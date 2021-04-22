GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,175 public productions and at least 3,706 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations continue to cancel or postpone performances indefinitely. In a normal year, the week ahead often would see live, in-person performances at or by UW-Green Bay Music, TreeHouse Theatre in Manitowoc, Green Bay Community Theater, Oshkosh Community Players, Fond du Lac Community Theatre, The Forst Inn Arts Collective in Tisch Mills, Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Fox Cities PAC in Appleton, UW-Sheboygan Theatre, UW-Green Bay Theatre, The Grand Oshkosh, Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc, St. Norbert Abbey Organ Series in De Pere and Lawrence University Music in Appleton, among performances in other venues. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– In Sturgeon Bay, Door Community Auditorium will continue its virtual Coffeehouse Series at 7 p.m. April 22 with Jeanne Kuhns and George Sawyn in an Earth Day concert. Info: dcauditorium.org. The concert is designed for Earth Day, which is today, April 22. Sawyn plays “a whole universe of musical styles, including jazz, country, folk, and classical music.” Kuhns’ original songs are impressions of life with strong connections to nature and stories “that have etched an experience in her heart. She has a passion for the natural world and saving it, connections between people and the struggles and miracles of surviving everyday life.”

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music Department will livestream its Spring Jazz Concert at 7:30 p.m. April 22. Info: snc.edu/tickets/.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music Department will livestream its Spring Choral Concert at 7:30 p.m. April 23. Info: snc.edu/tickets/.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Faculty Jazz Trio livestream at 7:30 p.m. April 23. Performing are Marty Robinson, trumpet and piano; Gordon Lewis, bass, and Neil Davis, guitar. Info: oshkosh.edu/music/.oshkosh.edu/music/

– In Pembine, Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present “The Death of Al/Alice Capone” as a dinner show April 23-24 (5 p.m. dinner, 6 p.m. show) at the Four Seasons Island Resort. Info: barb@thefourseasonswi.com. Snapshot: There’s a murder at the Karsten Hotel in Kewaunee. They say Al Capone visited the east coast of Wisconsin in the ’20s and was a cross dresser. “Did you know Baby Face Nelson, The Lady in Red and Dillinger were there, too. And that Al Capone was killed. Who did it? Elliot Ness is sent to investigate.”

– In De Pere, Broadway Theatre will host Erin Krebs Quartet at 7:30 p.m. April 24 as part of its local artist series. Info: birderonbroadway.org.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host N.E.W. Piano Guys – Dueling Pianos (Dan and Peter) at 7:30 p.m. April 24. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Green Bay, Riverside Ballroom and Daddy D Productions will host the visiting Faith’s Journey: “Branson Gospel” from Branson, Missouri, April 24 (5 p.m. dinner, 6 p.m. show) and April 25 (noon meal, 1 p.m. show). Info: daddydproductions.com.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Titan Steel Band livestream at 7:30 p.m. April 25. Info: oshkosh.edu/music/.

– In Ashwaubenon, the Youth Orchestra Program of St. Norbert College will present three concerts April 25 at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center. “We are delighted the students can perform,” says Kent Paulsen, artistic director. “Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, we didn’t sell tickets to the general public, thus no press release announcing the concert. To allow each student three tickets for family members, we had each orchestra do their own little mini-concert with time between the empty the space and clean, etc. We have almost 150 students signed up this semester… Can’t wait until we can get back to doing full programs at the Weidner Center.”

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music Department will livestream its annual Fresh Ink Composition Concert at 7:30 p.m. April 27. Info: snc.edu/tickets/.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “Magic in the Forst” at 7 p.m. April 28 in the Forst Inn. Info: forstinn.org.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Theatre Studies will present Lucas Hnath’s “A Doll’s House, Part 2” starting April 29. Performances through Saturday, May 1, in Webb Theatre, Abbot Penning’s Hall of Fine Arts on campus. Due to COVID-19 protocol, all performances will be livestreamed starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free, but audiences are required to register through the ticket office: snc.edu/tickets/.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Jazz Lab Band livestream at 7:30 p.m. April 29. Info: oshkosh.edu/music/.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre will present “The Laramie Project,” about the murder of Matthew Shepard, online April 29-May 2. Registration is required to receive the streaming link. Info: uwgb.edu/theatre/.

