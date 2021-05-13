GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,245 public productions and at least 3,892 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations continue to cancel or postpone performances indefinitely. In a normal year, the week ahead often would see live, in-person performances at or by Weidner Center in Green Bay, Fox Cities PAC in Appleton, Birder Players in De Pere, Daddy D Productions in Green Bay, Lawrence University Music in Appleton, “Jazz at the Trout” in Appleton, Third Avenue Playhouse in Sturgeon Bay, The Forst Inn Arts Collective, Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Green Bay Boy and Girl Choir and Sheboygan Theatre Company, among performances in other venues. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– In Green Bay, Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present “Lost in the ‘50s” at Riverside Ballroom May 13, 14, 20 (6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show). Info: daddydproductions.com. Performing are Darren Johnson, Shelly Johnson, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder, Michael Blair, Steve Seitz (drums), Ryan Sette (guitar), Emily Sculliuffo (keyboards), Kevin Van Ess (saxophone) and Alicia Michelle (violin). Songs include “At the Hop,” “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song),” “Get a Job,’ “In the Still of the Night,’ “Book of Love,” “Love Me Tender,” “Jail House Rock,” “Only You,” “Yackety Yack,” “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” “Boney Maroney” and “Why Do Fools Fall in Love,” with a traditional salute to veterans.

– In De Pere, Knights on Broadway show troupe of St. Norbert College will present “Living in Tune Together”(preview story) with livestream performances at 7 p.m. May 13 and 20 and 8 p.m. May 14 and May 21. In-person performances, for a limited audience, will take place at 7 p.m. May 20 and 8 p.m. and May 21.Info: snc.edu/tickets/.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host live and in-person “The Magic of Bill Blagg Live” at 7:30 p.m. May 14 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 15. Info: cccshows.org. Due to COVID-19 considerations, the capacity of the theater is limited to 225 persons.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host The Masquers, Inc. of Manitowoc in the musical “The Marvelous Wonderettes”(preview story) in two separate productions at 7:30 p.m. May 14-15 and 2 p.m. May 16 and 7:30 p.m. May 21-22 and 2 p.m. May 23. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host the “NEW Fusion Dance and Performing Arts 20th Annual Spring Showcase” at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. May 15. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host the 5th anniversary “Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Showcase” at 7 p.m. May 15, on WFRV-TV, Channel 5. The show features performing talent from 24 participating high schools in the rection. Viewers will find out which two performing students and student reporter will represent the program at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards this summer, which teachers are being honored and the winners of the program’s inaugural scholarships.

– In Pembine, The Four Seasons Island Resort will host Daddy D Productions in “Those Were the Days” May 15 (5 p.m. dinner, 6 p.m. show). Info: (715) 938-5110. Performing songs from the 1950s to 1970s are Darren and Shelly Johnson and violinist Alicia Michelle.

– In De Pere, Broadway Theatre will host Salmon Run at 7:30 p.m. May 15 as part of its local artist series. Info: birderonbroadway.org.

– In Oshkosh, The Oshkosh Grand will host “The Sinatra Experience with Dave Halston” at 7:30 p.m. May 15. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra will present a virtual concert, “Spring,”(preview story) at 7:30 p.m. May 15. Info: sheboygansymphony.org.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Door Community Auditorium will continue its virtual Coffeehouse Series at 7 p.m. May 20 with Paul Taylor and Eric Lewis. The two are Memphis-based musicians. Info: dcauditorium.org.

IS ENDING

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre and the university’s Radio-TV-Film Department will present “The Gilbert and Sullivan Tavern Follies”(my review) and “The Imaginary Invalid”(my review) as pay-to-view to May 15. Info: https://uwosh.universitytickets.com/w/?cid=170.

IS ONGOING

– In De Pere, The Green Room has reopened for live shows. ComedyCity De Pere will present family shows at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Friday nights and grown-up shows at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays. Open Mic has returned. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: Vic Ferrari: “Symphony on the Rocks,” May 14, at The Grand Oshkosh.

+ POSTPONED: “A Tribute to the Music of John Denver: The Layne Yost Trio,” May 14-15, at The Forst Inn, Tisch Mills, to June 25-26.

+ CANCELED: PAC Singers: “Musical Potpourri,” May 14-15, at Plymouth Arts Center.

+ POSTPONED: “The Diary of Anne Frank,” May 14-16, 21-23, a presentation of The Machickanee Players, in Park Avenue Playhouse, Oconto, to dates to be determined.

+ POSTPONED: 98 Degrees Live, May 15, at Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh, to date to be determined.

+ POSTPONED: “Hairspray,” (eight performances) May 18-23, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to Feb. 15-20, 2022.

+ POSTPONED: “Something Rotten,” (11 performances), starting May 20, a presentation of Birder Players, at Broadway Theatre, De Pere, to June 2-6, 8, 10-13, 2021.

ETCETERA

– In Neenah, the Ballroom at The Reserve will host “Hearts to Hart,” a benefit concert for Jim Hart, at 7 p.m. June 19. According to a press release: Hart is known by many in the Fox Valley for his theatrical endeavors, particularly working with young people to develop their self-confidence and responsibility through the arts. In November, Jim “Mr.” Hart suffered an accident that left him permanently paralyzed from the neck down. Since then, he has been to five facilities and has navigated through several stages of recovery/rehabilitation. With additional needs to address as he prepares to come home, the Hart family will hold a benefit concert to help rally the support needed from the Fox Valley community. The event is a way to raise additional funds for equipment/care needs, and as a way to continue rallying for desperately needed home care nursing from qualified individuals in the Fox Valley. Jim Hart is only able to come home as long as he has skilled nurses (RNs, LPNs, CNAs, etc.) to care for him alongside his family. The concert will feature a jazz quartet of professional Fox Valley musicians. Charcuterie boards available for advanced purchase. Space will be limited at the event to facilitate social distancing. People who do not feel comfortable coming in person or do not purchase a ticket before the event sells out still have the opportunity to go to the event page and donate if they wish. Cost: $20 (and more by donation) Tickets: www.ballroomatthereserve.com.