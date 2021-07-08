GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,367 public productions and at least 4,388 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations continue to cancel or postpone performances indefinitely. In a normal year, the week ahead often would see live, in-person performances at or by Door Community Auditorium, Peninsula Players Theatre, Kimberly Family Theatre, Music Theatre of St. Norbert College, Kids from Wisconsin, Meyer Theatre and Door Shakespeare, among performances in other venues. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ANNOUNCEMENT

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh announced its 2021-2022 performance season and released its digital brochure: https://tinyurl.com/Grand21to22. According to a press release: Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the 550-seat theater operated in 2020 and 2021 with limited-capacity and livestream performances. “The Grand Oshkosh looks forward to seeing patrons shoulder to shoulder again in the upcoming season,” the release says The season lineup: “James Garner’s Tribute to Johnny Cash,” Oct. 9-10; “ABBA MANIA,” Nov. 2-3; “Swing in the Holidays with Janet Planet and the UWO Jazz Ensemble,” Dec. 5: “Christmas with The Four Phantoms,” Dec. 16-18; “A Shari Lewis Legacy starring Mallory Lewis and Lamb Chop,” March 19, 2022; Farewell Angelina, April 23, 2022; “Tim Harmston and Mary Mack: Husband and Wife Comedy Duo,” April 29, 2022; and The Four C Notes, May 14, 2022. Additionally, these non-subscription events are scheduled: “Remembering Red: A Tribute to Red Skelton,” Sept. 19; “Eaglemania: The World’s Greatest Tribute to the Eagles,” Oct. 8; Ginger Billy, Oct. 17; “Kashmir: The Led Zeppelin Show,” Oct. 23; “Escanaba in Da Moonlight by Jeff Daniels,” Nov. 12-14; “For Kids from One to Ninety-Two,” Dec. 9-10; Gaelic Storm, March 16, 2022; Oshkosh Community Players present “Drop Dead, A Farce!” May 26-28, 2022.

ON THE PLAY SCENE

– In Chilton, Calumet County Community Theatre will present the musical “You’re a Good Man”(preview story) in the Engler Center for the Performing Arts with a youth cast at 7 p.m. July 8, 1 p.m. July 10 and 7 p.m. July 16 and an adult cast 7 p.m. July 9, 7 p.m. July 15 and 1 p.m. July 17. Info: englercenter.com.

– In Menasha, Attic Chamber Theatre will present the Margaret Raether adaptation of P.G. Wodehouse stories as “Jeeves at Sea”(preview story) at 7 p.m. July 9-10; 2 p.m. July 11 and 7 p.m. July 15-17. In Baehman Theatre of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus. Info: attictheatre.com.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire” at 7:30 p.m. July 9-10, 16-17, 22-24 and 2 p.m. July 25. Info: forstinn.org. According to a press release: The play dramatizes the experiences of Blanche DuBois, a former Southern belle who, after encountering a series of personal losses, leaves behind her privileged background to move into a shabby apartment in New Orleans that her younger sister and brother-in-law have rented. Tennessee Williams’ most popular work is considered one of the finest and most critically acclaimed plays of the 20th century. The cast: Elizabeth Szyman as Blanche, Carrie Todd Counihan as Stella, Thomas Moore as Stanley, Ian Wisneski as Mitch, Vicki Svacina as Eunice, Dan Sallinen as Steve, ​Zach Lulloff as Pablo and ​Kevin James Sievert as The Collector.

– In Shawano, Box in the Wood Theatre Guild will present a program of vignettes and music in Franklin Park at 11 a.m. July 10. Info: shawanoarts.com.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present the first performance of its “theater in a pub” play “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” at 2 p.m. July 11. Info: forstinn.org. Seating is general admission for a small audience in the pub. Actor and comedian Steve Martin describes his play thus: “Focusing on Einstein’s Special Theory of Relativity and Picasso’s master painting, “Les Demoiselles d’Avignon,” the play attempts to explain, in a light-hearted way, the similarity of the creative process involved in great leaps of imagination in art and science.” Prior to the play, accordion music will be played by Lloyd Gosz, son of the late polka star Romy Gosz. In order of appearance, the characters and cast are Freddy: Roger Bennin; Gaston: Paul Hacker; Germaine: Kate Koubaddy; Albert Einstein: Marty Schaller; Suzanne: Katie Schroeder; Sagot: Bruce Bitter; Pablo Picasso: Gavin J. Annette; Charles Dabernow Schmendiman: Tom Bartelme; The Countess: Sophia Bartels (Katie Schroeder on Aug. 8); A Woman: Claran LaViolette; and The Singer: Jake Jacquart. The performance will be repeated at 2 p.m. July 18, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15. Setup: The time is 1904. In the company of motley other characters who make up Montmartre, Paris café society, Einstein and Picasso debate the value of genius and talent as they look toward the 20th century. Entering the bar Lapin Agile is a charismatic singer from the future, who tells them what to expect. The audience doesn’t come out of the play understanding the theory of relativity or cubism, the prospects are at hand for understanding the passion for ideas that ruled the 20th century. Steve Martin’s play premiered in 1993.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater is bringing back the Fred Alley musical comedy “Tongue ’n Cheek”(preview story) in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. daily except Sunday, July 12-Aug. 7. Info: northernskytheater.com.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater is presenting the new show “Not Even Remotely”(preview story) in Gould Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday, July 12 to Aug. 7. Info: northernskytheater.com.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present “Magic in the Forst” featuring Monty Witt at 7 p.m. July 14. Info: forstinn.org.