IS ENDING

– In De Pere, Birder Studio of Performing Arts will present youth casts in “Peter Pan Jr.” in Broadway Theatre at 8, 6:30 p.m. April 22 and 23 and 1 p.m. April 24. Info: birderonbroadway.org.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Theatre Studies will livestream “Palimpsest” at 5 p.m. April 26. Info: snc.edu/tickets/. The production includes short plays devised by students inspired by photos from the college’s archives. According to a press release: Giving voice to those who stand in the background was the focal point of “Palimpsest,” as theater students were able to bond while glancing through images which spanned decades on campus. Defined as a manuscript or piece of writing material on which the original writing has been effaced to make room for later writing but of which traces remain, “Palimpsest,” is a collection of stories representing the voices of those stood in the background. They may not have been the focal point, but they still had a story to tell – from a moment at a dance, with a student wondering about their choice of shoes and dance partner, to a rant about waiting while standing in line at the cafeteria. Erin Hunsader, visiting assistant professor, served as the director and writing coach with student Kassidy Ashbeck writing and directing the piece titled “Turn Back Time.” Designed and edited by April Beiswenger, associate professor of theater/scenographer and chair of the Theatre Department, and Stephen Rupsch, divisional dean for Visual & Performing Arts and professor of Theatre Studies, who offered his expertise with the camera equipment during the filming. Corey Pinchart is the technical director, and Brittney Fritz is the assistant technical director. Scenes: “Community Dinner,” written by Janie Janczakowski and Kacie Ley and performed by Emma Hutter as Kathy, Benjamin Petroll as Rob, Molly Kubica as Diane. “OMG, They Were Roommates,” written by Emma Hutter, Jeana Palmer and Janie Janczakowski and performed by Lillian Donohue as Sue, Jacinta Maslanka as Traci, Jeana Palmer as Heather. “Turn Back Time,” written and directed by Kassidy Ashbeck and performed by David Arendt as Old Man, Seth Mayrer as Rob, Maddie Glosny as Nancy, Janie Janczakowski as Old Woman. Monologues: “Dancing with Betty Ann,” written by Seth Mayrer and performed by Seth Mayrer as Matthew. “Why?,” written by Kassidy Ashbeck and performed by Benjamin Petroll as Matty. “The Messed-Up Proposal,” written by Robin Wylie and performed by Benjamin Petroll as Robert. “She’s All I can Think About,” written by Emma Hutter and performed by Seth Mayrer. “Memories,” written by Janie Janczakowski and performed by Janie Janczakowski. “Crabs Suck and I Look Like One,” written by Jacinta Maslanka and performed by Daniel Kratoska as Paul. “Waiting,’ written by Garret Fritz and performed by David Arendt as Joe. “Daydreaming,” written by Daphne Johnson and performed by Molly Kubica as Sheryl. “Dancing with Tommy,” written by Erin Hunsader and performed by Foyeke Alayande as Judy.

IS ONGOING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present Bernard Slade’s “Same Time, Next Year”(my review) at 7:30 p.m. April 23, 24, 29, 30 and May 1 and 2 p.m. May 2. Info: forstinn.org.

– In De Pere, The Green Room has reopened for live shows. ComedyCity De Pere will present family shows at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Friday nights and grown-up shows at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays. Open Mic has returned. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: Pop Evil, April 23, at Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh.

+ CANCELED: “Blythe Spirit,” April 23-25, 29-May 1, a presentation of Box in the Wood Theatre Guild, at Mielke Arts Center, Shawano.

+ POSTPONED: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, April 23, a presentation of Brown County Civic Music Association, at Weidner Center, Green Bay, to date to be determined.

+ POSTPONED: The Four Phantoms, April 23-25, at The Grand Oshkosh, to program “Christmas with the Four Phantoms,” Dec. 16-18, 2021.

+ POSTPONED: Lauren Daigle, April 26, at Resch Center, Ashwaubenon, to Oct. 23, 2021.

+ POSTPONED: Black Violin, April 29, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to April 6, 2022.

WAS ENDING

+ CANCELED: “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” April 23-25, a presentation of Theatre on the Bay, in Herbert L. Williams Theatre, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus.

WAS ONGOING

+ POSTPONED: “Mamma Mia!” to April 30, a presentation of Birder Players, at Broadway Theatre, De Pere, to dates to be determined.

