Husband and wife Sean Fortunato and Linda Fortunato team in the high-level dramatic romance of “Talley’s Folly” in its closing weekend at Peninsula Players Theatre. (Len Villano)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,446 public productions and at least 4,656 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations continue to cancel or postpone performances indefinitely. In a normal year, the week ahead often would see live, in-person performances at or by Peninsula Music Festival in Fish Creek, Kaukauna Community Players, Waupaca Community Theatre and Abrams Spotlight Productions, among performances in other venues. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ON THE PLAY SCENE

– In Menasha, Attic Chamber Theatre will present the John D’Agata play “The Lifespan of a Fact”(preview story) at 7 p.m. Aug. 12-13; 2 p.m. Aug. 15; and 7 p.m. Aug. 19-21 in Lucia Baehman Theater at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus. Info: attictheatreinc.com.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music Theatre-Next Stage will present “The SpongeBob Musical”(preview story) at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12-13 and 2 p.m. Aug. 14-15 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets/.

– In Manitowoc, Peter Quince Performing Company will present the musical “All Shook Up”(preview story) featuring the songs of Elvis Presley at 7 p.m. Aug. 12-14 and 3 p.m. Aug. 15 at Capitol Civic Centre. Info: cccshows.org.

– In De Pere, Birder Studio of Performing Arts will present a youth production of “Alice @ Wonderland” at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 13. Info: birderonbroadway.org. Snapshot: What would happen if a 21st century Alice collided with Lewis Carroll’s legendary Wonderland? This modern retelling of the classic children’s story has the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit, the Queen of Hearts and more. The story is laid out in traditional style, except Alice is distinctly contemporary, complete with cell phone in hand. Full of references to text messaging and social media, the play imagines a present-day Alice encountering Wonderland.

– In De Pere, The Green Room will host “Radio Roulette” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. Performers are handed a scripted play and assigned a role as they walk onto the stage. They perform with no rehearsal. Opening is themed improv from Comedy City.

– In De Pere, The Green Room will host “Talent Show Talent Test” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. Comedians are put to the test demonstrating their base talent and then going on to various tasks and events. “Tipsy History & Pitch It!” will be presented at 9:30 p.m. Aug. 14. Performers re-enact famous/infamous moments in Wisconsin history while consuming Wisconsin beverages. Next, a movie will be pitched with the audience as a focus group.

IS ENDING

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions of Green Bay will present the final performances of its new comedy musical “Pennings from Heaven”(my review) in Meyer Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12, 13 and 14. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present its final performances of Lanford Wilson’s romantic “Talley’s Folly”(my review) to at 8 p.m. Aug. 12-14 and 2 p.m. Aug. 15. Info: peninsulaplayers.com.

– In Baileys Harbor, Door Shakespeare will present William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet”(my review) as a one-man presentation by Jarrod Langwinski portraying 17 characters at 7 p.m. Aug. 12-13; 5 p.m. Aug. 14; and 7 p.m. Aug. 16-17 in The Garden at Bjorklunden. Info: doorshakespeare.com.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present its final performance of its “theater in a pub” play “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” by Steve Martin at 2 p.m. Aug. 15. Info: forstinn.org. Seating is general admission for a small audience in the pub. Key are Albert Einstein’s Special Theory of Relativity and Pablo Picasso’s painting “Les Demoiselles d’Avignon” as the play attempts to explain, in a light-hearted way, the similarity of the creative process involved in great leaps of imagination in art and science. The time is 1904. In the company of motley other characters who make up Montmartre, Paris café society, Einstein (Marty Schaller) and Picasso (Gavin J. Annette) debate the value of genius and talent as they look toward the 20th century. Entering the bar Lapin Agile is a charismatic singer from the future, who tells them what to expect. Steve Martin’s play premiered in 1993.

