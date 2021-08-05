Scene from “The Dixie Swim Club” at Forst Inn Theatre, Aug. 7, 2020, with Erin Renae LaFond, from left, Nannette Macy, Lisa Heili, Vicki Svacina and Shannon Paige. The production is being resumed starting this week. (Warren Gerds)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,433 public productions and at least 4,633 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations continue to cancel or postpone performances indefinitely. In a normal year, the week ahead often would see live, in-person performances at or by the full Peninsula Music Festival Orchestra in Fish Creek, a full Peninsula Players Theatre season in Fish Creek, a full Door Shakespeare season in Baileys Harbor, Theatre on the Bay in Marinette, Third Avenue Playhouse in Sturgeon Bay, Waupaca Community Theatre, Kaukauna Community Players and Phoenix Players of Clintonville, among performances in other venues. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ON THE PLAY SCENE

– SOLD OUT: In Green Bay, Daddy D Productions will present “Country Legends 2021” Aug. 5-Aug. 6 (6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show) at Riverside Ballroom. Info: daddydproductions.com.

– In Green Bay, Evergreen Productions Summer Young Actors will present the Pat Lydersen play “Comic Book Artist” at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Aug. 7 in Brown County Central Library Auditorium, 515 Pine St. Info: evergreentheater.org. Free, with donations accepted. Snapshot: Stanley Leonardo Sappovitz wants nothing more than to become a comic book artist. When he gets a job as a janitor at Wonder Comics, he anxiously awaits the day that his boss, D.C. Wunderman, will notice his drawings and discover his artistic genius. It seems like that day will never come until Wunderman invests in a shipment of magical pens, guaranteed to bring to life any character his artists create. When the staff artists unwittingly unleash the dreaded Doctor Shock Clock, it is up to Stanley to create his own team of superheroes. Will they have the superpowers to conquer this dastardly super-villain, who can stop time with the snap of his fingers?

– In Tisch Mills, Forst Inn Arts Collective will present a revived presentation of the Jones Hope Wooten comedy “The Dixie Swim Club” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 20 and 21 and 2 p.m. Aug. 22. Info: forstinn.org. Snapshot: Five Southern women whose friendships began many years ago on their college swim team have set aside a long weekend every August to recharge those relationships. Free from husbands, kids and jobs, they meet at the same beach cottage on North Carolina’s Outer Banks to catch up, laugh and meddle in each other’s lives. The show focuses on four of those weekends and spans 33 years. A hilarious and touching comedy about friendships that last forever. The production features Erin LaFond as Vernadette, Nanette Macy as Lexi, Shannon Paige as Jeri Neal, Lisa Hynek Heili as Dinah and Vicki Svacina as Sheree. Tessa Komorowski and Phillip Jindra are our stage managers. The show was originally staged in August 2020, and performances were delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions. My review of the original opening night is at this link: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-the-dixie-swim-club-touches-funnybone-heart-in-tisch-mills/.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present Matt Zembrowski’s world premiere mystery musical “Whatever Happened to Karl Janko?”(preview story) in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Aug. 9 to Sept. 18. Info: northernskytheater.com.

– In Menasha, Attic Chamber Theatre will present the John D’Agata play “The Lifespan of a Fact”(preview story) at 7 p.m. Aug. 12-13; 2 p.m. Aug. 15; and 7 p.m. Aug. 19-21 in Lucia Baehman Theater at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus. Info: attictheatreinc.com.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music Theatre-Next Stage will present “The SpongeBob Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12-13 and 2 p.m. Aug. 14-15 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets/.

– In Manitowoc, Peter Quince Performing Company will present the musical “All Shook Up” featuring the songs of Elvis Presley at 7 p.m. Aug. 12-14 and 3 p.m. Aug. 15 at Capitol Civic Centre. Info: cccshows.org.

IS ENDING

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater is presenting its final performances of the Fred Alley musical comedy “Tongue ’n Cheek”(my review) in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5-7. Info: northernskytheater.com.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater is presenting its final performances of the new “Not Even Remotely”(my review) in Gould Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5-7. Info: northernskytheater.com.

ONGOING

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions of Green Bay will present its new comedy musical “Pennings from Heaven”(my review). Performances in Green Bay’s Meyer Theatre continued at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will continue its presentation of Lanford Wilson’s romantic “Talley’s Folly”(my review) to Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Info: peninsulaplayers.com.

– In Baileys Harbor, Door Shakespeare will present William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” (my review) as a one-man presentation by Ryan Schabach portraying 18 characters at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday-Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday to Aug 17 in The Garden at Bjorklunden. Streaming also is available. Info: doorshakespeare.com.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present its “theater in a pub” play “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” by Steve Martin at 2 p.m. Aug. 8 and Aug. 15. Info: forstinn.org. Seating is general admission for a small audience in the pub. Key are Albert Einstein’s Special Theory of Relativity and Pablo Picasso’s painting “Les Demoiselles d’Avignon” as the play attempts to explain, in a light-hearted way, the similarity of the creative process involved in great leaps of imagination in art and science. The time is 1904. In the company of motley other characters who make up Montmartre, Paris café society, Einstein (Marty Schaller) and Picasso (Gavin J. Annette) debate the value of genius and talent as they look toward the 20th century. Entering the bar Lapin Agile is a charismatic singer from the future, who tells them what to expect. Steve Martin’s play premiered in 1993.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Oshkosh, Leach Amphitheater will host “Waterfest” acts America, David Paul Martine and Sly Joe and the Smooth Operators, with gates open at 5:45 p.m. Aug. 5. Info: waterfest.org.

– In Appleton, Decoda Chamber Music Festival performs at Mile of Music at 11 a.m. Aug. 5 in Lawrence Memorial Chapel. Info: decodamusic.org.

