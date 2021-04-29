Rehearsal for production of “The Imaginary Invalid,” one of two plays presented by University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. (UW-Oshkosh photo)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,201 public productions and at least 3,768 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations continue to cancel or postpone performances indefinitely. In a normal year, the week ahead often would see live, in-person performances at or by Fox Cities PAC in Appleton, Weidner Center in Green Bay, Weill Center in Sheboygan, “Jazz at the Trout” in Appleton, Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, UW-Oshkosh Theatre, UW-Green Bay Jazz Ensembles, Fond du Lac Concert Series, Southern Door Community Auditorium, Ashwaubenon PAC, The Grand Oshkosh, Dudley Birder Chorale in De Pere, Door Community Auditorium, Evergreen Productions of greater Green Bay, Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Lakeshore Chorale in Sheboygan, newVoices choir at Lawrence University and UW-Oshkosh Music, among performances in other venues. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Jazz Lab Band livestream at 7:30 p.m. April 29. Info: oshkosh.edu/music/.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre will present “The Laramie Project,”(preview story) about the murder of Matthew Shepard, online April 29-May 2. Registration is required to receive the streaming link. Info: uwgb.edu/theatre/.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Theatre Studies will present Lucas Hnath’s “A Doll’s House, Part 2”(preview story) at 7:30 starting April 29-May 1 from Webb Theatre of Abbot Penning’s Hall of Fine Arts on campus. Due to COVID-19 protocol, all performances will be livestreamed. Tickets are free, but audiences are required to register through snc.edu/tickets/.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music Department will livestream its String Ensemble Concert at 6 p.m. April 30. Info: snc.edu/tickets/.

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host Forever Dance Company in “Appreciations” at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. May 1. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Percussion Ensemble livestream at 3 p.m. May 1. Info: oshkosh.edu/music/.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host a performance of The Power of Dance at 3 p.m. May 1-2. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music Department will livestream its Bell Choir Concert at 4 p.m. May 1. Info: snc.edu/tickets/.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music will livestream “Chords for a Cause” at 4:30 p.m. May 2. Info: snc.edu/tickets/. Performing to benefit Golden House is the group Knightingales, with an appearance by Acafellas. Golden House serves domestic violence victims in Brown County.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will livestream a faculty recital by Catherine Kautsky, piano, at 5 p.m. May 2. Info: https://livestream.com/lawrenceuniversity/210502kautsky. Performed will be works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Ludwig van Beethoven, Frederic Chopin, Clara Schumann and Frederic Rzewski.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre and the university’s Radio-TV-Film Department will present “The Gilbert and Sullivan Tavern Follies” and “The Imaginary Invalid” as pay-to-view May 3-15(preview story). Info: https://uwosh.universitytickets.com/w/?cid=170.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music Department will livestream its Honors Recital at 7:30 p.m. May 4. Info: snc.edu/tickets/.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Handbell Choir livestream at 7 p.m. May 6. Info: oshkosh.edu/music/.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present its annual verysmallconsortium concert as part of its “6:30 Concert Series” May 6. The concert is free, with donations welcome. Info: https://www.uwgb.edu/music/6-30-concert-series/. According to a press release: “An Evening of Miniatures” is a prerecorded collection of compositions performed in Fort Howard Hall of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on campus premiering at 6:30 p.m. on UWGB Music’s YouTube channel. Due to current COVID-19 concerns and the university’s current policy, there will be no in-person attendance. The concert is free and open to the public. The concert features an ensemble of UWGB Music faculty and friends performing pieces from all over the world that consist of 100 notes or fewer or last one minute of less. UWGB Music Prof. Michelle McQuade Dewhirst reviews submissions and collaborates with colleagues to choose the works featured in the concert. “I’m always fascinated to see how composers work within the constraints of the miniature. Some composers took this opportunity to grapple with the tumultuous events of the past year, and we’re proud to feature our favorites during this performance,” says McQuade Dewhirst. The series is designed to connect the campus with the community through the exploration of music.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Door Community Auditorium will close its virtual Coffeehouse Series at 7 p.m. May 6 with Terry Murphy and John Lewis and Cathy Grier + The Troublemakers. Info: dcauditorium.org.

IS ENDING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present its final performances of Bernard Slade’s “Same Time, Next Year”(my review) at 7:30 p.m. April 30 and May 1 and 2 p.m. May 2. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Plymouth, Plymouth Arts Center will present its final performances of the rescheduled “Sentimental Journey in Song”(my review) with Celtic Folk at 7:30 p.m. May 1 and 2:30 p.m. May 2. Info: plymoutharts.org.

IS ONGOING

– In De Pere, The Green Room has reopened for live shows. ComedyCity De Pere will present family shows at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Friday nights and grown-up shows at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays. Open Mic has returned. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: Lauren Daigle, April 29, at Resch Center, Ashwaubenon, to Oct. 23, 2021.

+ POSTPONED: Black Violin, April 29, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to April 6, 2022.

+ POSTPONED: George Winston, April 30, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to Oct. 19, 2021.

+ POSTPONED: TUSK, May 1, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to Jan. 29, 2022.

+ POSTPONED: “Hotel California – A Salute to the Eagles,” May 1, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to June 3, 2022.

+ CANCELED: Lakeshore Wind Ensemble and Lakeshore Big Band, May 1, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc.

+ CANCELED: “Aida,” (eight performances) May 4-9, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: “Clue,” May 6-8, a presentation of The Masquers, Inc., at Capitol Civic Centre, Oshkosh.

WAS ENDING

+ POSTPONED: “Mamma Mia!” to April 30, a presentation of Birder Players, at Broadway Theatre, De Pere, to dates to be determined.

+ CANCELED: “Blythe Spirit,” April 29-May 1, a presentation of Box in the Wood Theatre Guild, at Mielke Arts Center, Shawano.