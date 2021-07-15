Ryan Schabach is impressing audiences with his one-man performance of “Hamlet” at Door Shakespeare. (Heidi Hodges)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,387 public productions and at least 4,490 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations continue to cancel or postpone performances indefinitely. In a normal year, the week ahead often would see live, in-person performances at or by Freedom Area Community Theater, Theatre on the Bay in Marinette, Box in the Wood Theatre Guild in Shawano, The Grand Oshkosh, Kaukauna Community Players, Southern Door Community Theatre in Brussels, Door Community Auditorium in Fish Creek and Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, among performances in other venues. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ON THE PLAY SCENE

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe is bringing back its popular version of Ted Swindley’s “Always, Patsy Cline.” Performances are at 7:30 p.m. July 15-17 and 22-24 in Wolf River Theatrical Troupe Theatre. Info: wrtt.org. The true tale of friendship between beloved country music star Patsy Cline features Molly Brown as Patsy Cline, Debbie Martin as Louise Seger and the Bodacious Bobcat band. Directing is Maggie Brown. The situation is Louise has been following Patsy and her hits through the mid-1950s to now, May 29, 1961. Patsy has come to Houston on tour by herself. At the venue, Louise strikes up a friendship with Patsy. Patsy ends up at Louise’s house for late-night bacon and eggs and sharing of secrets. The friendship lasts beyond the night. The show is a showcase of 27 songs of Patsy built around that story. Louise’s kitchen is important. Patsy is seen appearing at the Grand Ole Opry, on TV and the Esquire Ballroom in Houston, plus other places. Importantly, the show has Patsy as a clothes horse. Molly Brown wears a series of gowns and dresses and flashy outfits (and a robe at Louise’s house) as Patsy would wear in concert. The production is something of a ’50s-’60s fashion show.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host Brittany’s School of Dance Ballet Company in “Christmas in July” at 7 p.m. July 16 and 1:30 p.m. July 17. Info: weill.com. Based on the traditional “Nutcracker Ballet,” the performance includes a little twist of summer sprinkled throughout the show. Performing are students of the dance studio ages 4 through 18 with guest adult actors and dancers. Directed by sisters Brittany Thomas and Harmony Wusterbarth, the production includes classical ballet and some jazz with the story staged with colorful costumes, backdrops and props.

– In Sheboygan, Kohler-Andrae State Park will host the touring Wisconsin-based Summit Players Theatre in a presentation of William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy with tragedy “The Winter’s Tale”(my review)at 7 p.m. July 17. Info: summitplayerstheatre.com.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula State Park will host the touring Wisconsin-based Summit Players Theatre in a presentation of William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy with tragedy “The Winter’s Tale”(my review)at 2:30 p.m. July 18. Info: summitplayerstheatre.com.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present Lanford Wilson’s romantic “Talley’s Folly” (preview story)July 20 to Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Info: peninsulaplayers.com.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music Theatre-Summer Stage will present the original “The Curtain Rises Again – A Musical Revue”(preview story) at 7:30 p.m. July 22-25 (live and in-person and livestream) in Dudley Birder Hall on campus.

– In Neenah, Riverside Players will present the musical “Godspell”(preview story)in Riverside Park Pavilion at 8 p.m. July 22-24; 7 p.m. July 25; 8 p.m. July 28-31; and 7 p.m. Aug. 1. Info: https://www.ci.neenah.wi.us/departments/parks-recreation/riverside-players/.

IS ENDING

– In Chilton, Calumet County Community Theatre will present its final performances of the musical “You’re a Good Man”(my review)in the Engler Center for the Performing Arts with an adult cast at 7 p.m. July 15 and 1 p.m. July 17 and a youth cast at 7 p.m. July 16. Info: englercenter.com.

– In Menasha, Attic Chamber Theatre will present its final performances of the Margaret Raether adaptation of P.G. Wodehouse stories as “Jeeves at Sea”(my review)at 7 p.m. July 15-17 in Lucia Baehman Theatre of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus. Info: attictheatre.com.

IS ONGOING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire”(my review)at 7:30 p.m. July 16-17, 22-24 and 2 p.m. July 25. Info: forstinn.org.

– In De Pere, Birder Players is presenting the William Finn/Rachel Sheinkin musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”(my review) in Broadway Theatre at 7:30 p.m. July 16; 1 and 7:30 p.m. July 17; 7:30 p.m. July 20-23; 1 p.m. July 24; and 7:30 p.m. July 27-29. Info: birderonbroadway. Due to some adult themes, parental guidance is suggested.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater has brought back the Fred Alley musical comedy “Tongue ’n Cheek”(preview story)in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. daily except Sunday to Aug. 7. Info: northernskytheater.com.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater is presenting the new show “Not Even Remotely”(preview story)in Gould Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday to Aug. 7. Info: northernskytheater.com.