– In Appleton, numerous performances are scheduled in the Mile of Music festival at varied locations Aug. 5-8. Info: mileofmusic.com.

– In Egg Harbor, Peninsula Music Festival will present a chamber concert, “Principalooza,” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 in Kress Pavilion. Performing are Paul Ledwon, cello, and Christi Zuniga, piano. Info: musicfestival.com.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will present a live, in-person outdoor concert, “The Art of Rhythm and Swing” at 7 p.m. Aug. 5-6 in its “Big Band Jazz” series, which continues closes the season at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 with “Joy of Swing, Vol. II,” Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Appleton, Decoda Chamber Music Festival performs at Mile of Music at 11 a.m. Aug. 6 at OuterEdge Stage. Info: decodamusic.org.

– In Appleton, Decoda Chamber Music Festival performs at Mile of Music at 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Riverview Gardens. Info: decodamusic.org.

– In Appleton, Decoda Chamber Music Festival performs at Mile of Music at 3 p.m. Aug. 6 at Heid Music. Info: decodamusic.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Starset at 4 p.m. Aug. 6. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Plymouth, Plymouth Arts Center will host the season’s final “Mill Street Live: Summer Music Series” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Info: plymoutharts.org.

– SOLD OUT: In Appleton, Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra will present “On the Town Concert #1” at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at The Core, 820 W. College Ave. Program: Franz Joseph Haydn: “Symphony No.1;” Christopher Ducasse: “Lakay;” Jessie Montgomery: “Starburst;” José Elizondo: “Estampas Mexicanas;” and Franz Schubert: “Symphony, D.759, B minor (Unfinished).”

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Black Stone Cherry with Jamie Fontaine & The Level at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Egg Harbor, Pam Egan Performing Arts Center will host Chris Kroeze as part of the “Sunset Concert Series” at 7 p.m. Aug. 8. Info: facebook.com/PamEganPAC/.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host The Avett Brothers at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8 outside on the plaza. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Old Crow Medicine Show will special guest Molly Tuttle at 8 p.m. Aug. 8. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Appleton, Appleton City Band will continue its season at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 in Pierce Park. Info: Facebook.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay City Band will continue its season at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 in St. James Park. Info: Facebook.

– In Oshkosh, Leach Amphitheater will host “Waterfest” acts for “Cornerstones of Rock”: The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik, The Buckinghams, The Cryan Shames, The New Colony Six and The Shadows of Knight, with gates open at 5:45 p.m. Aug. 12. Info: waterfest.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Peninsula Music Festival will present a chamber concert, “POPS! Goes the Festival,” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12 in Kress Pavilion. Performing are Paul Ristau, percussion, and Christi Zuniga, piano. Info: musicfestival.com.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: Peninsula Music Festival: “Masterworks II: A Debut of Distinction,” Aug. 5, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek, to Aug. 4, 2022.

+ POSTPONED: Peninsula Music Festival: “Masterworks III: Bold and Brilliant,” Aug. 7, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek, to Aug. 6, 2022.

+ POSTPONED: Bachman Cummings, Aug. 9, at Resch Center, Ashwaubenon, to Sept. 11, 2021.

+ POSTPONED: Peninsula Music Festival: “Masterworks IV: Virtuosity,” Aug. 10, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek, to Aug. 9, 2022.

+ POSTPONED: “Dear Evan Hansen,” (eight performances) Aug. 10-15, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to April 19-24, 2022.

+ CANCELED: Marshall Tucker, Aug. 11, at Epic Event Center, Ashwaubenon.

+ POSTPONED: Peninsula Music Festival: “Masterworks V: Goodyear Goes Gershwin,” Aug. 12, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek, to Aug. 11, 2022.

ETCETERA

– In Sturgeon Bay, Miller Art Museum selected two visual artists for its inaugural year of the Dome House Al & Mickey Quinlan Artist Residency. Program info: https://bit.ly/3zRvRIr. According to a press release: Minnesota-based artist Amy Usdin and Milwaukee-based artist Ariana Vaeth are awarded $500 stipend and access to time, space and resources to advance their work at the Door County structure that Al Quinlan used as a creative haven. “The two distinctly different visual artists exemplify what we were looking for and are reflective in some aspect of the history of the Whitefish Bay community or of Quinlan’s artistic practices,” says Elizabeth Meissner-Gigstead, executive director. The program invites mid-career level Midwest artists to Door Peninsula to reside for a six-week period at the 5,073-square-foot Dome House and allows artists to focus in the areas of creative development, fellowship, sense of place, learning and community. Amy Usdin is a Twin-Cities-based fiber artist. She reclaims vintage fiber nets as armatures for sculptures that speak to memory, nostalgia and the meaning of objects. She exhibits regionally and nationally with recognition including the 2019 Surface Design Award from the Surface Design Association’s International Exhibition in Print and a 2020 Artist Initiative grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board. Most recently, her work has been featured as curatorial selections for online artist interviews with warp and weft magazine and through-objects.com. Ariana Vaeth is a Milwaukee-based artist whose work is focused on contemporary realism through the self-portrait. Raised in Baltimore, the artist is a graduate of Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and fulfilled an exchange program at the Maryland Institute College of Art. Following undergrad, she completed a studio-based artist in residence program at her alma mater. Vaeth has shown in Milwaukee at the Portrait Society Gallery, the Charles Allis Museum and Haggerty Museum of Art and Woman Made Gallery, Chicago, and the Museum of Science and Industry for ‘Black Creativity.’ She is a 2017 Mary L Nohl Fellow in the emerging artist category and was an inaugural recipient of Fellowship.art, a grant and 12-week program modeled on Gener8tor’s recognized accelerator for creative entrepreneurs.