illinois Shakespeare Festival, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Next Act, First Stage, Northwestern University, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Illinois Wesleyan University and Youngblood Theatre.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Art Collective will present “The Untitled Kevin Sievert Project” at 7:30 p.m. March 19, 20, 26 and 27 and 2 p.m. March 28. Info: forstinn.org. According to the website: Kevin James Sievert is an actor, singer, choreographer and musician based in Wisconsin. The one-man show features a diverse selection of musical numbers wrapped in a reflection on where he’s come from as “an ordinary guy with extraordinary dreams.” He was the 2016 Rising Star winner and made his professional debut at Skylight Music Theatre in Milwaukee in 2017. In the theater’s 2018-2019 season, he received a nomination and became a finalist for the Footlight People’s Choice Award for outstanding supporting performer in a musical (professional) for his role as Little Moe in “Five Guys Named Moe.” Sievert has been seen at The Forst Inn many times, and is currently producing “The Forst Inn Sings” concert series.

– In De Pere, Broadway Theatre Local Artist Series will host Kurt Gunn live and in-person at 7:30 p.m. March 20. Info: birderonbroadway.org.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host Brian Regan at 7 and 9:30 p.m. March 21. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Oshkosh, Vintage Theatre has recorded its production of the Jason Robert Brown musical “Songs for a New World”(preview story)for viewing March 24-31. Ticket link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/44631?fbclid=IwAR0PcUn1NvU8wJuxedS6qUlK7uMcbgCgXSfAbm2G9x2dmLny-7HKxMjWgM0. Direction is by Michael J. Laskowski of Menasha. Cast members include Fox Valley residents Amanda Petersen, Donna McVey and James Fairchild along with Donnie Williams of Milwaukee. Hosting the production is Paradise Shores 4, a resort in Holcombe, where the recording took place following rehearsals in Oshkosh. “Songs for a New World” is a collection of songs that examine life, love and the choices that we make. It transports the audience from the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to a ledge, 57 stories above Fifth Avenue, to meet characters who range from a young man who has determined that basketball is his ticket out of the ghetto to a woman whose dream of marrying rich nabs her the man of her dreams – and a soulless marriage.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater will present an online readers theater presentation of Ray Bradbury’s “Kaleidoscope” at 7 p.m. March 25. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com, where registration information will be announced. Snapshot: What would you do if you were a million miles from Earth and your rocket ship was hit by a meteor and suddenly split open, leaving you floating in space with only your communicator to link you to your six crew members? Ray Bradbury’s people contemplate their fate and philosophize about life and its purpose.

IS ONGOING

– In De Pere, The Green Room has reopened for live shows. ComedyCity De Pere will present family shows at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Friday nights and grown-up shows at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays. Open Mic has returned. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Green Bay, Play-by Play Theatre professional company is continuing an online series “Inspecting Shakespeare”(feature story) that is running for 10 weeks, premiering at noon Wednesdays. Info: facebook.com/play.by.play.theatre/. Actors, directors, educators and theater professionals from Wisconsin to New York City and the United Kingdom present and inspect a different Shakespearean monologue each week.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: “Jane Lynch & Kate Flanner: Two Lost Souls,” March 18, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to Oct. 14, 2021.

+ CANCELED: “Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Tribute,” March 19, a Fond du Lac Concert Association event, at Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center.

+ CANCELED: Project Pink, March 19-20, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay.

+ CANCELED: “The Charitable Sisterhood of the Second Trinity Victory Church,” March 19-21, 26-28, a presentation of The Machickanee Players, at Park Avenue Playhouse, Oconto.

+ POSTPONED: “A Shari Lewis Legacy starring Mallory Lewis and Lamb Chop,” March 20, at The Grand Oshkosh, to a date to be determined.

+ CANCELED: Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra: “Spring,” March 20, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: “Church Basement Ladies: Smell the Barn,” (five performances) March 23-25, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.