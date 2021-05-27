Live, in-person performances of “Something Rotten” by Birder Players open next week at Broadway Theatre in De Pere. (Promotional image).

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,264 public productions and at least 3,978 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations continue to cancel or postpone performances indefinitely. In a normal year, the week ahead often would see live, in-person performances at or by Cardboard Theatre in De Pere, The Chantelles in De Pere, The Forst Inn Arts Collective in Tisch Mills, Celebrate De Pere, The Grand Oshkosh and Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, among performances in other venues. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “Roaring ’20s Jazz Night” of music with Paul Sucherman and the Doghouse Jazz Band, with games, at 7:30 p.m. May 28. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “Magic in the Forst” 7 p.m. June 2. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Sturgeon Bay, SWY event space will host Griffon String Quartet at 4 p.m. May 29. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: Heitor Villa-Lobos’ “String Trio,” Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Divertimento K. 563” Allegro movement and Ludwig van Beethoven’s “String Trio in G Major.”

– In Egg Harbor, Donald and Carol Kress Pavilion will host Griffon String Quartet at 3 p.m. May 30. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Same program as above.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will premiere the Richard Carsey-Stephen Kovacs musical “Not Even Remotely Virtual”(preview story) with a special performance May 30 and additional livestream performances at 7 p.m. May 30-June 3. Info: northernskytheater.com.

– In De Pere, Broadway Theatre will present Birder Players in the musical comedy “Something Rotten” starting June 2. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. June 2, 3, 4, 5; 2 p.m. June 6; 7:30 p.m. June 8, 10, 11; 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 12; and 2 p.m. June 13. Info: birderonbroadway.org.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Door Community Auditorium will continue its virtual Coffeehouse Series at 7 p.m. June 3 with Murmurations and Todd Carey. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– SOLD OUT In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Corey Taylor at 8 p.m. June 3-4. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will present Robert Harling’s “Steel Magnolias” at 7 p.m. June 3-5, June 10-11 and 2 p.m. June 12 in Wolf River Theatre. Info: wrtt.org. Truvy’s beauty salon in Louisiana is filled with home-spun Southern women with comical and touching stories behind them. Directing is Molly Brown.

IS ONGOING

– In De Pere, The Green Room has reopened for live shows. ComedyCity De Pere will present family shows at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Friday nights and grown-up shows at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays. Open Mic has returned. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: “It’s True, It’s True, It’s True,” May 27-30, a presentation of Theatre Z, in St. Norbert College Baer Gallery, to dates to be determined.

+ CANCELED: Celebrate De Pere, May 28-31, in multiple events.

+ POSTPONED: “Tuesdays with Morrie,” (eight performances) starting May 28, a presentation of The Forst Inn Arts Collective, to June 4-20, 2021.

+ POSTPONED: “A Streetcar Named Desire” (eight performances) May 28-June 6, a presentation of The Forst Inn Arts Collective, to July 9-25.

+ POSTPONED: Celtic Woman, June 3, hosted by Fox Cities PAC, to June 2, 2022.

WAS ENDING

+ CANCELED: “Drop Dead! A Farce,” May 27-29, a presentation of Oshkosh Community Players, at The Grand Oshkosh.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

– In Green Bay, Play-by-Play Theatre has set the cast for an outdoor production June 26-27 of “Romeo and Juliet.” Ticket sales are pending.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Door Community Auditorium has altered its plans for its season, which will start June 25 with Mighty Mouth. An announcement is planned June 4.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre is working on plans to open July 20. Details are pending.

– In Green Bay, Daddy D Productions will have an encore of its “Lost in the ’50s” show Aug. 1 at the Riverside Ballroom.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance has selected its lineup for the school year, with dates to be announced: “Red” by Somolia Seaton, the musical “Fun Home,” “Circle Mirror Transformation” by Annie Baker, “Danceworks” with student and faculty choreography and “Picasso at the Lapine Agile” by Steve Martin. – In Green Bay, Doctors in Recital, Inc. of Brown County announced that Green Bay Community Gardens will benefit from proceeds from its 2022 concert at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 in Cofrin Family Hall of the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. According to a press release: The program of Extension Brown County provides garden space and logistic assistance to encourage access to affordable and nutritious food. The “Doctors in Recital” concerts have donated more than a half million dollars to local charities. Also benefiting from proceeds from the 15th annual show will be the Birder Studio of Performing Arts of De Pere and the Green Bay Public Schools East High School Choral Department.