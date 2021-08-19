GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,453 public productions and at least 4,695 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations continue to cancel or postpone performances indefinitely. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ON THE PLAY SCENE

– In De Pere, The Green Room will host “The Big Ol’ Summer Quiz Show” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. Comedians attempt to answer questions and suggestions from a host. Opening is themed improv from Comedy City.

– In Clintonville, Phoenix Players community theater will present “Seussical The Musical” at 1 and 7 p.m. Aug. 21 in Olen Park, 10 Memorial Circle. Info: phoenixplayerswi.com. Seating and the stage will be under a large tent. Admission is free, with donations appreciated. According to a press release: safe from the elements under a huge tent. “Seussical The Musical” is based on the works of Dr. Seuss. This production is supported by a grant from the Bright Idea Fund within the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region. In the show, beloved characters collide and cavort. The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks.” Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Directing is Brandon Byng. The production features two veteran actors and several new performers to Phoenix Players: Christopher Borgardt (The Cat in The Hat), Ellen Magnin (Jojo), Brandon Byng (Horton The Elephant), Molly Schlaak (Gertrude McFuzz), Tonie Yankowski (Mayzie LaBird), Kim Hammen (The Sour Kangaroo), Marie Newton (Wickersham Brother #1), Jennifer Steffen (Wickersham Brother #2), Dalton Zanin (Wickersham Brother #3 / General Genghis Khan Schmitz), Sarah Beavers (Bird Girl #1 / Yertle The Turtle), Austin Borgardt (Mr. Mayor), Jolee Jackson (Mrs. Mayor) and Ritter Jackson (Bird Girl #2).

– In De Pere, The Green Room will host “Taskmaster!” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. It’s a local take on the British show. “Miscast ‘Disney’ Princesses” will take place at 9:30 p.m. Aug. 21. Some of the Disney classics with genders and roles reversed.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present the Paul Libman/Dave Hudson musical “Naked Radio” Aug. 23-Nov. 6 in Gould Theater. Info: northernskytheater.com. The company is bringing back the show from 2017 in new “digs.” Snapshot: When a small radio station in Door County is swallowed by a corporate parent, the local DJs are relegated to obscurity until a snowstorm knocks out the county and the station looses its pre-programmed feed. Spontaneity prevails.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present James Sherman’s “Romance in D” (preview story) in its Theatre-in-a-Garden Aug. 24 to Sept. 19 – Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The theater and its offices will be closed on Mondays. Info: peninsulaplayers.com.

– In Pembine, Coastal Players based in Marinette/Menominee will present the Marc Camoletti/Beverley Cross comedy “Boeing, Boeing” Aug. 26-28 (6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show) at Embers 1871. Info: https://bit.ly/BoeingBoeingEmbers. Snapshot: Three airline flight attendants from three countries all believe they’re engaged to French bachelor Bernard. In the past, Bernard has been able to juggle these women due to his detailed timetable of his fiancés’ flight schedules. When the situation changes and all of the women end up at his apartment on the same day, Bernard (with help from his bewildered friend Robert) struggles to keep them from learning the truth.

ENDING

– In Menasha, Attic Chamber Theatre will present its final performances of “The Lifespan of a Fact” (my review) at 7 p.m. Aug. 19-21 in Lucia Baehman Theater at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus. Info: attictheatreinc.com.

– In Tisch Mills, Forst Inn Arts Collective will present its final performances of a revived presentation of the Jones Hope Wooten comedy “The Dixie Swim Club” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20-21 and 2 p.m. Aug. 22. Info: forstinn.org. My review of the original opening night is at this link: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-the-dixie-swim-club-touches-funnybone-heart-in-tisch-mills/.

ONGOING

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present Matt Zembrowski’s world premiere mystery musical “Whatever Happened to Karl Janko?” (my review) in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday to Sept. 18. Info: northernskytheater.com.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Oshkosh, Leach Amphitheater will host “Waterfest” acts JJ Grey and Mofro, Alex McMurray with Paul Sanchez and The Pocket Kings, with gates open at 5:45 p.m. Aug. 19. Info: waterfest.org.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Mavis Staples at 8 p.m. Aug. 19. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Peninsula Music Festival will present a chamber concert, “Classically Romantic,” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19 in Kress Pavilion. Performing are Paul Zafer,violin; Betty Lewis, violin; Thomas Kluge, viola; Paul Ledwon, cello; and Christi Zuniga, piano. Info: musicfestival.com.

SOLD OUT – In Sister Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present its “The Beethoven Sphere” program at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: Ludwig van Beethoven’s “With Two Eyeglasses Obligato,” Ferdinand Ries’ “Quartet No. 1 in F Minor, Opus 1” and Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major, Opus 58 (chamber version); performing are David Perry and Eleanor Bartsch, violins; Allyson Fleck, viola; James Waldo, cello; Drew Banzhaf, bass; and Jeannie Yu, piano.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present its “The Beethoven Sphere” program at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 at SWY231. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: Ludwig van Beethoven’s “With Two Eyeglasses Obligato,” Ferdinand Ries’ “Quartet No. 1 in F Minor, Opus 1” and Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major, Opus 58 (chamber version); performing are David Perry and Eleanor Bartsch, violins; Allyson Fleck, viola; James Waldo, cello; Drew Banzhaf, bass; and Jeannie Yu, piano.

