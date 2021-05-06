GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,228 public productions and at least 3,828 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations continue to cancel or postpone performances indefinitely. In a normal year, the week ahead often would see live, in-person performances at or by University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music, Birder Studio of Performing Arts in De Pere, Weidner Center in Green Bay, Fox Cities PAC in Appleton, The Masquers, Inc. in Manitowoc, Lawrence University Theatre Arts in Appleton, Endries Performing Arts Center in Brillion, The Forst Inn Arts Collective in Tisch Mills, Hysterical Productions in Oshkosh, Sheboygan Theatre Company, The Machickanee Players in Oconto, Meyer Theatre in Green Bay, Ashwaubenon PAC and Brown County Civic Music Association in Green Bay, among performances in other venues. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present its annual verysmallconsortium concert as part of its “6:30 Concert Series” May 6. The concert is free, with donations welcome. Info: https://www.uwgb.edu/music/6-30-concert-series/. According to a press release: “An Evening of Miniatures” is a prerecorded collection of compositions performed in Fort Howard Hall of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on campus premiering at 6:30 p.m. on UWGB Music’s YouTube channel. Due to current COVID-19 concerns and the university’s current policy, there will be no in-person attendance. The concert is free and open to the public. The concert features an ensemble of UWGB Music faculty and friends performing pieces from all over the world that consist of 100 notes or fewer or last one minute of less. UWGB Music Prof. Michelle McQuade Dewhirst reviews submissions and collaborates with colleagues to choose the works featured in the concert. “I’m always fascinated to see how composers work within the constraints of the miniature. Some composers took this opportunity to grapple with the tumultuous events of the past year, and we’re proud to feature our favorites during this performance,” says McQuade Dewhirst. The series is designed to connect the campus with the community through the exploration of music.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Handbell Choir livestream at 7 p.m. May 6. Info: oshkosh.edu/music/.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Door Community Auditorium will close its virtual Coffeehouse Series at 7 p.m. May 6 with Terry Murphy and John Lewis and Cathy Grier + The Troublemakers. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Murray the Magician at 6:30 p.m. May 7. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Jazz Ensemble livestream at 7:30 p.m. May 7. Info: oshkosh.edu/music/.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse will present Theresa Rebeck’s “The Understudy”(preview story)as part of its online PlayWorks 2021 series at 7 p.m. May 7. Info: thirdavenueplayhouse.com.

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will host a show by Neil Diamond tribute artist Eric Diamond at 7 p.m. May 7. Info: wrtt.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Capitol Credit Union Park will host Badflower with Goodbye June at 5 p.m. May 8 live outdoors. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In De Pere, Broadway Theatre will host Drama Queens in “Back to Broadway” featuring MiMi Jackson at 7:30 p.m. May 8 as part of its local artist series. Info: birderonbroadway.org.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host the Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra fundraiser play, A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters” at 7:30 p.m. May 8 and 2 p.m. May 9. Info: forstinn.org. Featured in the two-person play are Christine Kornely and Rick Gerroll. The characters in the play sit side by side at tables and read the notes, letters and cards from nearly 50 years. In their writings, they discuss their hopes and ambitions, dreams and disappointments, victories and defeats that have passed between them throughout their separated lives. Members of the orchestra will play musical interludes.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Choirs livestream at 3 p.m. May 9. Info: oshkosh.edu/music/.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Bands livestream at 7:30 p.m. May 12. Info: oshkosh.edu/music/.

– In Green Bay, Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present “Lost in the ‘50s” at Riverside Ballroom May 13, 14, 20 (6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show). Info: daddydproductions.com. Performing are Darren Johnson, Shelly Johnson, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder, Michael Blair, Steve Seitz (drums), Ryan Sette (guitar), Emily Sculliuffo (keyboards), Kevin Van Ess (saxophone) and Alicia Michelle (violin). Songs include “At the Hop,” “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song),” “Get a Job,’ “In the Still of the Night,’ “Book of Love,” “Love Me Tender,” “Jail House Rock,” “Only You,” “Yackety Yack,” “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” “Boney Maroney” and “Why Do Fools Fall in Love,” with a traditional salute to veterans.

– In De Pere, Knights on Broadway show troupe of St. Norbert College will present “Living in Tune Together”(preview story)with livestream performances at 7 p.m. May 13 and 20 and 8 p.m. May 14 and May 21. In-person performances, for a limited audience, will take place at 7 p.m. May 20 and 8 p.m. and May 21.Info: snc.edu/tickets/.

IS ONGOING

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre and the university’s Radio-TV-Film Department will present “The Gilbert and Sullivan Tavern Follies”(my review)and “The Imaginary Invalid”(my review)as pay-to-view May 3-15. Info: https://uwosh.universitytickets.com/w/?cid=170.

– In De Pere, The Green Room has reopened for live shows. ComedyCity De Pere will present family shows at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Friday nights and grown-up shows at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays. Open Mic has returned. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “Clue,” May 6-8, a presentation of The Masquers, Inc., at Capitol Civic Centre, Oshkosh.

+ POSTPONED: “I Wrote That One Too… A Life in Songwriting: From Willie to Whitney Starring Steve Dorff,” May 7, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to March 19, 2022.

+ CANCELED: “A Grand Night,” May 7, at The Grand Oshkosh.

+ POSTPONED: Jo Dee Messina, May 8, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to Nov. 13, 2021.

+ POSTPONED: Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra: “Spring,” May 8, at Weill Center, Sheboygan, to May 15, 2021.

+ CANCELED: Veritas, May 9, a Fond du Lac Concert Association series event, at Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center.

WAS ENDING

+ CANCELED: “Aida,” May 6-9, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.