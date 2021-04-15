GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,153 public productions and at least 3,649 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations continue to cancel or postpone performances indefinitely. In a normal year, the week ahead often would see live, in-person performances at or by Fox Cities PAC in Appleton, Civic Symphony of Green Bay, Ashwaubenon PAC, Allouez Village Band, UWFox Theatre in Menasha, Jazz at the Trout Art Museum in Appleton, Resch Center in Ashwaubenon and Lawrence University Music in Appleton, among performances in other venues. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

– In Green Bay, Evergreen Productions Young Actors is presenting its first virtual production on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_I-1tASYm8. “Insomniac Cybersociety: A Virtual Play for Teens” by Stacey Lane is available for free until April 25. The story about sleepless teens who connect on the Internet blends reality with dreams. The teens go by such pseudonyms as Poppy Night Owl, Third Shift, Tryptophan, Sandman, Shuteye and Bunny Slippers. Directing is Curt Christnot, with editing by Tricia Adams. For purposes of youth security, the cast is listed by first name and initial of the last name. Info on the summer production: evergreentheatre.org.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has updated its lineup for live, in-person performances: Oct. 16, 2021: “One-Man Star Wars Trilogy” and “One-Man Avengers: A Parody;” Dec. 4-5, 2021: Makaroff Youth Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” featuring Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra; Jan. 14-15, 2022: “Encore Cabaret” featuring Cornerstone Jazz Orchestra and Center Stage Vocalists; Feb. 5: “it gets better;” Feb. 27, 2022: “Small Island Big Song;” March 15, 2022: L.A. Theatreworks presents “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom” by Gregg Oppenheimer; March 19, 2022: “I Wrote That One Too… A Life in Songwriting: From Wille to Whitney” starring Steve Dorff; March 22-24, 2022 (five performances): “Church Basement Ladies;” April 1, 2022: Jon Reep; April 6, 2022: Black Violin; April 10, 2022: “Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles;” April 27, 2022: “Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll;” May 10, 2022: “Live in Central Park Revisited: Simon and Garfunkel;” June 2, 2022: “Celtic Woman Postcards from Ireland.” Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Appleton, Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra announced a 2021-2022 season at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, except where noted: Aug. 7, 2021: On the Town Concert #1,” with location to be announced; Nov. 20, 2021: “Opening Night” with Victor Santiago Asuncion, piano; Jan. 29, 2022: Marty Erickson, tuba; March 12, 2022: “Scheherazade” featured; April 9, 2022: “Grand Finale” with Laura Kenney Henckel, cello. Info: foxvalleysymphony.com.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Music Festival announced it again will forgo its full nine-concert August season. According to a press release: All of that programming – 5 conductors, 10 guest artists and 29 works – will migrate to August 2020. In place of a traditional season, a three-concert Recital Series featuring members of the Festival Orchestra will be held in Kress Pavilion in Egg Harbor. The hour-long string and piano concerts will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays Aug. 5, 12 and 19. Masks will be required, temperature scans will be taken on arrival and seating will be socially distanced, with capacity 45. Info: musicfestival.com.

– In Sister Bay, Midsummer’s Music announced it will present live, in-person concerts this summer for those who wish to attend, with additional virtual performances being offered. Info: midsummersmusic.com. According to a press release: With Ludwig van Beethoven having reached the age 250 milestone in December, the organization will be celebrating the master’s life with his works. Sharing the stage will be works by some of Beethoven’s friends and those influenced by him, along with Midsummer’s range of discoveries of neglected composers, women and minorities. Included will be works resulting from Midsummer’s new Emerging Composers Initiative. The program expands the existing Composer-in-Residence program to include two additional fellows. Will Healy, Midsummer’s new composer-in-residence, will present the world premiere of a commissioned work. The two new fellows, Paul Frucht and Quinn Mason, will be represented by existing works. Healy and Frucht are from New York; Mason is from Dallas. They won their positions in a highly competitive nationwide competition, which attracted over 140 applicants. Tickets go on sale on or before May 5. Venues will include the Kress Pavilion and Woodwalk Gallery, among others – all venues that allow for appropriate and comfortable spacing. More venues may be added if changes in COVID-19 restrictions allow. New this season will be a series of outdoor performances that will include several at Berkenfeld in Baileys Harbor. Among returning musicians are David Perry, violin, and Sally Chisholm, viola (members of the Pro Arte Quartet, Madison); Jeannie Yu, piano (Milwaukee Symphony member); Ann Palen, violin (Lyric Opera of Chicago); Heather Yarmel, flute (Milwaukee Symphony); and Dan Won, clarinet. Midsummer’s Music was co-founded in 1990 by Jim and Jean Berkenstock, long-time Door County summer residents and principal orchestral players with the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

IS ARRIVING

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present “6:30 Concert Series” event, “The Next Best Thing: Connecting Through Music in Spite of Everything | Dr. Michelle McQuade Dewhirst,” streaming live at 6:30 p.m. April 15. Info: weidnercenter.com. Prof. McQuade Dewhirst discusses pieces she has written in the past year for musicians who are finding new ways to connect during the COVID-19 pandemic.

– In Green Bay, Play-by-Play Theatre will present Mark Dunn’s “Belles”(preview story) online at 7 p.m. April 15-16 and 2 and 7 p.m. April 17. Info: playbyplaytheatre.org. With Mary Ehlinger as director and Elizabeth Jolly as stage manager six sisters in the play will be portrayed by Sarah Doyle, Alicia Skrivanie, Rachel Ziolkowski, Carolyn Silverberg, Molly Maher Lucareli and Haley Ebinal.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Otherwise with Krestfall and Archaic Bloom at 6:30 p.m. April 15. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Oshkosh, Menominee Nation Arena will host a live performance by Blue Oyster Cult at 6 p.m. April 16. Info: menomineenationarena.com.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse will present an online reading/singing of the 1908 musical “The Kissing Girl”(preview story) adapted by co-artistic director James Valcq at 7 p.m. April 16. Info: thirdavenueplayhouse.com.

