Bailee Harper portrays Romeo and Haley Ebinal portrays Juliet in this weekend’s Play-by-Play Theatre production of “Romeo and Juliet” in Green Bay. (Snap Studio for Play-by-Play Theatre)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,341 public productions and at least 4,312 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations continue to cancel or postpone performances indefinitely. In a normal year, the week ahead often would see live, in-person performances at or by Abrams Spotlight Productions, Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Attic Chamber Theatre in Menasha, Birder Players in De Pere, Riverside Players in Neenah, Kaukauna Community Players, Third Avenue Playhouse in Sturgeon Bay, Waterfest in Oshkosh, Endries Performing Arts Center in Brillion, Riverside Ballroom in Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden, Door Shakespeare near Baileys Harbor, Door Community Auditorium in Fish Creek, Play-by-Play Theatre in Green Bay Fond du Lac Community Theatre, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe in New London, Isadoora Theatre Company in Sturgeon Bay, The Forst Inn Arts Collective in Tisch Mills, Northern Sky Theatre in Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre near Fish Creek and Birch Creek Music Perfromance Center near Egg harbor, among performances in other venues. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ON THE PLAY SCENE

– In Green Bay, The Premier will host Evergreen Productions in Lee Blessing’s “A Body of Water”(preview story) at 7 p.m. June 24 and 26 and 2 p.m. June 27. Donation at door.

– In Abrams, Abrams Spotlight Productions will host ComedyCity of De Pere at 7 p.m. June 25 in Byng Community Theatre. Info: abramsspotlightproductions.com.

– In De Pere, Definitely De Pere will introduce the “EastWest Music Series” with performances June 25 on this schedule: Walsh Plaza: 5-6 p.m., Sly Joe and 6-9 p.m., Kyle Megna and Ross Catterton; Nicolet Square Art Alley: 5-9 p.m., Red Horse. Other such performances are set July 23 and Aug. 27. Info: definitelydepere.org.

– In Shawano, Box in the Wood Theatre Guild will present a program of vignettes and music in Franklin Park at 1 p.m. June 26. Info: shawanoarts.com.

– In Green Bay, Play-by-Play Theatre will present William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet”(preview story) at 2 and 6:30 p.m. June 26-27 at 1417 Cedar St. between The Art Garage and Artisan and Business Center at NWTC. Info: playbyplaytheatre.org.

In Baileys Harbor, Door Shakespeare will present William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” as a one-man presentation by Ryan Schabach portraying 17 characters at 7:30 p.m. June 30-Aug 17 in Bjorklunden Garden. Info: doorshakespeare.com.

IS ENDING

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions will present the final performances of its comedy musical “Bays of Our Lives”(my review) in Meyer Theatre at 7:30 p.m. June 24, 25 and 26. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Rogue Theater will present its final performances of Mike Young’s “The Case of the Mysterious Cravat – An Inspector Giles Murder Mystery”(preview story) at 6 p.m. June 25-26; and 2 p.m. June 27 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Info. roguetheater.org.

IS ONGOING

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present preview performances of Katie Dahl’s “The Fisherman’s Daughters”(my review) live, in-person in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays to July 10. Info: northernskytheater.com.

– In De Pere, The Green Room has reopened for live shows. ComedyCity De Pere will present family shows at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Friday nights and grown-up shows at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays. Open Mic has returned. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. Note: The facility will close in July for construction.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will present “ROCK LOCAL” with Inferred at 7 p.m. June 24. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will present “Blessing of the Season with Wade Fernandez” at 7 p.m. June 24 live by invitation and livestreamed at dcauditorium.org. The musician from the Menominee Nation will help the auditorium kick off its 30th season after 15 months of dormancy.

– In Oshkosh, Leach Amphitheater will host “Waterfest” acts Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Bette Smith and an Oshkosh Jazz Preview, with gates open at 5:45 p.m. June 24. Info: waterfest.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will continue its live, in-person outdoor season with “Artistry in Pan: Celebrating Liam Teague’s 25 Years at Birch Green” at 7 p.m. June 24. More performances with varied programs in the “Percussion” series are June 25-26. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College will host its Summer Band Camp Concert at 7:30 p.m. June 25 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. Info: snc.edu/tickets/.

