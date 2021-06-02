GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,276 public productions and at least 4,019 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations continue to cancel or postpone performances indefinitely. In a normal year, the week ahead often would see live, in-person performances at or by Fox Cities PAC in Appleton, Attic Chamber Theatre in Menasha, Oshkosh Community Players, Let Me Be Frank Productions in Green Bay, Weill Center in Sheboygan, The Forst Inn Arts Collective, Door Kinetic Arts Festival in Baileys Harbor and Green Bay Botanical Garden, among performances in other venues. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “Magic in the Forst” 7 p.m. June 2. Info: forstinn.org.

– In De Pere, Broadway Theatre will present Birder Players in the musical comedy “Something Rotten” starting June 2. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. June 2, 3, 4, 5; 2 p.m. June 6; 7:30 p.m. June 8, 10, 11; 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 12; and 2 p.m. June 13. Info: birderonbroadway.org.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Door Community Auditorium will continue its virtual Coffeehouse Series at 7 p.m. June 3 with Murmurations and Todd Carey. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– SOLD OUT In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Corey Taylor at 8 p.m. June 3-4. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will present Robert Harling’s “Steel Magnolias” at 7 p.m. June 3-5, June 10-11 and 2 p.m. June 12 in Wolf River Theatre. Info: wrtt.org. Truvy’s beauty salon in Louisiana is filled with home-spun Southern women with comical and touching stories behind them. Directing is Molly Brown.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host Smooth Hound Smith with Feed the Dog at 7 p.m. June 4. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse will present at “PlayWorks 2021” series reading of Rolin Jones’ “The Intelligent Design of Jenny Chow”(preview story) at 7 p.m. June. 4. Info: thirdavenueplayhouse.com.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Rogue Theater will present Mike Young’s “The Case of the Mysterious Cravat – An Inspector Giles Murder Mystery”(preview story) at 6 p.m. June 4-5; 2 p.m. June 6; 6 p.m. June 25-26; and 2 p.m. June 27 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Info. roguetheater.org.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present an encore of Mitch Albom’s “Tuesdays with Morrie”(my review of 2020 production) at 7:30 p.m. June 4-5, 2 p.m. June 6 and 7:30 p.m. June 17-19. Info: forstinn.org. According to the website: The play is the autobiographical story of Mitch Albom, an accomplished journalist driven solely by his career, and Morrie Schwartz, his former college professor. Sixteen years after graduation, Albom happens to catch Schwartz’s appearance on a television news program and learns that his old professor is battling Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Albom is reunited with Schwartz, and what starts as a simple visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage and a last class in the meaning of life. This production originally played in 2020 in a limited and reduced run at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The production features Bill Fricke as Morrie and Zach Lulloff as Mitch. Michael Sheeks provides stage direction, Nannette Macy is the scenic designer with Shannon Paige as stage manager. Performances are preceded by live music in the pub and specialty show drinks.

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host All That Dance in “Everybody Wanna Move Like Us!” at noon and 6 p.m. June 5. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host Greg Hahn at 8 p.m. June 5. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host Manty Dance in “Can’t Stop the Feeling” at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. June 5 and 1:30 p.m. June 6. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Door County, Door Kinetic Arts Festival(preview story) will be offered online June 5-12. Info: doorkinetic.com.

– In Egg Harbor, Woodwalk Gallery will host Griffon String Quartet(my review) at 5 p.m. June 6. Info: midsummersmusic.com.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Door Community Auditorium will close the season of virtual Coffeehouse Series at 7 p.m. June 10 with “Hammered Dulcimer & History with Phil Passen – Anniversary of Wisconsin Ratifying the 19th Amendment.” Info: dcauditorium.org.

IS ENDING

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present the final livestream performances of the Richard Carsey-Stephen Kovacs musical “Not Even Remotely Virtual”(my review) at 7 p.m. June 2-3. Info: northernskytheater.com.

IS ONGOING

– In De Pere, The Green Room has reopened for live shows. ComedyCity De Pere will present family shows at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Friday nights and grown-up shows at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays. Open Mic has returned. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: Celtic Woman, June 3, hosted by Fox Cities PAC, to June 2, 2022.

+ POSTPONED: Kansas, June 4, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to April 2, 2022.

ETCETERA

– In Sturgeon Bay, Miller Art Museum will present the exhibition “Factory Made: Artists Explore the Industrial Scar” June 5 to July 19. Info: millerartmuseum.org. According to a press release: With a focus on industry’s impact on the environment and the ordinary citizen’s role in changes to our environment, the exhibition presents work of five distinctly different artists – Brendan Baylor, the late James Cagle, Holli Jacobson, Melissa Resch and Katie Ries. In the museum’s main galleries, 17 works by printmaker Brendan Baylor of Norfolk, Virginia, present industrial maps as they are engineered over the landscapes they effect, revealing how the landscape is used and altered by industry from both artistic and scientific points of view. In addition to the lumber industry, the production of ethanol and greenhouse gasses, and coal and fossil fuel emissions, are included in Baylor’s explorations. The artist’s large-scale woodblock print assemblage, “50 Million Acres,” is a portrayal of a forest from the Great Lakes region decimated by the clear-cutting techniques. The work is a statement of the way a 1842 historical event reverberates today. Painter Holli Jacobson of Eau Claire was living in Japan at the time of the Fukishima catastrophe. As a reaction, she permeates her idyllic landscapes with the radiant colors of nuclear and industrial chemicals. Interdisciplinary artist, cultivator and associate professor of art at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Katie Ries is represented in an interactive installation, “What You’ve Got,” with handmade clay seedballs that invites the viewer to take and toss a seedball in exchange for some small object they have in their possession; the interaction makes the viewer a conscious and active participant in propagation. Thursday, July 11, Ries presents as part of the museum’s Second Thursday Program Series, in which she will conduct a Land Scouts Exploratory Walk around the perimeter of the museum. Ries and participants will discuss the basics of land scouting and create maps based on the group’s findings. Also in the exhibition is a portfolio of photographs from the museum’s permanent collection by James Cagle (1938-2020), former professor emeritus of fine art at St. Norbert College. Cagle was a Wisconsin-based artist residing in Sturgeon Bay who drew on the formalist language of modernist photography to transform familiar objects and overlooked spaces into elegant compositions. The imagery selected for the exhibition presents pristine and functional factory zones and derelict and abandoned industrial wastelands. “Cagle’s opposing looks at industrial structures remind us that we view ‘the factory’ as iconic symbols of civilization and success. While industrial environments indicate fortitude, ingenuity and progress while they churn, there is the eventuality of obsolete industrial ruins. When not removed or repurposed, those structures can become habitat, landscape and potentially part of the fossil record of our age,” says Helen del Guidice, the museum’s curator of exhibits.