– In Baileys Harbor, Door Shakespeare will present William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” (my review) as a one-man presentation by Ryan Schabach portraying 18 characters at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday-Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday to Aug 17 in The Garden at Bjorklunden. Streaming also is available. Info: doorshakespeare.com.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present its “theater in a pub” play “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” by Steve Martin at 2 p.m. July 18, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15. Info: forstinn.org. Seating is general admission for a small audience in the pub. Key are Albert Einstein’s Special Theory of Relativity and Pablo Picasso’s painting “Les Demoiselles d’Avignon” as the play attempts to explain, in a light-hearted way, the similarity of the creative process involved in great leaps of imagination in art and science. The time is 1904. In the company of motley other characters who make up Montmartre, Paris café society, Einstein (Marty Schaller) and Picasso (Gavin J. Annette) debate the value of genius and talent as they look toward the 20th century. Entering the bar Lapin Agile is a charismatic singer from the future, who tells them what to expect. Steve Martin’s play premiered in 1993.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Tommy Vext – The Voice from Bad Wolves at 7:30 p.m. July 15. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Oshkosh, Leach Amphitheater will host “Waterfest” acts Uncle Kracker, Copper Box and Bound for Branson, with gates open at 5:45 p.m. July 15. Info: waterfest.org.

– In Pulaski, Pulaski Polka Days returns with four days of activities July 15-18. Info: pulaskipolkadays.com.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will continue its live, in-person outdoor season with “Legendary Ellington, Miller & Basie, Vol. 1” at 7 p.m. July 15. More performances with varied programs in the “Big Band Jazz” series are Wednesday to Saturday to Aug. 7. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden will host “Simply Billy: A Tribute to Billy Joel” at 7 p.m. July 16. Info: gbbg.org.

– In Green Bay, The Art Garage will host “Open Mic Night,” at 7 p.m. July 16. Info: artgarage.org.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present the program “Respect and Revelation” featuring Schumann’s “Quintet in E-flat Major, Opus 47,” Tintorer’s “Un Souvenir de Beethoven” and Frucht’s “Music for Piano Trio” at 7 p.m. July 16 at SWY231. Info: midsummersmusic.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host George Thorogood and the Destroyers with Damon Fowler at 7:30 p.m. July 16. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “Jim Curry and Band: The Music of John Denver” at 7:30 p.m. July 16. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Oshkosh, The Oshkosh Grand will host “Oshkosh Jazz Festival 21 Preview” featuring Erin Boehme, Steve March-Tormé, Janet Planet, Pegasis and Kurt Shipe at 7:30 p.m. July 16 livestream (in-person tickets SOLD OUT). Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Plymouth, Plymouth Arts Center will host “Mill Street Live: Summer Music Series” at 7:30 p.m. July 16. Info: plymoutharts.org.

– In Sister Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present the program “Respect and Revelation” featuring Schumann’s “Quintet in E-flat Major, Opus 47,” Tintorer’s “Un Souvenir de Beethoven” and Frucht’s “Music for Piano Trio” at 7 p.m. July 17 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Info: midsummersmusic.com.

– In Sheboygan, Midsummer Festival of the Arts will host performances starting at 1 p.m. July 18 on City Green by, in order of appearance, The Shebeegeebees, ESSO Afrojam Funkbeat, Phillip-Michael Scales and Jessie Garcia with Santrio. Info: jmkac.org.

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Parks Department will host Kids from Wisconsin in “Live! In Living Color” 3-5 p.m. July 18 at Leach Amphitheater.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host A Tale of Two at 8 p.m. July 18. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Pam Egan Performing Arts Center will host Ruthie Foster Trio as part of the “Sunset Concert Series” at 7 p.m. July 18. Info: facebook.com/PamEganPAC/.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College will host Points North as part of the “Knights on the Fox” series(preview story) at 6:30 p.m. July 20 at the marina on campus. Info: snc.edu/go/kotf.

– In Appleton, Appleton City Band will continue its season at 7 p.m. July 20 in Pierce Park. Info: Facebook.

– In Fish Creek, Midsummer’s Music will present the program “Respect and Revelation” featuring Schumann’s “Quintet in E-flat Major, Opus 47,” Tintorer’s “Un Souvenir de Beethoven” and Frucht’s “Music for Piano Trio” at 7 p.m. July 20 at Door Community Auditorium. Info: midsummersmusic.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Daddy D Productions will perform for “Restaurant Rally” at 11:30 a.m. July 21 in Klipstine Park. Info: ashwaubenon.com.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay City Band will continue its season at 7:30 p.m. July 21 in St. James Park. Info: Facebook.

– In Manitowoc, Manitowoc Marine Band will host Kids from Wisconsin in “Live! In Living Color” 4:30-8:30 p.m. July 22 at Washington Park, 1115 Washington St.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: Reba McEntire, July 15, at Resch Center, Ashwaubenon, to Jan. 21, 2022.