– In Egg Harbor, Kress Pavilion will host Griffon String Quartet at 7 p.m. June 25. Info: midsummersmusic.com. The quartet will introduce its new member, violinist Ji-Yeon Lee, who was awarded the title of laureate of the II Oleh Krysa International Violin Competition in Lviv, Ukraine. Her solo appearances include performances on the Millennium Stage at the Kennedy Center, Kodak Hall at the Eastman Theater and Lviv Philharmonic Hall. She has held associate positions with the Rochester Philharmonic, Buffalo Philharmonic and Columbus Symphony and has performed in Carnegie Weill Recital Hall and Seiji Ozawa Hall. The quartet’s program consists of Joseph Haydn’s “String Quartet No. 53 (‘the Lark’),” Jessie Montgomery’s “Strum” and Antonín Dvořák’s “String Quartet No. 12 (‘American’).”

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden will host Sweet Caroline Tour with Jay White, a Las Vegas tribute to Neil Diamond,at 7 p.m. June 25. Info: gbbg.org.

– In Plymouth, Plymouth Arts Center will host “Mill Street Live: Summer Music Series” at 7:30 p.m. June 25. Info: plymoutharts.org.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Mighty Mouth with special guests Woody Mankowski and Eli Mattson at 8 p.m. June 25. Info: dcauditorum.com.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “A Tribute to the Music of John Denver: The Layne Yost Trio” at 7:30 p.m. June 25 (sold out) and 26. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Hellzapopin – Circus Sideshow at 8 p.m. June 26. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host an open mic at 7 p.m. June 28. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Sevendust with Austin Meade & Kirra at 7:15 p.m. June 28. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College will host the Dudley Birder Chorale to open the “Knights on the Fox” series at 6:30 p.m. June 29 at the marina on campus. Info: snc.edu/go/kotf.

– In Appleton, Appleton City Band will continue its season at 7 p.m. June 29 in Pierce Park. Info: Facebook.

– In Fish Creek, Midsummer’s Music will present the program “Crossing Borders”(preview story) at 7 p.m. June 29 in Door Community Auditorium. Info: midsummersmusic.com.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay City Band will continue its season at 7:30 p.m. June 30 in St. James Park. Info: Facebook.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden will host Dudley Birder Chorale Outdoor Concert at 6:30 p.m. July 1. Info: snc.edu/tickets/.

– In Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present the program “Crossing Borders” at 7 p.m. July 1 in Kress Pavilion. Info: midsummersmusic.com.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will present “ROCK LOCAL” with Hard-Drive at 7 p.m. July 1. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will continue its live, in-person outdoor season with “Beethoven and Beyond” at 7 p.m. July 1. More performances with varied programs in the “Symphony” series are July 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10. Info: birchcreek.org.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “Maks & Val” dance show, June 24, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: Sam Ness, June 24, at Broadway Theatre, De Pere.

+ CANCELED: Belle Weather, June 25, at Broadway Theatre, De Pere.

+ POSTPONED: Kids from Wisconsin, June 25, at Plymouth Arts Center, to July 13.

+ POSTPONED: Old Crow Medicine Show, June 25, to Aug. 8.

+ CANCELED: Chevelle, June 26, at Ford Park Live, Oshkosh.

+ CANCELED: “The Spouse Whisperer,” June 26, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton,.

+ CANCELED: Halestorm, June 27, at Ford Park Live, Oshkosh.

ETCETERA

– In Ephraim, The Hardy Gallery announced the winners of the 59th annual juried exhibit, with 143 submissions from the Midwest region. The honorees: Treena Rice-Buehler, first place, “So in the Water, She Wanted to Stay;” Vicki Bley, second, “Water Lilies Adrift;” Dan Anderson, third, “Last Rays Shiprock NM;” Brian Pier, people’s choice, “Breaking Waves;” and Patrick Doughman, artistic achievement, “Days Past.” Honorable mention: Randall Dettmann, “The Administration;” Annette Schuh, “Ripening;” and Nicki Shockz, “Paradise.” The exhibit is on view until July 11 until 3 p.m. Info: thehardy.org.