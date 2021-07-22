The Forst Inn Arts Collective this weekend will present final performances of “A Streetcar Named Desire” starring, from left, Thomas Moore as Stanley, Elizabeth Szyman as Blanche and Carrie Todd Counihan as Stella. (Company photo)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,397 public productions and at least 4,527 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations continue to cancel or postpone performances indefinitely. In a normal year, the week ahead often would see live, in-person performances at or by Door Community Auditorium in Fish Creek, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton, Third Avenue Playhouse in Sturgeon Bay, Door Shakespeare in Baileys Harbor, Riverside Players in Neenah, Isadoora Theatre Company in Sturgeon Bay, Waupaca Community Theatre and Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc, among performances in other venues. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ON THE PLAY SCENE

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music Theatre-Summer Stage will present the original “The Curtain Rises Again – A Musical Revue”(preview story) at 7:30 p.m. July 22-25 (live and in-person and livestream) in Dudley Birder Hall on campus.

– In Neenah, Riverside Players will present the musical “Godspell”(preview story)in Riverside Park Pavilion at 8 p.m. July 22-24; 7 p.m. July 25; 8 p.m. July 28-31; and 7 p.m. Aug. 1. Info: https://www.ci.neenah.wi.us/departments/parks-recreation/riverside-players/.

– In Green Bay and Manitowoc, Let Me Be Frank Productions of Green Bay will present its new comedy musical “Pennings from Heaven”(preview story).Performances in Green Bay’s Meyer Theatre are at 7:30 p.m. July 23; 1 and 7:30 p.m. July 24 and July 29; and 7:30 p.m. July 30, July 31, Aug. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14. Info: meyertheatre.org. The performance in Manitowoc’s Capitol Civic Centre is at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Manitowoc, St. John Players will present the Jones Hope Wooten comedy “The Hallelujah Girls” at 7:30 p.m. July 23, 2 p.m. July 25, 7:30 p.m. July 30-31 and 2 p.m. Aug. 1 in Franciscan Center for Music Education and Performance, 6751 Calumet Ave., Manitowoc. Info: (920) 242-6529. Claran La Violette directs. Snapshot: Feisty females of Eden Falls, Georgia, decide to shake up their lives. Action takes place in an abandoned church-turned-day-spa where the friends gather every Friday afternoon. After the loss of a dear friend, the women realize time is precious, and if they’re going to change their lives and achieve their dreams, they have to get on it now. But Sugar Lee, their high-spirited, determined leader, has her hands full keeping the women motivated. Carlene’s given up on romance, having buried three husbands. Nita’s a nervous wreck from running interference between her problematic son and his probation officer. Mavis’ marriage is so stagnant she’s wondering how she can fake her own death to get out of it. And sweet, simple Crystal entertains them all, singing Christmas carols with her own comical lyrics. Comic tension mounts when a sexy ex-boyfriend shows up unexpectedly, a marriage proposal comes from an unlikely suitor and Sugar Lee’s archrival vows she’ll stop at nothing to steal the spa away from her.

IS ENDING

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will present the final performances of its return presentation of Ted Swindley’s “Always, Patsy Cline”(my review) 7:30 p.m. July 22-24 in Wolf River Theatre. Info: wrtt.org.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire”(my review)at 7:30 p.m. July 16-17, 22-24 and 2 p.m. July 25. Info: forstinn.org.

IS ONGOING

– In De Pere, Birder Players is presenting the William Finn/Rachel Sheinkin musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”(my review)in Broadway Theatre at 7:30 p.m. July 22-23; 1 p.m. July 24; and 7:30 p.m. July 27-29. Info: birderonbroadway. Due to some adult themes, parental guidance is suggested.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater has brought back the Fred Alley musical comedy “Tongue ’n Cheek”(preview story)in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. daily except Sunday to Aug. 7. Info: northernskytheater.com.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater is presenting the new show “Not Even Remotely”(preview story)in Gould Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday to Aug. 7. Info: northernskytheater.com.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will continue its presentation of Lanford Wilson’s romantic “Talley’s Folly”(my review)to Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Info: peninsulaplayers.com.

– In Baileys Harbor, Door Shakespeare will present William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” as a one-man presentation by Ryan Schabach portraying 18 characters at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday-Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday to Aug 17 in The Garden at Bjorklunden. Streaming also is available. Info: doorshakespeare.com.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Manitowoc, Manitowoc Marine Band will host Kids from Wisconsin in “Live! In Living Color” 4:30-8:30 p.m. July 22 at Washington Park, 1115 Washington St.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will continue its live, in-person outdoor season with “Big Band and the Legacy of Swing” at 7 p.m. July 22. More performances with varied programs in the “Big Band Jazz” series are Wednesday to Saturday to Aug. 7. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In De Pere, Definitely De Pere will continue the “EastWest Music Series” with performances July 23 on this schedule: Walsh Plaza: 5-6 p.m., Brad Bordini, 6-9 p.m., Sly Joe & the Smooth Operators. Nicolet Square Art Alley: 5-9 p.m., 7000apart. The final such performances are Aug. 27. Info: definitelydepere.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present its “Diversions and Excursions” program featuring Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Serenade in D Major, Opus 25,” Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s “Souvenir de Florence in D Minor, Opus 70” and Katherine Hoover’s “Divertimento (1975)” at 7 p.m. July 23 in Kress Pavilion. Info: midsummersmusic.com.

– In Green Bay, The Art Garage will host “Evening of Queens” featuring WyNonna, JoJo Jubilee and Denise Blue at 7 p.m. Friday. Info: theartgarage.org.