– In Green Bay, The Art Garage will host a monthly Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. April 16. Info: theartgarage.org.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music will livestream its Spring Band Concert at 7:30 p.m. April 16. Info: snc.edu/tickets/. According to a press release: The concert by the Concert Band and Wind Ensemble will feature “Of Our New Day Begun,” written to honor nine people who lost their lives to a callous act of hatred and domestic terrorism June 17, 2015, while worshipping at the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. The release says, “The composer Omar Thomas’ greatest challenge in creating this work was walking the line between reverence for the victims and their families and honoring his strong, bitter feelings towards both the perpetrator and the segments of our society that continue to create people like him. Thomas realized that the most powerful musical expression he could offer incorporated elements from both sides of that line – embracing his pain and anger while being moved by the displays of grace and forgiveness demonstrated by the victims’ families.”

SOLD OUT – In Oshkosh: The Grand Oshkosh will host a visiting act from Chicago, “Too Good to Be True – An Evening of Theatre with the Four C Notes” (Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons tribute show), in person (sold out) and livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. April 16. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Theatre Studies will present “Palimpsest” at 7:30 p.m. April 16-17 and 2 p.m. April 18. Info: snc.edu/tickets/. The production is a collection of stories by students based on photographs from the St. Norbert College archives with a fictional storyline to the subjects of each photograph.

– In De Pere, Birder Studio of Performing Arts will present youth casts in “Peter Pan Jr.” in Broadway Theatre at 6:30 p.m. April 16, 4 and 6:30 p.m. April 17, 1 and 4 p.m. April 18, 6:30 p.m. April 22 and 23 and 1 p.m. April 24. Info: birderonbroadway.org.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theatre will host Doc Heide – company co-founder, creator and performer – in an online concert at 7 p.m. April 17. Info: northernskytheater.com. A Green Bay native at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay graduate (later earning a doctorate in clinical psychology at Penn State University) Heide first appeared on the Peninsula State Park stage in 1973 with the Heritage Ensemble. He has been active in productions there ever since. In addition to writing or co-writing “Belgians in Heaven,” “Guys & Does” and more), Heide is a songwriter, singer and guitar player. In a virtual concert live from Door County, he will perform original material, including new songs he is honing for inclusion on a new album.

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra will present a virtual presentation, “Percussion” at 7:30 p.m. April 17, postponed from April 10 at Weill Center for the Performing Arts. Info: weillcenter.com. The program: John Alfieri – “Fanfare for Tambourines;” Nigel Westlake – “Omphalo Centric Lecture;” Bob Becker – “Away Without Leave;” Bob Becker – “Girlfriend’s Medley;” Andy Akiho – “Karakurenai;” Molly Joyce – “Chik;” Carlos Chavez – “Toccata;” Ivan Trevino – “2+1’” Christopher Rouse – “Kuka Ilimoku.”

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present Bernard Slade’s “Same Time, Next Year” starting April 17(preview story). Performances are at 7:30 p.m. April 17, 23, 24, 29, 30 and May 1 and 2 p.m. May 2. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host the Weidner Center String Quartet in an online concert at 7 p.m. April 20. Info: weidnercenter.com. Included are works by Henry Purcell, Joseph Boulogne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Florence Price and Michelle McQuade Dewhirst.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University Conservatory of Music will host a New Music Series performance online by Transient Canvas at 8 p.m. April 21. Info: Based in Boston, bass clarinetist Amy Advocat and marimbist Matt Sharrock have amassed a repertoire of more than 80 commissioned works. Info: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2WxTaP0P6tasbbBbIxf-aA.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Door Community Auditorium will continue its virtual Coffeehouse Series at 7 p.m. April 22 with Jeanne Kuhns and George Sawyn in an Earth Day concert. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music will livestream its Spring Jazz Concert at 7:30 p.m. April 22. Info: snc.edu/tickets/.

IS ENDING

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions will end its run of its live, in-person comedy musical “My Big Fat Pulaski Wedding: 10 Year Reunion”(my review) at 1 and 7:30 p.m. April 15, 7:30 p.m. April 16 and 1 and 7:30 p.m. April 17. Info: meyertheatre.org.

IS ONGOING

– In Plymouth, Plymouth Arts Center will continue its concerts of the rescheduled “Sentimental Journey in Song”(my review) with Celtic Folk at 7:30 p.m. April 20 and May 1 and 2:30 p.m. May 2. Info: plymoutharts.org.

– In De Pere, The Green Room has reopened for live shows. ComedyCity De Pere will present family shows at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Friday nights and grown-up shows at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays. Open Mic has returned. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “Matilda,” four performances in April, a presentation of Fond du Lac Community Theatre, in Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center.

+ CANCELED: “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” six performances April 16-18, 23-25, a presentation of Theatre on the Bay, in Herbert L. Williams Theatre, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus.

+ CANCELED: Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra: “Cirque de la Symphonie,” April 17, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: Alliance Brass, April 17, a presentation of Brown County Civic Music Association, at Green Bay West High School Auditorium.

+ POSTPONED: Maxwell Street Klezmer Band, April 17, a presentation of Brown County Civic Music Association, at Green Bay West High School Auditorium, to date to be determined.

+ CANCELED: Lakeshore Big Band, April 17, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc.

+ POSTPONED: “Small Island Big Song,” April 18, at Fox Cities, PAC, Appleton, to Feb. 27, 2022.

+ POSTPONED: “Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” April 21, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to April 27, 2022.