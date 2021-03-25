GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,098 public productions and at least 3,471 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations are canceling or postponing performances into April at least. In a normal year, the week ahead often would see live, in-person performances at or by Weidner Center in Green Bay Meyer Theatre in Green Bay, Fond du Lac Concert Association, Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Fox Cities PAC in Appleton, Third Avenue Playhouse in Sturgeon Bay, The Grand Oshkosh, Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc, Peninsula Players Theatre in Fish Creek and St. Norbert Community Band, among performances in other venues. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre will present the Anna Deavere Smith play “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992″(preview story) as a free on-demand stream presentation March 25-28. Info: uwgb.edu/theatre.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater will present an online dramatic readers theater presentation of Ray Bradbury’s “Kaleidoscope” at 7 p.m. March 25. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com, where registration information is located. Warren Elliott directs the cast of Sarah Doyle, Brian Elliott, Devlin Grimm, Justin Gulmire, Kit Honkanen, Alex Sabin and Ian Wisneski. Snapshot: What would you do if you were a million miles from Earth and your rocket ship was hit by a meteor and suddenly split open, leaving you floating in space with only your communicator to link you to your six crew members? Ray Bradbury’s people contemplate their fate and philosophize about life and its purpose.

– In Oshkosh, Menominee Nation Arena will host “Eli Young Band – Live” at 7 p.m. March 26. Info: menomineenationarena.com.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College will present a Faculty Artist Series concert online, “World Premiere-Two Song Cycles,” with faculty artists Yi-Lan Niu, soprano, and Elaine Moss, piano, at 2 p.m. March 27. Info: snc.edu/tickets. According to a news release: “Départ-Cinq melodies français” and “The Flower Theme” are the creations of contemporary composers from the opposite sides of the world, respectively: Hsinying Lin (Taiwan) and John Hennecken (the United States). The cycles speak to the ways of human lives and spirits evolve with natural and seasonal changes and how our strengths and energy can grow from different dimensions in the universe. A composer and theorist, Hsinying Lin obtained her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in composition and theory from National Taiwan Normal and Soochow Universities. Specializing in theory and composition, Lin is the chief of the special education department in music area at the Affiliated Zhongli Senior High School of National Central University in Taiwan. Her compositions were compiled (two volumes) by Yuda Publishing House. The books became the most-used textbooks in the music area. John Hennecken is assistant professor of music at St. Norbert. His music has been performed in the United States, France, Italy, Belgium, Poland and Japan by ensembles such as Symphony Orchestra Augusta, Takarazuka City Symphony Orchestra, Georgia Southern Symphony, Macon Symphony Youth Orchestra, Atlanta Wind Symphony, Wisconsin Wind Orchestra, University of Georgia Wind Symphony, University of Illinois at Chicago Wind Ensemble, New Ear Contemporary Music Ensemble, Terminus Ensemble, Mercer University Faculty Brass Quintet, Bulldog Brass Society and the trombones of the St. Louis Symphony. Hennecken is composer in residence with the MOD[ular] Ensemble, a chamber group dedicated to new music.

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music as it presents a livestream Jazz Fest 51 concert featuring Brass Differential at 7:30 p.m. March 27 in Cofrin Family Hall of the center. Info: weidnercenter.com. Spanning many genres, the Green Bay-based band features Sasha Mikkleson, vocals; Ken Barhite, saxophones; Bill Hill, trombone and vocals; Kelly Galarneau, sousaphone; Michael Sewell, bari sax; Matt Hillman, guitar; Adam Gaines, trumpet; Patrick Phalen, trumpet; and Steve Seitz, drums.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will continue its online winter series with “Only the Silly Songs: An April Fool’s Day Festival of Fun,” an archival video compilation that will premiere at 7 p.m. CDT April 1 and be available thereafter on demand. Info: northernskytheater.com.

IS ENDING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Art Collective will present “The Untitled Kevin Sievert Project”(my review) at 7:30 p.m. March 26-27 and 2 p.m. March 28. Info: forstinn.org.

IS ONGOING

– Vintage Theatre of the Fox Valley has a recorded production of the Jason Robert Brown musical “Songs for a New World”(my review) available online for viewing to March 31. Direction is by Michael J. Laskowski of Menasha. Cast members include Fox Valley residents Amanda A. Petersen, Donna McVey and James Fairchild along with Donnie Williams of Milwaukee.

– In De Pere, The Green Room has reopened for live shows. ComedyCity De Pere will present family shows at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Friday nights and grown-up shows at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays. Open Mic has returned. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Green Bay, Play-by Play Theatre professional company is continuing an online series “Inspecting Shakespeare”(feature story) that is running for 10 weeks, premiering at noon Wednesdays. Info: facebook.com/play.by.play.theatre/. Actors, directors, educators and theater professionals from Wisconsin to New York City and the United Kingdom present and inspect a different Shakespearean monologue each week. In the current episode, Carolyn Silverberg inspects the role of Angelo in “Measure for Measure,” Act II, Scene 4, performed by George Priestly of the United Kingdom.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

– In Green Bay, Civic Symphony of Green Bay has added to its online “Member Spotlights” as part of an ongoing series at gbcivic.org. New are features on engineers (Samuel Bieneman and Anatole Wiering) and postal carriers (Karen Barth and Lauren Pritzl) who perform in the community orchestra.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Door Community Auditorium will present a virtual Coffeehouse Series starting at 7 p.m. April 8 with Katie Dahl and Genevieve Heyward. Info: dcauditorium.org.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: Kathleen Madigan, March 26, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to Oct. 21, 2021.

+ POSTPONED: Bert Kriescher, March 27, at Resch Center, Ashwaubenon, to Oct. 15, 2021.

+ POSTPONED: George Lopez, March 27, at Menominee Nation Arena, to Oct. 22, 2021.

+ POSTPONED: “One-Man Star Wars Trilogy” and “One-Man Avengers,” March 27, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to date to be determined.

WAS ENDING

+ CANCELED: “Church Basement Ladies: Smell the Barn,” (last of five performances) March 25, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.