ETCETERA

– In Sturgeon Bay, Miller Art Museum will open an exhibition in its main galleries April 24: “Mike + Schomer: Cows, Color and Camaraderie.” Info: millerartmuseum.org. According to a press release: The exhibition celebrates the friendship of Mike Judy and regionally celebrated artist Schomer Lichtner (1974 – 2006) through their colorful and eccentric works. Featured are 24 works by Judy and 20 by Lichtner, from elegantly posed ballerinas to gritty jazz musicians and cigarette smoking fish to a cast of curious cows. In lieu of an opening reception, a May 13 program will feature Judy in conversation with Helen del Guidice, the museum’s curator of exhibitions. The program will be available live at 6 p.m. on the museum’s Facebook page. Del Guidice has taken a retrospective approach to the presentation of Judy’s body of work, which include a selection of new works – autobiographical pastels on paper as portrayed in “My Birth” and “The Church Song Nightmare,” which are self-effacing and comical depictions of cornerstone moments in the artist’s life and portraits of jazz musicians, aquatic landscapes and his 2021 portrait of Lichtner, “Schomer and Friends,” that illustrates Lichtner’s signature ballerinas and cows. A Door County artist, Judy has stepped aside from the norm in pursuit of intertwining his multi-disciplinary talents. Having studied art and music, and participating as a musician in bands for most of his adult life, Judy continues to combine his two passions. “Judy’s pastels are evocative and approachable,” del Guidice says. “The colorful scenes immerse the viewer in a story-in-progress that is fun and relatable, but most importantly, invites the viewer to bring their own imagination. Of the many things Mike and Schomer have in common is joie de vivre – ‘joy for life’ – and that rings true in comparing their works.” Complementing Judy’s work in the main galleries are permanent collection works by Lichtner, a prolific painter and printmaker who long served as the official artist of the Milwaukee Ballet. Along with his wife, Ruth Grotenrath, also heavily represented in museum’s permanent collection, the couple were major players in the Milwaukee art scene and have often been referred to as Milwaukee’s “first couple of painting;” they are widely regarded as some of the most prolific and important Wisconsin artists. Artworks in the Lichtner collection were donated to the museum in 2006, 2009 and 2010 by The Schomer Lichtner Trust and Kohler Foundation, Inc. and were largely unframed. As part of del Guidice’s ongoing work with the permanent collection, 15 of the 20 works by Lichtner on display have been newly framed. “Prioritizing the permanent collection and its needs has been a priority for the organization – an outcome of the museum’s most recent strategic plan,” says Elizabeth Meissner-Gigstead, executive director. “We were specifically looking for an individual with the enthusiasm and unique skill set in our recent change in curatorial leadership to help lead this, and are we are excited with the progress we’re making in this area with Helen’s leadership.” The museum is in the early development stages of a long-term initiative to create a vehicle to provide funding for framing to ultimately safeguard the works into the future. “I thought the Lichtner collection was a great place to start the framing initiative,” says del Guidice. “When paired with the works by Mike Judy, the Lichtner collection becomes more than a great body of work. Suddenly, they are telling the story of a friendship, representing an era of the Miller’s history and passing the torch from elder master to a next-in-line generation of accomplished artists.” “Mike + Schomer: Cows, Color and Camaraderie” was funded in part by the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts; it will be on display through May 29, 2021. Featured on the Ruth Morton Miller Mezzanine are new works by celebrated Door County artist Franne Dickinson, an ad memoriam display of works by longtime Ephraimite Karsten Topelmann and newly framed works by Gerhard CF Miller’s mentor, Roy Mason, from the permanent collection. At age 94, Dickinson actively and enthusiastically continues to paint her signature vases abundant with floral arrangements. Also included in the display is a tabletop still life, portraits of the women of Darfur and selections from the museum’s permanent collection. Five works by Topelmann (1929-2021), courtesy of Hanseatic Gallery in Ephraim, will be on display along with a selection of works from the museum’s holdings. Born in Bavaria and educated at the Royal Academy of Art, Karsten and his wife, Ellen, settled in Ephraim and opened Hanseatic Gallery in 1971, realizing their dream of living in Door County. Rounding out the mezzanine are 15 newly framed collection works, miniature sketches by Mason. The works are part of a larger collection of 65 drawings done by Mason in sketchbooks using the plein air technique that date between 1930-1950. Mason was an accomplished watercolorist who was a recipient of the prestigious Gold Medal of Honor awarded to him by the American Watercolor Society. Museum founder Gerhard Miller sought out critique from Mason in the 1940s, which began a lifelong friendship and mentorship that lasted until Mason’s passing in 1972. A selection of large-scale watercolor and egg tempera paintings by Miller and Roy Mason are featured in the upper-level Gerhard CF Miller Gallery.