– In Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present its “The Beethoven Sphere” program at 4 p.m. Aug. 22 at Woodwalk Gallery. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: Ludwig van Beethoven’s “With Two Eyeglasses Obligato,” Ferdinand Ries’ “Quartet No. 1 in F Minor, Opus 1” and Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major, Opus 58 (chamber version); performing are David Perry and Eleanor Bartsch, violins; Allyson Fleck, viola; James Waldo, cello; Drew Banzhaf, bass; and Jeannie Yu, piano.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Buckcherry with Moonfever and Strange Daze at 7 p.m. Aug. 22. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Juddville, Write On, Door County will present a performance with poets and musicians at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at Write On, Door County, 4210 Juddville Road. Info: writeondoorcounty.org. Organized by Door County Poet Laureate Mike Orlock, the event will include performances by Sharon Auberle, Chris Bishop, Tom and Ethel Davis, Albert DeGenova, Jeanne Kuhns, Ralph Murre, Holly Olm and Nick Orlock.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “Phil Vassar’s Piano Bar 2021 Tour” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Pam Egan Performing Arts Center will host Stephen Cooper and The Nobody Famous as part of the “Sunset Concert Series” at 7 p.m. Aug. 22. Info: facebook.com/PamEganPAC/.

SOLD OUT – In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host John Hiatt & The Jerry Douglas Band at 8 p.m. Aug. 22. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Manitowoc, Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra will present “Erin Boheme at The Wharf” at 6 p.m. Aug. 23. Info: manitowocsymphony.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host “The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour” with special guest Dirty Dozen Brass Band at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In Oshkosh, Leach Amphitheater will host “Waterfest” acts “The Music of Boston & Journey” and Road Trip, with gates open at 5:45 p.m. Aug. 26. Info: waterfest.org.

– In Sister Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present its “Make No Small Plans” program at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Sextet in E-flat Major, Opus 81b;” Johannes Brahms’ “Quintet in B Minor, Op. 115; Quinn Mason, 2021 Composer-in-Residence Fellow’s “Door County Concerto.” Performing are JJ Koh, clarinet; Fritz Foss and Julie Thayer, horns; David Perry and Ann Palen, violins; Allyson Fleck, viola; James Waldo, cello; and David Scholl, bass. “Door County Concerto” is a world premiere. According to a press release: Mason’s favorite composer is Igor Stravinsky, and he credits Stravinsky’s “Concerto in E-flat (‘Dumbarton Oaks’)” as a significant source of inspiration for this concerto. Mason said, “For years, I’ve heard nothing but magical stories about Door County and the activities that take place there, especially during the summer – courtesy of two of my mentors, who have played in the Peninsula Music Festival for many years. This work … puts in perspective the different types of goings on one may encounter.” Each year, his mentors share programs, pictures and stories about Door County, reinforcing the idea of a fascinating place. The first movement is a happy, spirited look at the busyness of daytime activities, such as fish boils. The second movement describes the mystical atmosphere of a night at Jorns’ Sugar Bush, in which syrup, dripping into buckets at random times, creates a sort of pointillistic, music-like sound. Finally, the third movement witnesses a sunrise in which the vigor and energy of the first movement’s daytime activities return, starting very legato and building toward a fantastic climax. Mason’s music has been performed in concert by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Utah Symphony Orchestra, South Bend Symphony Orchestra, West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, New England Conservatory Philharmonia, Orchestra Seattle, Mission Chamber Orchestra, loadbang, Voices of Change, Atlantic Brass Quintet, UT Arlington Saxophone quartet, the Cézanne, Julius and Baumer string quartets, and concert bands throughout the United States and Canada. Upcoming world premieres include his “Symphony in C Major” with the Heartland Symphony Orchestra, “Symphony No. 4 (‘Strange Time’)” by the Meadows Wind Ensemble, “Princesa de la Luna” by the River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, “Changes/Transitions” by the Utah Symphony Orchestra, “Por Seis” by One Found Sound and “Reflection on a Memorial” by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “A Diamond is Forever Neil Diamond Tribute Show” with Dave Ehlert at 8 p.m. Aug. 26. Open Mic from 6-8 p.m. Info: forstinn.org.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: Peninsula Music Festival: “Masterworks VIII: A Heroic Return,” Aug. 19, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek, to Aug. 18, 2022.

+ POSTPONED: Peninsula Music Festival: “Masterworks IX: Nordic Greats,” Aug. 21, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek, to Aug. 20, 2022.