– In De Pere, Birder Players will present the William Finn/Rachel Sheinkin musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” in Broadway Theatre at 7:30 p.m. July 14-16; 1 and 7:30 p.m. July 17; 7:30 p.m. July 20-23; 1 p.m. July 24; and 7:30 p.m. July 27-29. Info: birderonbroadway. The winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for best book is about an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents who vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. Due to some adult themes, parental guidance is suggested.

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe is bringing back its popular version of Ted Swindley’s “Always, Patsy Cline.” Performances are at 7:30 p.m. July 15-17 and 22-24. Info: wrtt.org. The true tale of friendship between beloved country music star Patsy Cline features Molly Brown as Patsy Cline, Debbie Martin as Louise Seger and the Bodacious Bobcat band. Directing is Maggie Brown. The situation is Louise has been following Patsy and her hits through the mid-1950s to now, May 29, 1961. Patsy has come to Houston on tour by herself. At the venue, Louise strikes up a friendship with Patsy. Patsy ends up at Louise’s house for late-night bacon and eggs and sharing of secrets. The friendship lasts beyond the night. The show is a showcase of 27 songs of Patsy built around that story. Louise’s kitchen is important. Patsy is seen appearing at the Grand Ole Opry, on TV and the Esquire Ballroom in Houston, plus other places. Importantly, the show has Patsy as a clothes horse. Molly Brown wears a series of gowns and dresses and flashy outfits (and a robe at Louise’s house) as Patsy would wear in concert. The production is something of a ’50s-’60s fashion show.

IS ONGOING

– In Baileys Harbor, Door Shakespeare will present William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet”(my review) as a one-man presentation by Ryan Schabach portraying 18 characters at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday-Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday to Aug 17 in The Garden at Bjorklunden. Streaming also is available. Info: doorshakespeare.com.

IS ENDING

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present preview performances of Katie Dahl’s “The Fisherman’s Daughters”(my review) live, in-person in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. July 8-10. Info: northernskytheater.com.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will present “ROCK LOCAL” with Jon Tyler Starr at 7 p.m. July 8. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Todd Carey at 8 p.m. July 8. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will continue its live, in-person outdoor season with “Bach to Birch Creek” at 7 p.m. July 8. More performances with varied programs in the “Symphony” series are July 9 and 10. The “Big Band Jazz” series opens July 14 with “Swing and the Great American Big Band.” Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present the program “Kreutzer Connotations” at 7 p.m. July 9 in Kress Pavilion. Info: midsummersmusic.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Colt Ford at 7:30 p.m. July 9. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Plymouth, Plymouth Arts Center will host “Mill Street Live: Summer Music Series” at 7:30 p.m. July 9. Info: plymoutharts.org.

– In Greenville, Greenville Lions will host STYX, .38 Special and Great White at 6 p.m. July 10 at Greenville Lions Park. Info: ticketstaronline.com.

– In Fish Creek, Midsummer’s Music will present the program “Kreutzer Connotations” at 7 p.m. July 10 in Old Gibraltar Town Hall. Info: midsummersmusic.com.

– In Shawano, Shawano Community High School Music Boosters’ Show & Arts Spotlight will host Kids from Wisconsin in “Live! In Living Color” 4:30-9 p.m. July 11 at Franklin Park, 235 S. Washington St, Shawano.

– In Egg Harbor, Pam Egan Performing Arts Center will host Ghost of Paul Revere as part of the “Sunset Concert Series” at 7 p.m. July 11. Info: facebook.com/PamEganPAC/.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host Matthew Davies Duo at 5 p.m. July 11. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present the program “Kreutzer Connotations” at 7 p.m. July 11 in Woodwalk Gallery. Info: midsummersmusic.com.

– In Plymouth, Plymouth Arts Center will host Kids from Wisconsin in “Live! In Living Color” at 6:30 p.m. July 13 at Plymouth City Park. Info: plymoutharts.org.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College will host The Cougars as part of the “Knights on the Fox” series(preview story) at 6:30 p.m. July 13 at the marina on campus. Info: snc.edu/go/kotf.

