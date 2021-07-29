The company for “Country Legends,” one of two shows Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay has going, includes Shelly Johnson, clockwise from upper left, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder, Michael Blair, Darren Johnson, Nate Kinzel, Kevin Van Ess, Alicia Michelle, Ryan Sette and Kurt Risch. (Troupe image)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,411 public productions and at least 4,582 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations continue to cancel or postpone performances indefinitely. In a normal year, the week ahead often would see live, in-person performances at or by Meyer Theatre in Green Bay, Door Community Auditorium in Fish Creek, Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Leach Amphitheater in Oshkosh, Waupaca Community Theatre, Peninsula Players Theatre in Fish Creek, Birch Creek Music Performance Center in Egg Harbor and Riverside Players in Neenah, among performances in other venues. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ON THE PLAY SCENE

– In Green Bay, Daddy D Productions will present “Country Legends” Aug. 5 (SOLD OUT) and Aug. 6 (6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show) at Riverside Ballroom. Info: daddydproductions.com. The show includes hits from such country superstars as Johnny Cash, Alabama, Gatlin Brothers, Randy Travis, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Kenny Rogers, John Denver, Lee Greenwood and The Judds. Included are Shelly Johnson in “Me and Bobby McGee,” Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder in “Wings of a Dove,” Michael Blair in “Three Wooden Crosses,” Darren Johnson in “Behind Closed Doors,” Ryan Sette (guitar) in “One Piece at a Time,” Kurt Risch (drums), Nate Kinzel (piano), Kevin Van Ess (saxophone) in “Georgia on My Mind” and Alicia Michelle (fiddle) in “The Devil’s Dream.” Comedy bits include radio DJ Skip Church, Classic “Hee Haw” bits, country song parodies and silly country folk jokes.

IS ENDING

– In De Pere, Birder Players is presenting its final performance of the William Finn/Rachel Sheinkin musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” in Broadway Theatre at 7:30 p.m. July 29 (online sales ended). Info: birderonbroadway. Due to some adult themes, parental guidance is suggested.

– In Neenah, Riverside Players will present the musical “Godspell”(my review)in Riverside Park Pavilion at 8 p.m. July 29-31 and 7 p.m. Aug. 1. Info: https://www.ci.neenah.wi.us/departments/parks-recreation/riverside-players/.

– In Manitowoc, St. John Players will present its final performances of the Jones Hope Wooten comedy “The Hallelujah Girls”(my review) at 7:30 p.m. July 30-31 and 2 p.m. Aug. 1 in Franciscan Center for Music Education and Performance, 6751 Calumet Ave., Manitowoc. Info: (920) 242-6529.

– SOLD OUT In Green Bay, Daddy D Productions will present “Encore! Lost in the ’50s”(my review from the original production in May) Aug. 1 (6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show) at Riverside Ballroom. Info: daddydproductions.com.

IS ONGOING

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater has brought back the Fred Alley musical comedy “Tongue ’n Cheek” in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Monday to Sunday to Aug. 7. Info: northernskytheater.com.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater is presenting the new show “Not Even Remotely”(my review)in Gould Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday to Aug. 7. Info: northernskytheater.com.

– In Green Bay and Manitowoc, Let Me Be Frank Productions of Green Bay will present its new comedy musical “Pennings from Heaven”(my review).Performances in Green Bay’s Meyer Theatre continued at 1 and 7:30 p.m. July 29 and 7:30 p.m. July 30, July 31, Aug. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14. Info: meyertheatre.org. The performance in Manitowoc’s Capitol Civic Centre is at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will continue its presentation of Lanford Wilson’s romantic “Talley’s Folly”(my review)to Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Info: peninsulaplayers.com.

– In Baileys Harbor, Door Shakespeare will present William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” as a one-man presentation by Ryan Schabach portraying 18 characters at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday-Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday to Aug 17 in The Garden at Bjorklunden. Streaming also is available. Info: doorshakespeare.com.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will continue its live, in-person outdoor season with “Legendary Ellington, Miller & Basie Vol. II” at 7 p.m. July 29. More performances with varied programs in the “Big Band Jazz” series are Wednesday to Saturday to Aug. 7. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “SAIL ON: The Beach Boys Tribute” at 7:30 p.m. July 29. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Appleton, Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra musicians will present a live, in-person concert at The Core, 820 College Ave., Appleton, 8-9:30 p.m. July 29. Info: foxvalleysymphony.com. Program: Franz Joseph Hayden’s “Symphony No. 1 in D Major,” Jessie Montgomery’s “Starburst,” José Elizondo’s “Estampas Mexicanas” and Franz Schubert’s “Symphony D.759, B minor (Unfinished).”

– In Appleton, Decoda Chamber Music Festival will present a concert at 7 p.m. July 30 in Lawrence Memorial Chapel. Info: decodamusic.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host Chase Rice with special guest Sean Stemaly in the plaza at 7:15 p.m. July 30. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In Plymouth, Plymouth Arts Center will host “Mill Street Live: Summer Music Series” at 7:30 p.m. July 30. Info: plymoutharts.org.

– In De Pere, Birder on Broadway will host Mary Bridget Davies with opening artist Raine Stern for its fourth annual “Summer Soiree” at 7:30 p.m. July 30 in Broadway Theatre. Info: birderonbroadway.org. Supporting local musicians are Emily Sculliuffo, Parker Drew and Tony Pesavento.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host Water City Jazz Orchestra with Erin LaFond for its “Swinging 40s Casino Night” at 7:30 p.m. July 30. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host The Catcus Blossoms at 8 p.m. July 30. Info: dcauditorium.org.

In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host Them Coulee Boys at 3 and 8 p.m. July 31. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Appleton, Decoda Chamber Music Festival will present a Young Artists’ Concert at 7 p.m. July 31 and 1 p.m. Aug. 1 in Lawrence Memorial Chapel. Info: decodamusic.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Pam Egan Performing Arts Center will host Brulé as part of the “Sunset Concert Series” at 7 p.m. Aug. 1. Info: facebook.com/PamEganPAC/.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College will host The Guthrie Brothers as the “Knights on the Fox” series closes for the season with “Alumni Night” at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the marina on campus. Info: snc.edu/go/kotf.

– In Appleton, Appleton City Band will continue its season at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 in Pierce Park. Info: Facebook.

– In Ashwaubenon, The Breakfast Club will perform as the summer concert series closes at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 4 in Klipstine Park. Info: ashwaubenon.com.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay City Band will continue its season at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4 in St. James Park. Info: Facebook.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host JC Brooks Band at 8 p.m. Aug. 4. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Oshkosh, Leach Amphitheater will host “Waterfest” acts America, David Paul Martine and Sly Joe and the Smooth Operators, with gates open at 5:45 p.m. Aug. 5. Info: waterfest.org.

– In Appleton, Decoda Chamber Music Festival performs at Mile of Music at 11 a.m. Aug. 5 in Lawrence Memorial Chapel. Info: decodamusic.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Peninsula Music Festival will present a chamber concert, “Principalooza,’ at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 in Kress Pavilion. Performing are Paul Ledwon, cello, and Christi Zuniga, piano. Info: musicfestival.com.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: Phil Vassar, Aug. 1, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to Aug. 22, 2021.

+ POSTPONED: Peninsula Music Festival: “Masterworks I: Celebrate Beethoven,” Aug. 3, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek, to Aug. 2, 2022.

+ CANCELED: Megadeth and Lamb of God, Aug. 3, at Resch Center, Ashwaubenon.

+ POSTPONED: Peninsula Music Festival: “Masterworks II: A Debut of Distinction,” Aug. 5, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Cree, to Aug. 4, 2022.