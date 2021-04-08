GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,137 public productions and at least 3,621 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations continue to cancel or postpone performances indefinitely. In a normal year, the week ahead often would see live, in-person performances at or by Fox Cities PAC in Appleton, Meyer Theatre in Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Sheboygan Campus Theatre, Oshkosh Community Players, Fond du Lac Community Theatre, The Forst Inn Art Collective in Tisch Mills, UW-Green Bay Music, UW-Oshkosh Music, Lawrence University Music in Appleton, Southern Door Community Auditorium in Brussels, Weidner Center in Green Bay, Manitowoc Symphony, Daddy D Productions in Green Bay, Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Ashwaubenon PAC and Civic Symphony of Green Bay, among performances in other venues.

The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

– In Baileys Harbor, Door Shakespeare plans to present a limited season. According to a letter to patrons: “(W)e have found a way to bring Shakespeare’s searing tragedy, ‘Hamlet,’ to the garden, as well as virtually, this summer. Performed as a one-actor play and directed by Michael Stebbens (producing artistic director), the adaptation by Guy Roberts, artistic director of Prague Shakespeare, is a striking, insightful presentation of Shakespeare’s creation in a tight 90-minute production. Longtime company member Ryan Schabach will play the Prince of Denmark and 16 other characters in this remarkable solo performance.” No dates are mention in the letter, which primarily is about funding needs. Info: doorshakespeare.com.

– In Manitowoc, Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra announced “Healing the Community: A Concert Honoring Our Caregivers and First Responders,” a live, in-person concert at 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 22 in Capitol Civic Centre. Info: cccshows.org. Dylan Chmura-Moore will conduct music by Antonin, Dvořák, Peter Illych Tchaikovsky, Osvaldo Golijov and Adolphus Hailstork. Masks are required, and the theater will be following a reduced-capacity, socially distanced seating chart.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center announced it will hold a summer concert season outdoors at Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org. According to a message to patrons, concerts start June 17 and continue to Aug. 7. Some performances will be matinees. The 29 scheduled concerts will follow the traditional pattern of Percussion and Steel Band, Symphony and Big Band Jazz.

IS ARRIVING

– In Sturgeon Bay, Door Community Auditorium will present a virtual Coffeehouse Series starting at 7 p.m. April 8 with Katie Dahl and Genevieve Heyward. Info: dcauditorium.org. Based in Door County year-round, Katie Dahl normally plays more than 100 shows a year across the United States and beyond, but lately she’s been doing Curbside Song Dropoffs in her retrofitted turquoise “Songmobile” van instead. Dahl’s latest album is “Wildwood.” Playing guitar and piano, Genevieve Heyward writes the songs she sings. Her music is rooted in the contemporary, with hints of traditional. Heyward has toured nationally and internationally.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “STEEM – Michael Bailey, Steve March-Tormé and Band” at 7:30 p.m. April 9. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. The show first was presented March 4 at the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay. (My review).

– In De Pere, Broadway Theatre will host 7000apart and Emily Holland at 7:30 p.m. April 10 as part of its local artist series. Info: birderonbroadway.org.

– In Plymouth, Plymouth Arts Center will present “An Evening of the Classics: Joseph Sartori Concert Series” at 7:30 p.m. April 10. Info: plymoutharts.org. Performing are Mary Fellenz, piano, Plymouth; Dan Ognavic, piano and violin, Sheboygan; Andrew Krueger, piano and violin, Oostburg; and Christopher Guy, tenor, Plymouth.

– SOLD OUT In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present “Forst Inn Sings The Beatles” April 10-11, with both shows sold out. The theater’s Beatlemania cast consists of Ariel Ducat, Zachary Eric Glaeser, Sam Gretz, Phillip Jindra, Gracie Kolb, Tessa Komorowski, Erin LaFond, Shannon Paige, Patrick Schamburek, Katie Ann Sievert, Kevin James Sievert, Sean Stalvey, Ian Wisneski and Rachel Ziolkowski.

– In Plymouth, Plymouth Arts Center will present the first concert of the rescheduled “Sentimental Journey in Song” with Celtic Folk at 7:30 p.m. April 13. Info: plymoutharts.org. Other concerts in the series are at 7:30 p.m. April 20 and May 1 and 2:30 p.m. May 2.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present “6:30 Concert Series” event, “The Next Best Thing: Connecting Through Music in Spite of Everything | Dr. Michelle McQuade Dewhirst,” streaming live at 6:30 p.m. April 15. Info: weidnercenter.com. Prof. McQuade Dewhirst discusses pieces she has written in the past year for musicians who are finding new ways to connect during the COVID-19 pandemic.

– In Green Bay, Play-by-Play Theatre will present Mark Dunn’s “Belles” online at 7 p.m. April 15-16 and 2 and 7 p.m. April 17. Info: playbyplaytheatre.org. With Mary Ehlinger as director and Elizabeth Jolly as stage manager six sisters in the play will be portrayed by Sarah Doyle, Alicia Skrivanie, Rachel Ziolkowski, Carolyn Silverberg, Molly Maher Lucareli and Haley Ebinal.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Otherwise with Krestfall and Archaic Bloom at 6:30 p.m. April 15. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

IS ONGOING

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions is continuing its run of its live, in-person comedy musical “My Big Fat Pulaski Wedding: 10 Year Reunion”(my review) at 7:30 p.m. April 9 and 10, 1 and 7:30 p.m. April 15, 7:30 p.m. April 16 and 1 and 7:30 p.m. April 17. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In De Pere, The Green Room has reopened for live shows. ComedyCity De Pere will present family shows at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Friday nights and grown-up shows at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays. Open Mic has returned. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

IS ENDING

– In Green Bay, Play-by Play Theatre professional company has come to the conclusion of a 10-week online series “Inspecting Shakespeare”(feature story). Info: facebook.com/play.by.play.theatre/. Actors, directors, educators and theater professionals from Wisconsin to New York City and the United Kingdom presented and inspected a different Shakespearean monologue each week. In the final episode, Carolyn Silverberg portrays Rosaline in “As You Like It,” Act III, Scene 5, with Greg Pregel providing analysis.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: “Mamma Mia!” (6 performances), starting April 9, a presentation of Birder Players, at Broadway Theatre, De Pere, to dates to be determined.

+ POSTPONED: Farewell Angelina, April 10, at The Grand Oshkosh, to date to be determined.

+ POSTPONED: “Town Mouse and Country Mouse,” April 14, at The Grand Oshkosh.

+ POSTPONED: Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra: “Percussion,” (live) April 10 at Weill Center, Sheboygan, to (virtual) 7:30 p.m. April 17, 2021.

+ CANCELED: Alpin Hong, at The Grand Oshkosh.

+ POSTPONED: The Oak Ridge Boys, April 11, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to Oct. 28, 2021.

+ CANCELED: Peter Mayer, April 11, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center.

+ POSTPONED: “Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” April 15, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to date to be determined.

WAS ENDING

+ CANCELED: “Cats,” April 8-11, at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Appleton.