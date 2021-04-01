GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,116 public productions and at least 3,571 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations continue to cancel or postpone performances indefinitely. In a normal year, the week ahead often would see live, in-person performances at or by Peninsula Players Theatre, St. Norbert Community Band in De Pere, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music, Lawrence University Music in Appleton, Fox Cities PAC in Appleton, Meyer Theatre in Green Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse in Sturgeon Bay, Brown County Civic Music Association in Green Bay, Fond Du Lac Concert Association, Endries Performing Arts Center in Brillion, The Grand Oshkosh, Theatre on the Bay in Marinette, Birder Players in De Pere, Let Me Be Frank Productions in Green Bay, The Forst Inn Arts Collective in Tisch Mills, St. Norbert College Theatre Studies in De Pere, Weidner Center in Green Bay and Lakeshore Chorale in Sheboygan, among performances in other venues. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will premiere its pay-to-view musical compilation “Only Silly Songs: An April Fool’s Day Festival of Fun”(preview story) at 7 p.m. April 1. Info: northernskytheater.com.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse will continue its “PlayWorks 2021” online reading series with David Davalos’ “A Lost Leonardo” at 7 p.m. CDT April 2. Admission is free with registration required to receive a link. Info: thirdavenueplayhouse.com. According to a press release: The presentation is a Wisconsin premiere. Playwright David Davalos will join the cast and director for a live talkback immediately following the reading. Directing is Ryan Schabach. “A Lost Leonardo” is a fictionalized account of a time in Leonardo da Vinci’s life when he was struggling with the question of his identity, and with the responsibility creators bear to and for their creations. After suffering a major artistic disappointment in Milan, Leonardo seems to have renounced art and instead worked briefly as a military engineer for the ruthless leader of the Papal armies (and illegitimate son of the Pope) Cesare Borgia. But after his time with Borgia, he returned to art and created his masterpiece, the Mona Lisa. David Davalos was born in Auburn, Alabama in 1965. He grew up in San Antonio, Texas. After earning an MFA in theater in Ohio University’s Professional Actor Training Program, he moved to New York City, where he spent the next 15 years working as an actor, director and writer before relocating to Colorado with his family. Ryan Schabach, a product of University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and professional theater, has been seen at Third Avenue Playhouse in “The Glass Menagerie,” “Greater Tuna” and “The 39 Steps.” Schabach recently edited the on-line performance of “Rosalind” for Door Shakespeare. The cast (*- Actors Equity) consists of Luis Galindo* (Cesare Borgia), Ray Jivoff* (Locovico Sforza/Vitellozzo Vitelli), who was featured in Northern Sky Theater’s “Dad’s Season Tickets,” Christine Saenz (Angel Hair/Lucrezia Borgia), Jordan Tannous (Gonzalo/Baldassare/Niccolo), Annie Paul* (Cecilia/Isabella/Lisa) and Chad Luberger (Leonardo da Vinci), who was seen on the Third Avenue Playhouse stage in “Almost, Maine” and is a Door County resident who owns Plum Bottom Gallery with his wife Angela in Egg Harbor. “PlayWorks 2021” continues every first and third Friday evenings through June 2021.

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions will open the run of its live, in-person comedy musical “My Big Fat Pulaski Wedding: Ten Year Reunion”(preview story) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Meyer Theatre. Performances are at x. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present a free livestreamed offering of “Adam Gaines: Trumpet and Electronics”(preview story)at 6:30 p.m. April 5 from Fort Howard Hall of the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on campus. Info: weidnercenter.com.

– In Baileys Harbor, Peninsula Players Theatre will present an audio play reading of two stories in Dashiel (sp) Hammett’s “The Thin Man”(preview story) at 7 p.m. April 5. Info: peninsulaplayerstheatre.com

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Jazz Ensemble livestream at 7:30 p.m. April 6. Info: oshkosh.edu/music/.

­– In Sturgeon Bay, Door Community Auditorium will present a virtual Coffeehouse Series starting at 7 p.m. April 8 with Katie Dahl and Genevieve Heyward. Info: dcauditorium.org. Based in Door County year-round, Katie Dahl normally plays more than 100 shows a year across the United States and beyond, but lately she’s been doing Curbside Song Dropoffs in her retrofitted turquoise “Songmobile” van instead. Dahl’s latest album is “Wildwood.” Playing guitar and piano, Genevieve Heyward writes the songs she sings. Her music is rooted in the contemporary, with hints of traditional. Heyward has toured nationally and internationally.