– In Appleton, Appleton City Band will continue its season at 7 p.m. July 13 in Pierce Park. Info: Facebook.

– In Oshkosh, The Howard will host “Jazz Coterie & Preshow Dinner” featuring Emmaline from 5:30-9 p.m. July 13. Info: thehowardoshkosh.com.

– In Wittenberg, Crossroads Community Theatre will host Quarry Road as part of the “WOW Second Tuesday Tuesday Concert Series” at Washington Park Band Shell at 6 p.m. July 13. Info:

– In Ashwaubenon, Let Me Be Frank Productions will perform for “Senior Citizen Day” at 11:30 a.m. July 14 in Klipstine Park. Info: ashwaubenon.com.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay City Band will continue its season at 7:30 p.m. July 14 in St. James Park. Info: Facebook.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Tommy Vext – The Voice from Bad Wolves at 7:30 p.m. July 15. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Oshkosh, Leach Amphitheater will host “Waterfest” acts Uncle Kracker, Copper Box and Bound for Branson, with gates open at 5:45 p.m. July 15. Info: waterfest.org.

– In Pulaski, Pulaski Polka Days returns with four days of activities July 15-18. Info: pulaskipolkadays.com.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: The Boxmasters, July 8, at Epic Center, Ashwaubenon, to July 28.

+ POSTPONED: “Newsies,” July 8-10, 15-17, a Box in the Wood Theatre Guild presentation, at Mielke Arts Center, Shawano, to dates to be determined.

+ POSTPONED: JoJo Siwa, July 9, at Resch Center, Ashwaubenon, to Feb. 8, 2022.

+ CANCELED: Tanya Tucker, July 13, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek.

+ POSTPONED: Reba McEntire, July 15, at Resch Center, Ashwaubenon, to Jan. 21, 2022.

ETCETERA

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse will hold a “Light Up TAP” celebration at 8 p.m. July 10 – a toast as the theater lights its newly restored marquee for the first time. This is an update on key plans as sent in a message to patrons: “We are in the final phase of construction that began late last year. Currently, it is expected to be finished by mid-August. Once all the construction is finished, we plan on taking a month or so to clean up the building and move in. Following that, we are planning to begin rehearsals for our first full, live, in-person production currently scheduled to begin the last week of September and running through the month of October. Once all the dates have been confirmed, we will announce the play and the cast. We can’t tell you how excited we all are to get back to work and see all of you walk through our doors.”

– In De Pere, Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College has selected Logan Hash of Appleton East High School as this year’s winner of the Bush Scholarship Award for Vocal Excellence. According to a press release: Hash and his choir teacher, Dan Van Sickle, each will receive $1,000. Appleton East High School will receive an additional $500 for its music library. The scholarship is supported by the Robert and Carol Bush Vocal Music Fund at St. Norbert College. The chorale received many letters of recommendation from area high school choir directors. Students auditioned by submitting videos showcasing their performance of a classical piece and/or a contemporary musical theatre selection. The audition videos were then viewed by a panel of judges of current or past music instructors from throughout the area. “The level of talent and artistry throughout our schools continues to amaze and impress,” said Kent Paulsen, artistic director of the chorale. “We are beyond thankful for the continuing support of the arts and music education of the entire Bush family.” Started by Robert and Carol Bush in 2003 through an endowed gift through the Dudley Birder Chorale, the award continues to promote, encourage and support music in our schools by providing funds to outstanding students, vocal teachers and high school music programs. For more information about the chorale or the scholarship award for Vocal Excellence, contact Josh Fields, arts management assistant for the chorale, at birderchorale@snc.edu.

– In Ephraim, Victor Yampolsky has been appointed to the honorary post of Conductor Laureate of Peninsula Music Festival’s Festival Orchestra. Yampolsky retired as conductor and music director of the orchestra at the end of the 2019 season. He held the positions for 34 years. According to a press release: “Maestro Yampolsky’s vison informed every step that went into building the orchestra we all enjoy today,” said Christoph Ptack, president and CEO. “Victor has always been a champion of bold artistry, and it was his unwavering commitment to excellence that guided the spirit of the orchestra, and paved the way for our future success.” Yampolsky said he is “deeply moved and honored to receive such a prestigious acknowledgement from the board and leadership of the Peninsula Music Festival. The service PMF provides to the public is hard to overstate. Countless performances of live music every year and superb concerts by an excellent Festival Orchestra with spectacular soloists – it’s a rarity. The general feeling of goodwill and camaraderie for those who perform at PMF makes the entire experience a culmination of joy for the musicians and public alike.” Ptack said he looks “forward to welcoming Maestro back to the podium as an honored guest conductor.” The organization’s process of determining its next music director and conductor has been delay by the COVID-19 pandemic.