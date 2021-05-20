GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,255 public productions and at least 3,931 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations continue to cancel or postpone performances indefinitely. In a normal year, the week ahead often would see live, in-person performances at or by Fox Cities PAC in Appleton, Allouez Village Band in Green Bay, Wisconsin Singers in Green Bay, Theatre Z in Green Bay, Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Celebrate De Pere and The Forst Inn Arts Collective in Tisch Mills, among performances in other venues. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– In Sturgeon Bay, Door Community Auditorium will continue its virtual Coffeehouse Series at 7 p.m. May 20 with Paul Taylor and Eric Lewis. The two are Memphis-based musicians. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Green Bay, The Art Garage will host “Open Mic Night,” at 7 p.m. May 21. Info: artgarage.org.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse will present Brian Friel’s “Molly Sweeney”(preview story) as part of its “PlayWorks 2021” play reading series at 7 p.m. May 21. Info: thirdavenueplayhouse.com.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host husband-and-wife comedy duo Tim Harmston and Mary Mack at 7:30 p.m. May 21. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. Harmston and Mack will perform both solo and combined stand-up routines for a select number of duos in the Suite Seats, with a livestream option available free of charge. The performance is part of the Alberta S. Kimball Foundation Series. To livestream the performance, patrons may register for free at thegrandoshkosh.org, with livestream information sent to registrants via email.

– SOLD OUT – In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Smith and Myers of Shinedown with JR Moore and Zack Mack at 8 p.m. May 21. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host: “Healing the Community: A Chamber Concert by Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra Honoring Our Caregivers and First Responders” at 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 22. Info: cccshows.org, with complimentary tickets for essential workers by phoning (920) 683-2184. This is a reduced-capacity event with revised seating plan and safety measures. Seating capacity is capped at 250. When entering the center, face masks are mandatory. The program: Osvaldo Golijov’s “Tenebrae” (2002), arranged by Dylan Chmura-Moore: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Andante Cantabile” from “String Quartet No. 1 in D minor, Opus 11” (1871); Adolphus Hailstork’s “Sonata da Chiesa (1991): and Antonín Dvořák’s “Serenade for Strings, Opus 22” (1875).

– In Denmark, Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present “The Death of Al/Alice Capone” as a dinner show May 22 (6:30 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. show) at Gatherings 43 at DeGrand Family Restaurant. Info: (920) 863-8148. Snapshot: There’s a murder at the Karsten Hotel in Kewaunee. They say Al Capone visited the east coast of Wisconsin in the ’20s and was a cross dresser. “Did you know Baby Face Nelson, The Lady in Red and Dillinger were there, too. And that Al Capone was killed. Who did it? Elliot Ness is sent to investigate.”

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden will host Weidner Philharmonic at 3 p.m. May 23 in Billie Kress Amphitheatre. Info: https://www.ticketstaronline.com/events/detail/weidner-philharmonic-at-the-garden. According to a press release: The program is “Walton’s Facade: An Entertainment,” a series of poems by Edith Sitwell (1887-1964), accompanied by instrumentals composed by William Walton (1902-1983). Despite being highly controversial for its absurdist avant-garde nature upon its debut in 1922, “Walton’s Façade: An Entertainment” survived its notoriety to become an essential tongue in cheek classic. Featured Weidner Philharmonic performers under the direction of Randy Meder include Kortney James (flute), Rich Tengowski (clarinet), Sam Stranz (saxophone), Adam Gaines (trumpet), Michael Dewhirst (cello) and Bill Sallak (percussion). With narration by Courtney Sherman joined by a surprise guest narrator.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host Dance Unlimited School of Performing Arts in its 2021 recital at 6 p.m. May 23-24. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host the monthly “Open Mic Night” at 7 p.m. May 24. Info: forstinn.org.

IS ENDING

– In De Pere, Knights on Broadway show troupe of St. Norbert College will present its final performances of “Living in Tune Together”(preview story) with livestream and in-person performances at 7 p.m. May 20 and 8 p.m. May 21. Info: snc.edu/tickets/.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host the final performances of The Masquers, Inc. of Manitowoc in the musical “The Marvelous Wonderettes”(my review) in two separate productions at 7:30 p.m. May 21-22 and 2 p.m. May 23. Info: forstinn.org.

– SOLD OUT – In Green Bay, Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present its final performance of “Lost in the ‘50s”(my review) at Riverside Ballroom May 20 (6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show). Info: daddydproductions.com.

IS ONGOING

– In De Pere, The Green Room has reopened for live shows. ComedyCity De Pere will present family shows at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Friday nights and grown-up shows at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays. Open Mic has returned. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: “Something Rotten,” (11 performances), starting May 20, a presentation of Birder Players, at Broadway Theatre, De Pere, to June 2-6, 8, 10-13, 2021.