IS ONGOING

– In De Pere, The Green Room has reopened for live shows. ComedyCity De Pere will present family shows at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Friday nights and grown-up shows at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays. Open Mic has returned. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Green Bay, Play-by Play Theatre professional company is continuing an online series “Inspecting Shakespeare”(feature story) that is running for 10 weeks, premiering at noon Wednesdays. Info: facebook.com/play.by.play.theatre/. Actors, directors, educators and theater professionals from Wisconsin to New York City and the United Kingdom present and inspect a different Shakespearean monologue each week. In the current episode, Dan Jones inspects the role of Prince Hal in “Henry IV,” Act IV, Scene 3, performed by Matthew Mulholland.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

– In Tisch Mills, a recording of The Forst Inn Arts Collective production of “The Untitled Kevin Sievert Project,”(my review) which was presented at the theater live with an audience, has been posted online. The posting is until April 4. Info: forstinn.org. The theater says, “While we are excited to be welcoming audiences into our space for live performances, we understand that not all of our patrons are ready for that experience yet.” Thus, the posting of this show.

– In Menasha, Attic Chamber Theatre announced it will present “Jeeves at Sea” based on stories of P.G. Wodehouse July 8-17 at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities. Directing is Tom Stadler. Audition information will be posted April 1 on the theater’s website: attictheatreinc.com.

– In Shawano, Box in the Wood Theatre Guild has scheduled auditions April 20 for outdoor theater in Franklin Park. Info: Box in the Wood Theatre Guild Facebook page. Performances are scheduled at 1 p.m. June 12 and 26, July 10 and Aug. 28. The theater says, “We are hoping to perform different vignettes each weekend, but may offer encore performances if the cast is all available.”

– In Green Bay, Civic Symphony of Green Bay opened its spring 2021 season with a virtual video series consisting of three “movements” featuring the orchestra’s musicians. Info: gbcivic.org. According to a press release: All videos are free, and people can be notified about releases by subscribing to the organization’s emails or following its Facebook page. The first movement, “Movement I: Member Spotlights,” released in March, showcases the talents of symphony members with information about who they are, what instrument they play and how they have impacted the community through their employment. The orchestra includes a wide range of professionals from postal workers and medical personnel to educators and engineers. “Movement II: Basic Skills” will further push an educational initiative started in fall. Viewers will learn about woodwinds, brass and strings, with basic education on assembly, disassembly, cleaning, care, posture, hand positions, warm-ups and practice tips. This video series will be released in April. “Movement III: Soloists & Ensembles,” set for May, will be made up of new virtual performances. The installment will include ensembles, a vocal solo and a grand organist.

– In Sister Bay, Midsummer’s Music announced its resident Griffon String Quartet was awarded a grant from the Irene Daniell Kress Fund of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation for its work with older adults and B Double Sharp program recipients for the 2021 grant period. According to a press release: The quartet offers presentations for caregivers and patients with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia. The events are intended to create a welcoming atmosphere in which people can share their observations and feelings about the journey of memory loss. People with early memory loss and their caregivers gather on a regular basis to connect with others who are facing the same questions and concerns while building a support community. Says Allyson Fleck, Midsummer’s Music executive director, “The Griffon members are energetic and have a wonderful way of presenting themselves and the great music they play. This grant will help sustain and expand our important work with older adults in Green Bay.” The professional quartet was formed in the fall 2018 as a collaboration between Midsummer’s Music, the Fine Arts Institute at East High in Green Bay and St. Norbert College in De Pere.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “Cats,” (eight performances) April 6-11, at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Appleton.

ETCETERA

– In Green Bay, Neville Public Museum of Brown County will open “Spectacular Science” April 6. Info: nevillepublicmuseum.org. According to the website: The new science gallery will provide the opportunity to present four different mini science exhibits with hands-on experiences. The sections for opening the gallery this month include “Germs,” “Birds,” “Bees” and “Engineering Marvels.”

– In Door County, Write On, Door County announced Sturgeon Bay poet Mike Orlock has been appointed Door County Poet Laureate. According to a press release: Orlock’s tenure is April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. He succeeds Nancy Rafal of Baileys Harbor as the seventh poet to hold the position. Orlock is a former high school teacher and coach who retired to Sturgeon Bay with his wife, Liz, in 2008. He has published two collections of poetry, “You Can Get There From Here: Poems of Door County & Other Places” and “Poetry Apocalypse & Selected Verse.” Among his honors are the Wisconsin Writers’ Association Jade Ring Award and the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets’ Muse Prize. The Door County Poet Laureate program is a program of Write On, Door County and is supported entirely by private funds. A committee of former Door County poets laureate, poetry enthusiasts and community members selects the honoree. With Jerod Santek as artistic director, Write On, Door County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that conducts programs to inspire people to write and share their stories.