– In Plymouth, Plymouth Arts Center will host “Mill Street Live: Summer Music Series” at 7:30 p.m. July 23. Info: plymoutharts.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host “An Evening with Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons” at 8 p.m. July 23. Info: reschcenter.com.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden will host “Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” an all-request show, at 7 p.m. July 24. Info: gbbg.org.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present its “Diversions and Excursions” program featuring Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Serenade in D Major, Opus 25,” Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s “Souvenir de Florence in D Minor, Opus 70” and Katherine Hoover’s “Divertimento (1975)” at 7 p.m. July 24 in SWY231. Info: midsummersmusic.com.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Eli Mattson at 8 p.m. July 24. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present its “Diversions and Excursions” program featuring Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Serenade in D Major, Opus 25,” Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s “Souvenir de Florence in D Minor, Opus 70” and Katherine Hoover’s “Divertimento (1975)” at 4 p.m. July 25 in Woodwalk Gallery. Info: midsummersmusic.com.

– In Egg Harbor, Pam Egan Performing Arts Center will host Daileyk & Vincent as part of the “Sunset Concert Series” at 7 p.m. July 25. Info: facebook.com/PamEganPAC/.

– In Egg Harbor, Pam Egan Performing Arts Center will host Kids from Wisconsin in “Live! In Living Color” 6:30-8 p.m. July 26. Info: facebook.com/PamEganPAC/.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College will host The Milbillies as part of the “Knights on the Fox” series at 6:30 p.m. July 27 at the marina on campus. Info: snc.edu/go/kotf.

– In Appleton, Appleton City Band will continue its season at 7 p.m. July 27 in Pierce Park. Info: Facebook.

– In Ashwaubenon, Rocker will perform for “Ice Cream Social Day” at 11:30 a.m. July 28 in Klipstine Park. Info: ashwaubenon.com.

­– In Appleton, Decoda Chamber Music Festival will present a concert at 5:30 p.m. July 28 in Riverview Gardens. Info: decodamusic.org.

– In Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac Symphonic Band will host Kids from Wisconsin in “Live! In Living Color” 7:15-9:15 p.m. July 28 in Buttermilk Creek Park, 700 S. Park Ave, Fond du Lac.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay City Band will continue its season at 7:30 p.m. July 28 in St. James Park. Info: Facebook.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host The Boxmasters featuring Billy Bob Thornton at 7:45 p.m. July 28. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “SAIL ON: The Beach Boys Tribute” at 7:30 p.m. July 29. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Appleton, Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra musicians will present a live, in-person concert at The Core, 820 College Ave., Appleton, 8-9:30 p.m. July 29. Info: foxvalleysymphony.com. Program: Franz Joseph Hayden’s “Symphony No. 1 in D Major,” Jessie Montgomery’s “Starburst,” José Elizondo’s “Estampas Mexicanas” and Franz Schubert’s “Symphony D.759, B minor (Unfinished).”

WAS ARRIVING

For the first time since March 2020, I could not find any scheduled performances during the coming week that have been put off by the pandemic. However, many performances are playing to reduced houses for social distancing reasons. Also, COVID-19 likely has played some role in the non-appearances of Theatre on the Bay summer productions in Marinette and what once was known as UWFox Theatre in Menasha.

ETCETERA

– In Sturgeon Bay, Miller Art Museum will open the exhibition “Scandinavian American: Photography by National Geographic Explorer Erika Skogg” July 24 at 10 a.m., with an in-person opening reception will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Info: millerartmuseum.org. According to a press release: The event marks the Miller Art Museum’s first opening reception since the pandemic began in early 2020. Continuing to Sept. 20, the exhibition is comprised of 24 photographs by Door County-born National Geographic Explorer Erika Skogg. The photographs depict the lifestyle, celebrations and ethnic traditions of Scandinavian-American communities taken throughout the Midwest to visually preserve Scandinavian-American culture; a project funded by the National Geographic Society. “This is an extraordinary opportunity for the museum and the Door County community to come together, celebrate and learn about Scandinavian culture,” says Elizabeth Meissner-Gigstead, executive director. “We have so much gratitude for all who have helped realize the exhibition, especially Door County’s most legendary Scandinavian icon, Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant, and have no doubt that visitors will connect to Erika’s images in a very personal way, given our deep Scandinavian roots.” Together with the Scandinavian imagery, the exhibition also features 14 photographs from Skogg’s extensive travel collections, including images from Morocco, Norway, Germany, Cuba and Columbia and eight images depicting Door County’s 1933 Cherryland agritourism by National Geographic Photographer Maynard Owen Williams. The museum was granted permission from the National Geographic archives to publish and exhibit Williams’ images, never before published and never before been seen by the public. Featured in tandem on the Ruth Morton Mezzanine are new acquisitions to the permanent collection by Door County photographer Suzanne Rose. A selection of eight photographs from Rose’s series titled “Dear One” depict her daughter as she grows year by year. The photographs are designed and created as a collaboration of the mother and daughter, and focus on the daughter’s experience of her own age. Rose is an artist based in Northeastern Wisconsin. She began her studies at the School of the Art Institute in Chicago as a painter, studying multimedia and leaving to create a design partnership that ultimately transitioned into a solo pursuit of fine art photography. In addition, by special invitation, three local artists have interpreted vintage fabrics by Carol Gresko Studio with an installation of spontaneously draped designs. Designer Peter Ciesla of Bazyli Studio (Baileys Harbor), printmaker Christine Style (Green Bay) and designer Alicia Mulliken (Ephraim) each bring their expertise and imagination to the installation inspired by Gresko’s designs. The fabrics, which are 2020 acquisitions to the permanent collection, feature whimsical, Door County-themed patterns including “Growing Apple Sauce” and “The Boynton Chapel.”