+ CANCELED: “Drop Dead! A Farce,” May 21-23, 27-29, a presentation of Oshkosh Community Players, at The Grand Oshkosh.

+ CANCELED: Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series, Thursdays, at John Michael Kohler Arts Center, Sheboygan; returning in 2022.

+ POSTPONED: “It’s True, It’s True, It’s True,” May 27-30, a presentation of Theatre Z, in St. Norbert College Baer Gallery, to dates to be determined.

WAS ENDING

+ POSTPONED: “Hairspray,” May 20-23, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to Feb. 15-20, 2022.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

– In Clintonville, Phoenix Players, Inc. plans to present “Seussical The Musical” in two performances Aug. 21 on the grounds near Clintonville Public Library. Audition info: phoenixplayers.wi.com.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Rogue Theater will present “The Case of the Mysterious Cravat – An Inspector Giles Murder Mystery” by Mike Young as drive-in theater for two weekends only June 4-6 and June 25-27 at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Theatre Company will present “Songs of the Season: An All-Star Salute” as an Independence Day celebration at noon July 3 at Fountain Park. Audition info: stcjacks@yahoo.com or text at (920) 207-9185.

ETCETERA

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre has been awarded three Door County Emergency Response Fund grants. According to a press release: The fund is a coordinated philanthropic response to the COVID-19 health crisis by the Door County Community Foundation and United Way of Door County. Managing director Brian Kelsey says the grants will help the theater “to acquire the necessary technology required to welcome company members and patrons back to the theater, while prioritizing their health and safety.” The money will be used, the release says, “to update ventilation in public restrooms and the administrative offices/costume shop, purchase MERV-17 HEPA air purifiers for areas where company members congregate, and to obtain electronic ticket scanners/licenses for contactless entry into the theater.” Says Bret Bicoy, president and CEO of the Door County Community Foundation, Inc., “Arts organizations, environmental groups, historical societies and other kinds of charities are major economic engines in Door County. While our primary focus remains helping those families who are facing tough times, we also want to ensure that the charities essential to our quality of life survive this crisis.”

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announced awards recipients of this year’s “Center Stage High School Musical Theater Showcase.” For The Jimmy Awards®/National High School Musical Theatre Awards this summer, Lauren Meyer is recognized for Outstanding Performance by a Leading Actress in the role of Reno Sweeney in “Anything Goes” at St. Mary Catholic High School; Mickey Wirtz is recognized for Outstanding Performance by a Leading Actor in the role of Seymour in “Little Shop of Horrors” at Pulaski High School; and Lindsey Seaquist, a senior at Pulaski High School, will represent the Center Stage Program as a Student Reporter during this year’s Jimmy Awards. The program also announced the first recipients of the Inspiration Through the Arts Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship was introduced as a way to recognize two seniors who, during their time at a participating Center Stage High School, took part in the theater program and are now looking to inspire others through a career in the arts. The recipients are Emily Metcalf, senior at Green Bay Preble High School, who plans to pursue a career in music therapy, and Katie Stucky, senior at Winnebago Lutheran Academy, who plans to pursue a career in stage management. Two educators also are recognized “for their outstanding work and dedication to ensuring the arts could come alive for their students and community in this extraordinary year.” They are Tracy Bauer, director at Mishicot High School, recognized as the Influential Theater Educator of the year, and the late Sara Holub as Outstanding Educator Achievement, recognizing “the dedication and legacy of an educator who made a lasting impact on her students, fellow educators and the high school musical theater community.” The honor was given posthumously to Green Bay Preble High School’s Sara Holub, who built a theater community within the school and led their fall production of “Now. Here. This” before her sudden passing in March. The full showcase may be seen at foxcitiespac.com/virtualmission. Throughout the 2020-21 school year, a record 24 local high schools participated in the program, an education initiative that celebrates and supports the achievements of high school theater programs in Northeastern Wisconsin. Participating students had the opportunity to attend virtual workshops with professional artists, to ask questions and explore different aspects of theater, giving them a deeper understanding of the live performing arts industry. This year’s participating high schools: Ashwaubenon, Brillion, Denmark, De Pere, Fond du Lac, Fox Valley Lutheran, Green Bay East, Green Bay Preble, Green Bay Southwest, Green Bay West, Hortonville, Kaukauna, Laconia, Little Chute, Luxemburg-Casco, Mishicot, Neenah, New London, Pulaski, St. Mary Catholic, Southern Door, Valley Christian, Weyauwega-Fremont and Winnebago Lutheran Academy. The season was the fifth for the program locally. The national program is in its 12th year.