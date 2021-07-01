GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,347 public productions and at least 4,335 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations continue to cancel or postpone performances indefinitely. In a normal year, the week ahead often would see live, in-person performances at or by Door Community Auditorium in Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater near Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre near Fish Creek, Door Shakespeare near Baileys Harbor, Kids from Wisconsin at various Northeastern Wisconsin locations, Third Avenue Playhouse in Sturgeon Bay. Isadoora Theatre Company in Sturgeon Bay, Theatre on the Bay in Marinette, Birder Players in De Pere, ComedyCity in De Pere and UWFox Theatre in Menasha, among performances in other venues. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ON THE PLAY SCENE

– In Chilton, Calumet County Community Theatre will present the musical “You’re a Good Man”(preview story) in the Engler Center for the Performing Arts with a youth cast at 7 p.m. July 8, 1 p.m. July 10 and 7 p.m. July 16 and an adult cast 7 p.m. July 9, 7 p.m. July 15 and 1 p.m. July 17. Info: englercenter.com.

IS ONGOING

– In Baileys Harbor, Door Shakespeare will present William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet”(my review) as a one-man presentation by Ryan Schabach portraying 17 characters at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday-Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday to Aug 17 in The Garden at Bjorklunden. Streaming also is available. Info: doorshakespeare.com.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present preview performances of Katie Dahl’s “The Fisherman’s Daughters”(my review) live, in-person in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays to July 10. Info: northernskytheater.com.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden will host Dudley Birder Chorale Outdoor Concert at 6:30 p.m. July 1. Info: snc.edu/tickets/.

– In Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present the program “Crossing Borders”(preview story) at 7 p.m. July 1 in Kress Pavilion. Info: midsummersmusic.com.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will present “ROCK LOCAL” with Hard-Drive at 7 p.m. July 1. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will continue its live, in-person outdoor season with “Beethoven and Beyond” at 7 p.m. July 1. More performances with varied programs in the “Symphony” series are July 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present the program “Creative Crisis”(preview story) at 7 p.m. July 2 in Kress Pavilion. Info: midsummersmusic.com.

– In Plymouth, Plymouth Arts Center will host “Mill Street Live: Summer Music Series” at 7:30 p.m. July 2. Info: plymoutharts.org.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forest Inn Arts Collective will host Abraxas, a Santana tribute group, at 7:30 p.m. July 2. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host The Special Consensus at 8 p.m. July 2. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Theatre Company will present “STC’s Songs of the Season: An All-Star Salute” directed by Duncan Dohertyat noon July 3 at Fountain Park. Info: stcshows.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Cheap Trick with Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts at 7:45 p.m. July 3. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forest Inn Arts Collective will host “Forst Inn Sings: Summer Hits of the ’90s Unplugged” at 7:30 p.m. July 3. Info: forstinn.org.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College will host Dead Horses as part of the “Knights on the Fox” series at 6:30 p.m. July 6 at the marina on campus. Info: snc.edu/go/kotf.

– In Appleton, Appleton City Band will continue its season at 7 p.m. July 6 in Pierce Park. Info: Facebook.

– In Fish Creek, Midsummer’s Music will present the program “Creative Crisis” at 7 p.m. July 6 at Door Community Auditorium. Info: midsummersmusic.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Talk of the Town with Kevin Van Ess will perform at 11:30 a.m. July 7 in Klipstine Park. Info: ashwaubenon.com.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay City Band will continue its season at 7:30 p.m. July 7 in St. James Park. Info: Facebook.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Todd Carey at 8 p.m. July 8. Info: dcauditorium.org.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: The Boxmasters, July 8, at Epic Center, Ashwaubenon, to July 28.

+ POSTPONED: “Newsies,” July 8-10, 15-17, a Box in the Wood Theatre Guild presentation, at Mielke Arts Center, Shawano, to dates to be determined.