IS ONGOING

– In Tisch Mills, Forst Inn Arts Collective will present a revived presentation of the Jones Hope Wooten comedy “The Dixie Swim Club” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12, 13, 14, 20 and 21 and 2 p.m. Aug. 22. Info: forstinn.org. Snapshot: Five Southern women whose friendships began many years ago on their college swim team have set aside a long weekend every August to recharge those relationships. Free from husbands, kids and jobs, they meet at the same beach cottage on North Carolina’s Outer Banks to catch up, laugh and meddle in each other’s lives. The show focuses on four of those weekends and spans 33 years. A hilarious and touching comedy about friendships that last forever. The production features Erin LaFond as Vernadette, Nanette Macy as Lexi, Shannon Paige as Jeri Neal, Lisa Hynek Heili as Dinah and Vicki Svacina as Sheree. Tessa Komorowski and Phillip Jindra are our stage managers. The show was originally staged in August 2020, and performances were delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions. My review of the original opening night is at this link: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-the-dixie-swim-club-touches-funnybone-heart-in-tisch-mills/.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present Matt Zembrowski’s world premiere mystery musical “Whatever Happened to Karl Janko?”(preview story) in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday to Sept. 18. Info: northernskytheater.com.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Oshkosh, Leach Amphitheater will host “Waterfest” acts for “Cornerstones of Rock”: The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik, The Buckinghams, The Cryan Shames, The New Colony Six and The Shadows of Knight, with gates open at 5:45 p.m. Aug. 12. Info: waterfest.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Peninsula Music Festival will present a chamber concert, “POPS! Goes the Festival,” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12 in Kress Pavilion. Performing are Paul Ristau, percussion, and Christi Zuniga, piano. Info: musicfestival.com.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden will host Sounds of Nashville at 7 p.m. Aug. 13. Info: gbbg.org.

– In Shawano, Shawano Folk Music Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 14 at Franklin Park downtown. Info: shawanofestival.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Pam Egan Performing Arts Center will host Gin, Chocolate and Bottle Rockets as part of the “Sunset Concert Series” at 7 p.m. Aug. 15. Info: facebook.com/PamEganPAC/.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host Tommy Emmanuel with special guest Joe Robinson at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host North Mississippi Allstars at 8 p.m. Aug. 16. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Wittenberg, Walls of Wittenberg will host The Drovers at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 in Washington Park. Info: wallsofwittenberg.com.

– In Appleton, Appleton City Band will present its final concert of the season at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 in Pierce Park. Info: Facebook.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay City Band will present its final concert of the season at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18 in St. James Park. Info: Facebook.

– In Oshkosh, Leach Amphitheater will host “Waterfest” acts JJ Grey and Mofro, Alex McMurray with Paul Sanchez and The Pocket Kings, with gates open at 5:45 p.m. Aug. 19. Info: waterfest.org.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Mavis Staples at 8 p.m. Aug. 19. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Peninsula Music Festival will present a chamber concert, “Classically Romantic,” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19 in Kress Pavilion. Performing are Paul Zafer,violin; Betty Lewis, violin; Thomas Kluge, viola; Paul Ledwon, cello; and Christi Zuniga, piano. Info: musicfestival.com.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: Peninsula Music Festival: “Masterworks V: Goodyear Goes Gershwin,” Aug. 12, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek, to Aug. 11, 2022.

+ POSTPONED: “Dear Evan Hansen,” Aug. 12-15, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to April 19-24, 2022.

+ POSTPONED: Peninsula Music Festival: “Masterworks VI: The Three B’s,” Aug. 14, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek, to Aug. 13, 2022.

+ POSTPONED: Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra: “Welcome Back” fundraiser concert, Aug. 14, at Weill Center, Sheboygan, to date to be determined.

+ CANCELED: Chick Corea (deceased), Aug. 15, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek.

+ POSTPONED: Peninsula Music Festival: “Masterworks VII: Love and War,” Aug. 17, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek, to Aug. 16, 2022.

+ POSTPONED: Peninsula Music Festival: “Masterworks VIII: A Heroic Return,” Aug. 19, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek, to Aug. 18, 2022.