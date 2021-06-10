Expect director Greg Sauve to put gusto into the Green Bay City Band’s 2021 season starting next week. (Green Bay City Band)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,291 public productions and at least 4,120 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations continue to cancel or postpone performances indefinitely. In a normal year, the week ahead often would see live, in-person performances at or by Summit Players Theatre in area Wisconsin State Parks, Attic Chamber Theatre in Menasha, Kinetic Arts Festival in Baileys Harbor, Northern Sky Theater in Fish Creek, Steel Bridge Songfest in Sturgeon Bay, Play-by-Play Theatre in Green Bay, Denmark Lions, Metro Jam in Manitowoc and Meyer Theatre in Green Bay, among performances in other venues. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– In Sturgeon Bay, Door Community Auditorium will close the season of virtual Coffeehouse Series at 7 p.m. June 10 with “Hammered Dulcimer & History with Phil Passen – Anniversary of Wisconsin Ratifying the 19th Amendment.” Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will present “The Start of Something Big: The Music of Steve & Eydie” with Shawn Kilgore as Steve Lawrence and Natalie Cordone as Eydie Gorme livestream (in-person sales closed) at 7:30 p.m. June 11. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Freedom, Freedom Country Fest will host Lonestar, Nashville Pipeline and Mitch Rossell at 5 p.m. June 11 at St. Nicholas Church and School. Info: ticketstaronline.com.

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions will present its comedy musical “Bays of Our Lives”(preview story)in Meyer Theatre at 7:30 p.m. June 11 (sold out); 1 and 7:30 p.m. June 12 and 17; 7:30 p.m. June 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Shawano, Box in the Wood Theatre Guild will present a program of vignettes and music in Franklin Park at 1 p.m. June 12. Info: shawanoarts.com.

– In Sherwood, High Cliff State Park will host the touring Wisconsin-based Summit Players Theatre(preview story) in a presentation of William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy with tragedy “The Winter’s Tale” at 2:30 p.m. Info: summitplayerstheatre.com.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present preview performances of Katie Dahl’s “The Fisherman’s Daughters”(preview story) live, in-person in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater starting at 7:30 p.m. June 14. The preview production will continue to July 10. Info: northernskytheater.com.

– In Appleton, Appleton City Band will open its season at 7 p.m. June 15 in Pierce Park. Info: Facebook.

– In Ashwaubenon, Third Degree band will play at 11:30 a.m. June 16 in Klipstine Park. Info: ashwaubenon.com.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay City Band will open its season at 7:30 p.m. June 16 in St. James Park. Info: Facebook.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “Jean Wolfmeyer School of Dance, Annual Recital”at 7 p.m. June 16-18. Info: cccshows.org.

– SOLD OUT In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will open its live, in-person outdoor season with “Percussion: Walking in Rhythm, Moving in Sound” at 7 p.m. June 17. Info: birchcreek.org.

IS ENDING

– In Door County, Door Kinetic Arts Festival(preview story)is presenting final offerings online June 10-12. Info: doorkinetic.com.

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will present its final performances of Robert Harling’s “Steel Magnolias”(my review)at 7 p.m. June 10-11 and 2 p.m. June 12 in Wolf River Theatre. Info: wrtt.org.

– In De Pere, Broadway Theatre will present Birder Players in its final performances of the musical comedy “Something Rotten”(my review)at 7:30 p.m. June 10-11; 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 12; and 2 p.m. June 13. Info: birderonbroadway.org.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present its final performances of an encore of Mitch Albom’s “Tuesdays with Morrie”(my review of 2020 production)at 7:30 p.m. June 17-19. Info: forstinn.org.

IS ONGOING

– In De Pere, The Green Room has reopened for live shows. ComedyCity De Pere will present family shows at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Friday nights and grown-up shows at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays. Open Mic has returned. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: “Free Beer & Hot Wings Show,” (two shows) June 11, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to June 17, 2022.

+ CANCELED: “Tootsie,” (eight performances), June 15-20, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.

+ POSTPONED: “Cinderella” June 17-20, a Kaukauna Community Players production, at Bernie Hupperts Center for the Performing Arts in Kaukauna High School, to 2022.